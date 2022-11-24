Read full article on original website
Best Black Friday 2022 Google deals: Pixel phones, Watch, Buds, and Nest
It’s a good time to be in the market for some new Google hardware. Google kicked off its Black Friday sales promotions on its store early this year, and that set off a chain reaction of the same or better deals being offered all over. While some products on sale are mainstays that see frequent discounts (like the Nest Mini smart speaker for $18), there are also excellent deals on the latest flagship phones and accessories. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $749, and the new Pixel Watch is $50 off.
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the PS2 Game Resident Evil Outbreak?
Capcom, the popularizer of the survival horror genre, is recently experimenting with integrating a multiplayer game into its Resident Evil franchise after its last attempt with Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City. The Japanese video game developer has made some progress with its two recent Resident Evil-based multiplayer games, Resident Evil...
HTC Vive Offering Black Friday Discounts Up To $100
Pick up the HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap at its lowest price ever. This year HTC is celebrating the holidays with $100 off on select Vive VR hardware over on the Vive website, along with other HTC Vive distributors such as Amazon, Micro Center, Dell, Lenovo, and Adorama. Looking for...
Save $70 on the super-powered with this Shark Hyperair blow dryer Cyber Monday deal
This Cyber Monday deal on the Shark Hyperair blow dryer lets you score salon-quality tech for only $179 while supplies last.
50 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon today and counting
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is the best time of year to be an online shopper. This sales holiday takes place the Monday after Black Friday, and e-commerce titans like Amazon have countless deals worth checking out. This year, we’re keeping up with Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals, so you don’t […]
Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Review: Plenty of Power, but Is It Too Late?
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro aren’t exactly new — these powerful gaming phones were launched globally in July, and they finally went on sale in India on Friday. Both phones feature top-of-the-line specifications and support a few useful gaming peripherals, which could come in handy for mobile gamers. While the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were touted to be one of the first phones with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, we now have a list of smartphones that will feature the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC by the end of the year, or in January.
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is $40 off for Cyber Monday
Get the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset for a discount this Cyber Monday.
5 Surprise Mini Brands are cute, collectible stocking stuffers and they're on sale!
5 Surprise Mini Brands: These TikTok famous collectible toys are on sale for Cyber Monday.
Live: 60 Cyber Monday home deals that you can still shop
There are only a few hours of Cyber Monday 2022 left. Here are the best home deals still available from Amazon, West Elm, and more.
“What The Bat?” Review: a crazy and fun VR game
I’ve tried the indie game “What The Bat?” and I’m ready to tell you why I found it very cool!. “What The Bat?” is a game that immediately clicked with me since the first time I heard about it. I was reading some articles on Upload VR (as it happens every week) and I came to find a report from Gamescom, where the journalist was talking about the games he tried there. Among other famous VR games, he reported also about a crazy game he found “where you have to do everything using baseball bats”. I watched the trailer, and it was hilarious:
6 Musts From Anima Mundi’s Black Friday Weekend Sale
IT’S THAT FUNNY time of year, where all of our favorite brands have their biggest sales of the year, and we wonder – do I stock up for myself or actually shop for gifts? The answer is always a bit of both, especially when we’re talking about 25% off an entire brand like Anima Mundi.
Netflix to Add More Seasons of ‘Big Brother,’ ‘After Every Happy’ & More In December 2022 – See the Full List! | Movies, Netflix, Television
Netflix is ramping up it’s catalog throughout the final month of 2022!. The streaming service has unveiled the complete list of all of the titles that will be added to it’s platform in December this year. Among those titles are additional seasons of reality shows Big Brother and...
Windows 11 gaming bug has been cured – but not for everyone
Windows 11’s latest version has suffered at the hands of a bug that messes quite badly with gaming performance for some users, leading to the 22H2 update being blocked on those PCs to prevent the problem manifesting – but the good news is that upgrade block has now been partially lifted.
OpenAI successfully trained a Minecraft bot using 70,000 hours of gameplay videos
Why it matters: Minecraft may not sound like an important tool that supports advanced AI research. After all, what could possibly be so important about teaching a machine to play a sandbox game released more than a decade ago? Based on OpenAI’s recent efforts, a well-trained Minecraft bot is more relevant to AI advancement than most people might realize.
