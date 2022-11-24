Read full article on original website
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans, a Review
MIAMI GARDENS — Let's skip to the good part. Yes, Miami routed Houston 30-15 on Sunday. Yes, the Dolphins led 30-0 at halftime at Hard Rock Stadium. Yes, Miami is 8-3 and...
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of an apparent right leg injury. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his knee area. After...
Dayton’s Malachi Smith, Kobe Elvis to miss extended time
Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Monday night that the Flyers would be without starting guards Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis
