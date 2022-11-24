Read full article on original website
Related
Fillmore County Journal
Amber Sue Freimark
Amber Sue Freimark, 60, of Spring Valley, died November 23, 2022, at Spring Valley Living Memory Care. Amber was born January 27, 1962, in Rochester to Erhard and Frances Freimark. She was welcomed home to rural Wykoff by her siblings, Avery, Allerd and Aleta. Although born with Down syndrome, Amber’s...
Fillmore County Journal
Gordon Lester Gudmundson
Gordon Lester Gudmundson, 99, died peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Youngtown, Ariz. Gordon Gudmundson was born June 17, 1923. He married Selvina Erickson in 1952, and had one child, Dave. They were later divorced. In 1981 he married Lucille Siefert and they enjoyed their retirement in Sun City, Ariz. Lucille passed away in 2019 and Gordy continued to live in Arizona.
Fillmore County Journal
Kenneth S. Peterson
Kenneth S. Peterson, 96, of Canton died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Harmony Care Center. Kenneth was born August 16, 1926, in rural Lanesboro to Peter and Mamie (Lawstuen) Peterson. He attended country schools and graduated from the Lanesboro High School in 1944. He started working on the family farm while he was in high school and continued until 1975. In 1952 he married Jeanette Balbach. They had eight children. Jeanette passed away at the early age of 33. In 1968 he married Donna Brink. In 1975 they moved to rural Canton, where he did custom farming until retiring when he was 84. Kenneth enjoyed buying and selling cars, playing cards, and dancing.
Fillmore County Journal
Volunteer of the Year recognized at Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce annual meeting
The annual Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce meeting was held at the Five Wynds Event Centre in Spring Valley, Minn., on Wednesday, November 16. With more than 30 local business people and community leaders present, there was a special presentation made by Chamber President Stacey Rath. Rath opened with, “What...
Fillmore County Journal
Preston City Hall repairs in progress
At the November 17 meeting of the city council, the last two quotes from contractors to complete needed waterproofing and repairs of Preston City Hall were approved. Mayor Kurt Reicks and councilman Dean Aug were absent. City Administrator Ryan Throckmorton reported the final two quotes had been received and some...
Fillmore County Journal
Christmas Open House at the Houston County Historical Society
Everyone is invited to the Christmas Open House at the Houston County Historical Society, 104 History Lane, Caledonia on Saturday, December 3 from 10-3, and Sunday, December 4 from 11-3. Snowflakes and Christmas Trees are the featured themes this year. One of the trees included in the display is a...
Fillmore County Journal
Forecasting the future From now until the Class of 2035
At that time, schools were experiencing an influx of students in their preschool programs, anticipating the need for more teachers as a result of what became coined the “Baby Boomlet” of 2007. With the economy doing well around 2005 to 2007, consumer confidence was up, and families were growing. It was the single greatest spike in births since the peak years of the Baby Boomer generation – which was 1957. Exactly 50 years later, in 2007, there was a baby bump that only lasted one year, and then fell in tandem with the crashing economy.
Fillmore County Journal
Chatfield leaders speak to legislators
Representatives of the City of Chatfield and Chatfield schools pointed out both needs and wants to state legislators to be considered in the upcoming 2023 legislative session. Representative Greg Davids and Senator Carla Nelson shared their comments on a variety of issues at the November 22 meeting. Mayor Russ Smith...
Fillmore County Journal
Houston County to switch banks
Houston County Commissioners approved switching from the Bank of the West to Merchants Bank at the November 22 commission meeting. Chairman Greg Myhre called the meeting to order at 9 a.m. He led commissioners and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioners in attendance include Chairman Myhre, Teresa Walter, Robert (Bob) Burns, Eric Johnson, and Dewey Severson.
Fillmore County Journal
Spring Grove Schools recognize three dedicated individuals
Superintendent Rachel Udstuen announced the 2022 American Education Week Citizen Recognition Award recipients at the November Spring Grove Public Schools board meeting on November 21. Awardees are Leanne Kingsley, Roger Housker, and Jenny Stender. The meeting was called to order at 7:01 p.m. by Chairman Aaron Solum. Board members present...
Fillmore County Journal
Pastor Devotion – So hard to have faith
A colleague of mine was once on a mission trip in Mexico. While there, he visited an impoverished woman who, through an interpreter, talked about her life. Then at one point, she expressed how sorry she felt for Americans. My colleague was surprised, to say the least, as he looked again at her meager shanty with its tin roof, dirt floor, no running water and chickens wandering in and out through the blanket that was its door.
Fillmore County Journal
Caledonia School Board approves Art Club, but needs advisor
Caledonia School Board members met in the Caledonia Elementary School’s music room #162 on Monday, November 21, from 6-6:52 p.m. Board members present included Matt Blocker, Erin Hammell, Leigh King, Melissa Marschall, Wendy Woyczik, and Spencer Yohe. Daniel Small was absent. The board approved the consent agenda, minutes from...
Fillmore County Journal
Rushford-Peterson audit shares good news
CPA Kali Lentz from Smith Schafer reported on the recent 2021-2022 audit to the Rushford-Peterson School Board at their regular meeting November 21. The audit showed a $150,000 increase in property tax levy from the year before with total revenue up from $11,115,285 to $11,764,540. The food service fund showed a $116,000 surplus with a balance of $222,559 at the end of the year.
Fillmore County Journal
Contract awarded for highway storage building
At the November 22 meeting of the Fillmore County Board, three bids were considered for construction of a highway department storage building at the Chatfield location. The lowest bid submitted by Swartzentruber Construction LLC in the amount of $562,725.31 was accepted as recommended by county engineer Ron Gregg. This amount is still higher than the $500,000 now set aside for construction of the building. Gregg said he was confident that the difference of $62,725.31 can be made up internally using other highway funds, for example, building maintenance funds.
Fillmore County Journal
Open doors, open to ideas
On a blustery, snowy November evening, buildings in downtown Rushford had their doors open for visitors in the Open Doors, a Tour of Business Opportunities, event. From 5:30-8 p.m., November 17, interested parties could tour the entire buildings including the “behind the scenes” areas of 10 available businesses and buildings.
Fillmore County Journal
Permit for auctions in Ag District considered
The Fillmore County Planning Commission met on November 17 to consider an application for a conditional use permit for auctions in the Agricultural District. Chairman Trinity Johnson opened the public hearing for an application submitted by Enos and Emma Hershberger, section 18 of Canton Township. This conditional use permit application is considered under Section 604.03(13) of the county’s ordinance. This section is for the Agricultural District, and it allows under (13) “Commercial or industrial uses primarily intended to serve agriculture.” Zoning Administrator Cristal Adkins explained auctions are not a prohibited activity. She admitted the application is not a perfect fit, but approval of the conditional use permit will allow the commission to require conditions.
Comments / 0