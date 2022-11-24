At that time, schools were experiencing an influx of students in their preschool programs, anticipating the need for more teachers as a result of what became coined the “Baby Boomlet” of 2007. With the economy doing well around 2005 to 2007, consumer confidence was up, and families were growing. It was the single greatest spike in births since the peak years of the Baby Boomer generation – which was 1957. Exactly 50 years later, in 2007, there was a baby bump that only lasted one year, and then fell in tandem with the crashing economy.

FILLMORE COUNTY, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO