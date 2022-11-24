ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Suspect sought in indecent exposure incident at Brentwood store

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wn0fB_0jLx398200

PIX Now 10:09

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a store earlier this month.

Officers were called to the Kohl's department store at 5511 Lone Tree Way around 6:40 p.m. on November 11 on reports of a man exposing himself. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

In a department social media post, police released surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to be walking around the store's shoe department. He is described as a male between the ages of 17-25, thin build, standing about 5'7" to 5'9".

The video shows the suspect wearing a burgundy shirt with "distinct" lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides.

Anyone who may know the suspect is urged to contact Detective Talley of the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7793. Tips can also be given to the department's dispatch at 925-809-7911.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Jewelry burglary suspect caught in the act: Brentwood Police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police officers in the East Bay found a jewelry burglary in progress last week, according to the Brentwood Police Department. Officers were called to a residence on the 4600 block of Balfour Road, according to a Facebook post, for a report of a burglary in progress. “The reporting party, who was […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smash-and-grab 'Odyssey burglary crew' suspects arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested three men in a series of burglaries targeting San Jose businesses with the suspects dubbed the "Odyssey burglary crew" for their use of Honda Odyssey minivans during the smash-and-grab break-ins.San Jose police said the crew was responsible for several commercial burglaries from March through October, breaking into closed businesses during late night or early morning hours and stealing merchandise, cash registers, and/or ATM machines. The burglars would enter the business by busting through doors or windows using blunt objects, crowbars, or by crashing through the entrance with a stolen Odyssey minivan, police said."Specifically, these subjects...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 3 men in series of local business burglaries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they arrested three men in a series of commercial burglaries that happened between March and October. Marcelino Bejarano, 25, Santiago Cabuag, 25, and Ricky Bejarano, 23, allegedly broke into multiple businesses during the overnight hours and stole merchandise, cash registers, and ATMs. They were on the run for months, evading police.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Nov. 11-17: Brentwood Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between November 11-17 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. Antioch Police Arrest Three in Connection With Drug Trafficking and Illegal Firearms. The Antioch Police Department announced that on Tuesday, its officers and...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police incident with man who brandished firearm shuts down I-880 Sunday night

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating an incident Sunday night involving an apparently armed man who fled onto the I-880, forcing authorities to shut the freeway down.The Oakland Police Department issued a press release regarding the investigation Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened Sunday evening just before 10 p.m. in the area of 66th Avenue and Coliseum Way. Police said passing officers allegedly saw an individual brandish a firearm at them near that intersection.The individual proceeded to flee on foot, running onto I-880 where they laid down on the center median between the southbound and northbound lanes of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured

STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

I-880 in Oakland Reopens After Police Arrest Person Brandishing a Gun

All lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland reopened early Monday morning after police said they arrested a person brandishing a gun. The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 66th Avenue and Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, police said. When officers arrived at the scene,...
CBS San Francisco

Antioch police search for gunman after gas station cashier fatally shot in 'botched robbery'

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch are searching for a suspect after a convenience store clerk was fatally shot early Saturday morning during what they described as a "botched robbery."Officers received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron gas station located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, reporting a person had been shot.Several officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, on the ground just inside the convenience store suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.The suspect remains at large. Police have not released a suspect description or any additional information about the fatal shooting.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Duffy at aduffy@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.    The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco Tenderloin fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aided by eyewitness descriptions, San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.The shooting took place at about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Responding police officers administered medical aid to the victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Witnesses of the shooting directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers. The suspect was identified as Joe Walls, 28, who was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on a charge of homicide.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two shot at party in Stockton Friday night; police looking for suspect

STOCKTON --  Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and on Sunday were still searching for a suspect.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing  near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways.  Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.   The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police extends crime plan through holidays as homicide rate drops

OAKLAND – Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced Monday that a crime plan implemented in response to rising gun violence would be extended again through the end of the year.In a police department statement, Armstrong said the plan would be expanded with a focus on areas popular during the holiday season. "You will see a higher presence of officers where we know people come to shop, dine, and enjoy our city," Armstrong said Monday. "Also, we will remain laser-focused on addressing homicides and shootings in Oakland." Armstrong announced the plan on September 27 deploying additional officers following a rise in...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 person injured, 5 pets killed in Bay Point house fire

BAY POINT -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Bay Point residence and quickly spread, resulting in the death of five animals Sunday afternoon.  The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived at the home on Gibson Ave. a few minutes after 3 p.m. to find people attempting to pull their pets from the burning building. Officials called a second alarm and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes. Crews discovered five dead animals -- four dogs and a cat -- in the smoldering residence. It is not yet known how many residents were displaced.Con Fire said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
BAY POINT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman arrested after police pursuit in Ripon

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ripon Friday where she allegedly rammed a police car and hit another parked vehicle.Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Ripon police officers responded to a license plate reader notification of a stolen vehicle and an associated alert for evading police from another law enforcement agency. When police dispatch personnel observed the wanted vehicle on a city camera traveling east on Main Street near Wilma Avenue, an officer located it and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police. The pursuit temporarily stopped as the driver halted...
RIPON, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy