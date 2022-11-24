I’ve tried the indie game “What The Bat?” and I’m ready to tell you why I found it very cool!. “What The Bat?” is a game that immediately clicked with me since the first time I heard about it. I was reading some articles on Upload VR (as it happens every week) and I came to find a report from Gamescom, where the journalist was talking about the games he tried there. Among other famous VR games, he reported also about a crazy game he found “where you have to do everything using baseball bats”. I watched the trailer, and it was hilarious:

