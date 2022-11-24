Read full article on original website
Related
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
Voice of America
Key US Lawmakers Vow Continuing Ukraine Support
Newly empowered U.S. Republican lawmakers set to take leadership roles in the House of Representatives in January promised Sunday that Congress would continue to support Ukraine militarily in its nine-month fight against Russia but said there would be more scrutiny of the aid before it is shipped to Kyiv’s forces.
Voice of America
Slovenians Back Bill to Depoliticize Public TV
Ljubljana, Slovenia — Slovenians in a referendum on Sunday backed a bill to reduce political influence and restore editorial independence to the EU country's public television. Media and civil organizations have slammed what they see as biased coverage by RTV Slovenija — the country's main public broadcaster with more...
Voice of America
Bolsonaro Attends First Public Event Since Election Loss
Resende, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday attended his first public event since losing reelection almost four weeks ago, making a speechless appearance at a military graduation ceremony. The outgoing far-right president attended the ceremony in Resende, about 1,000 kilometers southeast of his residence in Brazil's capital,...
Voice of America
White House Seeks More Aid for Ukraine Before Republicans Take Control of House
The Biden administration is seeking $37 billion in aid for Ukraine in the coming weeks before the new Congress convenes in January. Michelle Quinn reports.
Voice of America
China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace,' State Media Says
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of...
Voice of America
Ukraine Will Deliver Grain to Hungry Countries
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to mark the 90th anniversary of Holodomor, or the Great Famine, and to promote the Grain from Ukraine initiative to send grain to countries most afflicted by famine and drought. The Holodomor was a manufactured famine engineered by Soviet...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 27
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 2:40 p.m.: “We know what we are fighting for,” Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said in an interview with the BBC, brief highlights of which were published on the website of the Ukrainian President's Office.
Voice of America
Ukraine Gradually Restores Power After Russian Strikes
Ukrainian authorities have worked to restore power throughout the country, making some progress to repair the electric grid following Russian missile attacks but are still unable to immediately help millions of Ukrainians in the dark. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Friday that workers had managed to halve...
Voice of America
NATO Beefing Up Defenses Across Europe
NATO foreign ministers are to meet for two days in Romania’s capital Bucharest starting Tuesday to pledge their continuing support of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. At a news conference Monday, after a meeting with Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asked the alliance to step up its support in the region. “Investing in our defense,” he said, “is essential as we face our greatest security crisis in a generation.”
Voice of America
Russia Postpones Cairo Talks With US Under New START Nuclear Treaty
Russia postponed nuclear weapons talks with the United States set to take place this week in Cairo, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, with neither side giving a reason for the postponement. Officials from the two countries were scheduled to meet in the Egyptian capital from Nov. 29 to...
Voice of America
Russia Lacks ‘Quality Forces’ Needed to Take Area from Ukraine, UK Says
Both Russia and Ukraine have committed “significant forces” to the area around the Ukrainian towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast, according to the British Defense Ministry. The agency said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter Sunday that the area “has been the scene of...
Voice of America
Transformers, Air Defenses Needed, Ukraine Tells Visiting Ministers
KYIV — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a gathering of seven Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers on Monday that his country needed transformers and improved air defenses to stave off Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure. Kuleba was flanked by officials from Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway...
Senate set to vote on bill protecting same-sex marriages
The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, putting Congress one step closer to ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law
Biden family stockings omit Hunter's out-of-wedlock daughter for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, the Biden's Christmas stockings above the White House fireplace did not include Hunter Biden's out-of-wedlock daughter.
Voice of America
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Warns of New Week of Russian Attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Sunday the coming week could be as difficult as the past week when Russian missile strikes caused widespread damage to the country's electrical grid. Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military and other state entities are preparing, and he thanked the...
Voice of America
Iran Bank Manager Fired for Serving Unveiled Woman: Media
TEHRAN, IRAN — An Iranian bank manager who served an unveiled woman has been fired, local media reported on Sunday, as demonstrations triggered by the mandatory head covering rule shake the Islamic republic. Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads,...
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Nov. 20–26
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. In Pennsylvania, Afghan Refugees Celebrate First Thanksgiving. Judith Samkoff needed a bigger dinner table for Thanksgiving this year. The 65-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, resident helped resettle an Afghan...
Voice of America
‘We the People’ at Heart of White House Holiday
First lady Jill Biden has made the idea of “We the People” central to this year’s White House holiday decorations. The Christmas decorations are said to be designed for “the people” to see themselves. Tree ornaments, mirrors, and simple and complex creations decorate the presidential home.
Comments / 0