ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Dustin Poirier really just chasing 'Conor McGregor status' at this point?

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDbdk_0jLxFx8K00

Dustin Poirier recently won a war with Michael Chandler, defeating the former Bellator lightweight champion by third-round submission after a grueling 12 minutes at UFC 281.

The victory keeps Poirier, a former interim champion, squarely in the 155-pound title picture despite the fact that he’s come up short twice before – against Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019 and Charles Oliveira in December 2021.

Chael Sonnen has a thought about Poirier at this point in his career: He’s no longer interested in being a UFC champion. Here’s his explanation:

“Dustin Poirier’s No. 1 goal right now is not to reclaim his championship. He wants to go into a category. It’s the elite of the elite. It’s a category so high that when you start training, you don’t even set a goal to do. There’s one more category above champion – one category, and that is when the outcome of your fight doesn’t matter. When you get to a level of popularity where the outcome of your match no longer matters. The next time you come out, the crowd will be sold out, and you will be in the main event. Even if you’re coming off of a loss, your next fight will be the main event. I’m talking about a Conor McGregor status.”

It’s an interesting thought when you consider that Poirier owns two recent victories over McGregor. So what do we think? Is Sonnen onto something?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Matt Wells, Mike Bohn and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered those questions with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
The Independent

MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January

A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
MMAmania.com

Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation

Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face

In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Sends Message To Kayla Harrison Following Upset Loss To Larissa Pacheco At PFL

Cris Cyborg reacted to two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison’s loss to Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian also sent a message to PFL founder Donn Davis. Cris Cyborg is set for her second boxing match next month. However, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion still found time to react to the recent upset loss of Kayla Harrison to Larissa Pacheco at the PFL 2022 championships.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roman Reigns reportedly unhappy about ‘unplanned spot’ during WarGames

Things don’t always go according to plan during pro wrestling matches, and that’s doubly true when they’re as chaotic as the WarGames matches WWE just held at Survivor Series. That can lead to the participants being upset about what goes down, which may have been the case Saturday night with Roman Reigns. According to Fightful Select, Reigns was not happy after the main event of Survivor Series in Boston, and delivered an “expletive filled” expression of his discontent. He also may have been injured, referring to “possibly having a ruptured ear drum.” What caused his unhappiness? Fightful Select’s sources point to “an...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy