Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
Paul Finebaum updates his top 4 teams, explains debate between Ohio State and Alabama at No. 5 after Week 13
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to break down the Week 13 of action in college football. That included Finebaum updating his top 4 teams in the country plus one more in his “Rank & File” segment. According to Finebaum, the top four...
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful
Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision
Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
Contract number for potential Luke Fickell deal at Wisconsin revealed, per report
Wisconsin is prepared to pay millions for its next head coach. According to reports, the Badgers are finalizing a deal with Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell that could be worth up to $6 million a year. While that number certainly sounds massive, Fickell’s pay would still trail behind Ohio State’s...
Ryan Day addresses CFP consideration, says Buckeyes weren't 'outmatched in terms of overall play' vs. Michigan
Ryan Day went to the podium after the disappointing loss to Michigan on Saturday. The Ohio State HC made the case for Ohio State to still be considered for the College Football Playoff. Day stated that he didn’t think Ohio State was necessarily outmatched during the 2nd half. Day thought...
Desmond Howard: 'Things will get hot' for Ryan Day if Ohio State loses to Michigan for second straight season
Desmond Howard thinks Ryan Day could feel some fire under his seat if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan in The Game on Saturday. Discussing Saturday’s matchup, the ESPN College GameDay host and analyst said that no matter what Day does the rest of the season, a win against Michigan is a must via Eleven Warriors.
Jim Leonhard informed he will not receive HC job at Wisconsin, per report
Jim Leonhard will not receive the permanent head coaching job at Wisconsin, according to reports from Sunday. Things are certainly picking up steam in Madison with a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicating the Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell for the vacancy. Wisconsin has also called a special Board of Regents meeting for 4 pm local time Sunday afternoon regarding employment and compensation of the head football coach position.
Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff
Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Michigan's dominant win over Ohio State in The Game
Kirk Herbstreit is impressed with what he saw out of Columbus Saturday. ESPN’s college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback congratulated No. 3 Michigan on the huge 45-23 win over No. 2 Ohio State in Ohio Stadium. Herbstreit went on to compliment Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his ability to get his players to focus on The Game with a chance to go to the B1G title game next Saturday.
Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend
Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
Donovan Edwards has perfect response when asked about long TD run following The Game
Donovan Edwards had himself a game for No. 3 Michigan as the Wolverines crushed rival No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus 45-23 in Week 13. Edwards rushed for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries. He accounted for two late touchdown runs of 75 yards and 85 yards to...
Jim Harbaugh says Michigan's dominance of Ohio State 'wasn't anything new'
Jim Harbaugh answered whether or not the dominant win over Ohio State came as a surprise to him. Harbaugh did not seem like the win was that shocking to him. Harbaugh explained that his play calling was a combination of what they saw from Ohio State last season, but there was nothing new from an overall standpoint.
Nick Herbig sends cryptic tweet following reports surrounding Wisconsin's HC vacancy
Nick Herbig clearly has some feelings about the recent speculation surrounding Wisconsin’s next potential head coach. The standout Badger linebacker sent out a tweet Sunday that just read “LMAOOOOOO!” following the news that Wisconsin was likely pushing towards hiring Luke Fickell as the next head coach. Though...
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
Jeff Brohm shares early comments on B1G Championship matchup vs. Michigan
Jeff Brohm’s Purdue team clinched a spot in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan after defeating Indiana Saturday. After finishing 4th in the B1G West in 2021, Brohm’s squad earned their ticket to Indianapolis with a 6-3 B1G record. After the big win over Indiana, Brohm was asked about his upcoming matchup with Michigan and said the following:
Luke Fickell describes Wisconsin as a 'destination job,' lays out why he is excited for the future
Luke Fickell was introduced as the next head coach at Wisconsin on Sunday. He had some praise for the Badgers program. Fickell comes to Madison from Cincinnati. The Bearcats are about to join the Big 12 in 2023, but will be looking for a new coach to lead them during that time.
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland calls out Jim Knowles for 'one of the more arrogant game plans I've ever seen'
Booger McFarland took exception to the defensive game plan offered up by Jim Knowles in The Game, calling it “one of the more arrogant game plans I’ve ever seen.”. Early on, it seemed obvious that Ohio State’s defense was going to sell out to stop the run. Understandably, as Michigan boasts one of the most impressive ground attacks in the nation. However, star RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were both dealing with injuries leading up to The Game.
