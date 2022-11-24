Read full article on original website
Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
Hulu Christmas Movies For the 2022 Holiday Season
In 2022, it’s going to be a holly, jolly Hulu. No? Nothing? No good? All right, well we tried. If you’re a dedicated Hulu subscriber and a dedicated watcher of Christmas movies, the streaming service has a lot of titles to make you happy all holiday season. Some are new, like the Hulu Original It’s a Wonderful Binge. Some are old, like the immortal holiday favorite An En Vogue Christmas, the only Christmas movie guaranteed to free your mind or your money back. The service has a whole bunch of both to watch — and even a few Hanukkah movies to boot.
Steven Spielberg Says HBO Max Threw Directors ‘Under the Bus’
Even before the pandemic, movie theaters weren’t in the greatest of shape. Then along came a novel coronavirus, one that was particularly transmissible in enclosed spaces packed with lots of people. Theaters were shuttered for months, and when they reopened it was with strict rules on crowds, cleaning, and masks — all necessary for safety, of course, but not exactly conducive to a relaxing night of escapism.
These 6 Towns in the Berkshires Could Be Settings for Hallmark Christmas Movies
Thanksgiving week is upon us and the holiday season is in full swing! Something that has become synonymous with the Christmas season over the year has been Hallmark Christmas movies! While there have been plenty of those already either filmed in, or taking place in Massachusetts, there has never been one in the Berkshires!
Disney Announces Launch of Disney+ With Ads
In almost exactly one month, Disney will make major changes to its streaming service, Disney+. For the first time, customers will get to choose to pay less (or technically the same as they’re paying now) for a version of the service with commercials, or pay a few bucks extra for what they get now: Namely movies and shows without commercial interruption.
Betcha Can’t Guess The Most Popular Disney Princess & Prince In Massachusetts
This question is for you lovers of all things Disney-related out there or perhaps those of you who L-U-V the Disney Princesses. Which Princess(and Prince for that matter) do you think is the most popular in the state of Massachusetts?. Everyone of course has their opinion(and is entitled to it!)...
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli Surprise Fans With New Grogu Short
A day after they stunned fans with the tease of a collaboration, Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli revealed exactly what they made together — and you won’t have to wait long to see it. The team-up between the home of Star Wars and the iconic Japanese animation studio has...
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday opened fire against Apple over its tight control of what is allowed on the App Store, saying the iPhone maker has threatened to oust his recently acquired social media platform. The billionaire CEO also tweeted that Apple has "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why."
5 Surprise Mini Brands are cute, collectible stocking stuffers and they're on sale!
5 Surprise Mini Brands: These TikTok famous collectible toys are on sale for Cyber Monday.
