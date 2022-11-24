Nuggets 131, Thunder 126: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Denver Nuggets (10-7) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-10) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Denver Nuggets 131, Oklahoma City Thunder 126 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lots of cheering coming from the Nuggets locker room postgame after this win in OKC – 10:53 PM
Final Stats from tonight’s W pic.twitter.com/Qui6F60E9c – 10:53 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they win 131-126 in OT over the Thunder.
-Joker 39-10-9
-Brown triple-double first of his career
-AG 30 points, incl. 17 in 4Q
-Vlatko MASTERCLASS on both ends
I stand by my take on last night bc Denver’s capable of doing things like this. pic.twitter.com/quvODyP0AS – 10:49 PM
Nikola Jokic with a season-high 39.
Aaron Gordon with a season-high 30.
Bruce Brown with his first career triple-double.
Vlatko Cancar with a career-high 20 points.
#Nuggets were up 19. Then they were down 15.
Then they outscored OKC 11-6 in OT.
131-126, Denver. – 10:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Nuggets 131, Thunder 126
SGA – 31 points 11 assists 7 rebounds
Joe – 21 points on 7/10 from 3
JDub – 16 points
Dort – 18 points
Poku – 13 points
Jokic – 39 points 10 rebounds 9 assists
Gordon – 30 points
Brown – 17 points 13 rebounds 10 assists
OKC is now 7-11 – 10:49 PM
Triple double for Bruce Brown
🏀17, 13 and 10. Also had 4 steals.
One of the better value signings this offseason pic.twitter.com/1W0jmvQ0UG – 10:49 PM
JUST WIN
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/bRb4Sat7TV – 10:48 PM
Jokic tonight:
39 PTS
10 REB
9 AST
11-15 FG
Ties Giannis for the most 35/10/5 games on 70 FG% by an active player. pic.twitter.com/UgyhOJJ9J5 – 10:48 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight
31 points
11 assists
6 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
1 turnover (!)
14-14 from the line
All Star – 10:47 PM
I think Mark Daigneault is playing offense defense here with Bazley in for Joe. OKC has to foul so Joe can come right back in after the first FT – 10:45 PM
OKC goes with the CBB strategy of “you do not need a three” Dort at the line for two in a four point game with 13 seconds left. He missed the first. – 10:44 PM
#Nuggets got Bruce Brown for $6.5 million this season. Don’t forget that. – 10:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Isaiah Joe has recorded a career-high with 21 points (7-10 3FGs). – 10:43 PM
Isaiah Joe has recorded a career-high with 21 points (7-10 3FGs). Thunder Pr – 10:43 PM
Fantastic execution on that play. Joker gets doubled, three passes to the corner, Brown attacks and hits the floater. Super clutch. – 10:43 PM
OKC now has no more timeouts, down 129-125 with 17 seconds left. That could be huge late if they need an advancement. Must score possession ATO. – 10:42 PM
When Philly waived Isaiah Joe was it because they selected the wrong guy in the dropdown box or… – 10:42 PM
Isaiah Joe has a new career high for the Thunder. He has 21 points off the bench on that 7th triple for him. His previous career high was 18 with the #Sixers. – 10:42 PM
Isaiah Joe career high 21 points.
7-10 from 3.
Another clutch 3 to get OKC within 2 with 36 seconds left in OT.
How was this dude waived by Philly? – 10:41 PM
Loose ball, Poku tips it to Isaiah Joe for a three.
Joe has a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting.
Thunder trails 127-125 with 36 seconds left. – 10:41 PM
Talk about Joe cool, going into the huddle it just looks like he expected to make that difficult clutch shot to save the Thunder in this game and give them a chance at the end. – 10:41 PM
ISAIAH JOE STAY HOT, KID! Two point game, 36 seconds left, Joe has 21. – 10:40 PM
Quietly purchased some Vlatko Cancar stock last week, feeling good right now. – 10:38 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Aleksej Pokusevski
to close for OKC – 10:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Poku & Joe check in for the Thunder – 10:37 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in 12 of 17 games.
Elite scorer. – 10:34 PM
I’m not sure how to feel about Vlatko being Denver’s best option defending SGA after acquiring both Brown and KCP. – 10:34 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 31. – 10:34 PM
Another game with multiple three second violations for OKC. They are in the midst of letting up a 5-0 run to start OT. – 10:33 PM
Bruce Brown man… certified hooper – 10:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nuggets open up OT with a quick 125-120 lead less than a minute in – 10:32 PM
What a response from Luka. 2nd straight time he posts 42 after a 22 pt game. Great response from Wood w/26 and 12 after thr mysterious night vs DEN. But Mavs still get overrun. Tatum and Brown 37 and 31 and 17-34 3pt is tough to beat – 10:31 PM
Heading into OT…
120-120 – 10:31 PM
Daigneault going with Giddey over Poku to start overtime. – 10:30 PM
OKC is starting OT with
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 10:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA Giddey Dort JDub JRE start OT for OKC – 10:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Five more minutes of hoops coming up! pic.twitter.com/fOZVuhnQlQ – 10:28 PM
The Thunder is 1-1 in overtime games. – 10:28 PM
Denver missed the open look, Overtime we go. – 10:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder & Nuggets go to OT tied at 120-120 – 10:28 PM
Vlatko has been Denver’s only SGA defender this game and he’s been fantastic. – 10:27 PM
Not one quarter has been within a 10-point margin tonight.
First: 38-21 Nuggets
Second: 42-31 Thunder
Third: 34-15 Thunder
Fourth: 36-23 Nuggets … with 26 seconds left. – 10:27 PM
Mercy… that Jokic whip pass to Gordon for a dunk – 10:26 PM
The Nuggets trailed by 15 points with 11:43 left in the fourth. Now it’s a tie game, 120-120, with 47 seconds left. Really impressive comeback from Denver considering the circumstances. – 10:26 PM
AG MAKING IT A TIE BALL GAME – 10:26 PM
AG doin’ all he can
Making it a one-point game pic.twitter.com/cpO3TNgT6c – 10:25 PM
This is a fantastic environment. OKC and Denver are tied 120-120 with 47 ticks left, Mark Daigneault calls a timeout. – 10:25 PM
DeAndre Jordan on the bench after Poku missed the FT: “Ball don’t f******* lie.” – 10:25 PM
The loud city fans are mad that Jokic is not getting a T – 10:24 PM
Three point game, two minutes left OKC Lineup:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Aleksej Pokusevski – 10:23 PM
AG 👀 – 10:23 PM
This 4th quarter in OKC has been insane – 10:22 PM
Isaiah Joe ties his career high with 18 points on that clutch 3-pointer. He’s 6-of-9 from three. – 10:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe strokin’ it well tonight – 10:21 PM
WHEN IT IS YOUR NIGHT IT IS YOUR NIGHT ARE YOU KIDDING ME ISAIAH JOE?! – 10:21 PM
Good lord, the Thunder can’t miss. – 10:21 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski double clutch the three, shot it, splashed it. Crowd goes wild. He has 12. – 10:20 PM
Bruce Brown has his first career triple-double: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists – 10:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dort goes downhill for the reverse 💪 pic.twitter.com/rA900NfQoR – 10:19 PM
Bruce Brown has his first career triple double tonight with that pass to Jokić: 12 pts, 12 rebounds, 10 assists – 10:19 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is gaining more confidence in just pulling that three point shot, and it is working out for him. – 10:16 PM
Defenders are respecting Aleksej Pokusevski so much now that they just flew by him trying to close out on a ball fake that was two plus steps behind the line. – 10:15 PM
Jalen Williams ties his career high with 16 points.
4-7 shooting
2-2 from 3
6-6 from the line
JDub is currently #8 on the NBA rookie ladder. He’s trending up. – 10:11 PM
SGA has tied his career high with 14 made free throws. He’s 14-of-14 tonight. – 10:11 PM
Shai’s definitely got that superstar whistle after his superstar start to the season. – 10:10 PM
Career high night for Vlatko with 18 points 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u2kQw0KKdq – 10:09 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns at the 7:47 mark. OKC by six. – 10:09 PM
The question, as it is most nights, is how will OKC survive the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less minutes until he comes back to close the game. They are up ten right now with ten to play. – 10:00 PM
DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green ran that huddle heading into the 4th quarter for the Nuggets. DJ told the team the game is not over, do not give in. Green saying stop passing up open shots, take the looks. – 9:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Continuing to apply pressure pic.twitter.com/lvTJStEgSP – 9:57 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out here embarrassing defenders on Thanksgiving Eve.
Davon Reed gonna have to ask for new ankles for Christmas. – 9:56 PM
Josh Giddey hit another tough layup and wanted a foul call, he is up to 12 points and six assists. – 9:56 PM
Down going into the fourth pic.twitter.com/aoYVZqfVBx – 9:56 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gout here embarrassing defenders on Thanksgiving Eve.
Davon Reed gonna have to ask for new ankles for Christmas. – 9:55 PM
That’s two of the worst possessions of the year to close the third quarter. A Vlatko step-back 3, and a Davon step-back 3.
Denver’s been outscored 76-46 the last two quarters. – 9:54 PM
The Thunder won the third quarter 34-15 and lead the Nuggets 97-84.
If it holds, it’ll be OKC’s fourth 15+ point comeback this season. Right now OKC and Sacramento have three such comebacks, which leads the NBA. – 9:53 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
SGA putting Davon Reed on skates. 💀 pic.twitter.com/q52r9yohIu – 9:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 97, Nuggets 84
SGA – 27 points 7 assists
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 13 points
Joe – 12 points
Poku – 9 points 3 blocks
Giddey- 10 points 6 assists – 9:53 PM
OKC head to the fourth up 97-84 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 27 points. OKC was once down by 19. – 9:52 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is so fundamental. He is Him Duncan. – 9:52 PM
Thunder players were celebrating on the floor before the shot even went up after Shai dropped him, they just knew it was going in. He is incredible and the animation everyone is playing with is awesome. – 9:51 PM
Oh, man. SGA sent Davon Reed to the deck. Thunder bench is going crazy. – 9:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The entire crowd and bench got up for that SGA basket – 9:51 PM
WHAT SHAI JUST DID SHOULD BE ILLEGAL. THE COMPOUND JUST WENT CRAZY HE DROPPED THAT POOR MAN – 9:50 PM
Someone in Loud City tried to start an M-V-P chant for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I have a feeling it will catch on during his next trip to the line or in the fourth. – 9:50 PM
That’s a new career-high for Vlatko Cancar. He’s got 15. Previous career-high was 14. – 9:50 PM
2 shot attempts for Joker this quarter. The Thunder are Denver’s krypotnite. – 9:48 PM
File this in the i’m not saying I am just saying department: The Thunder started their run after I went and got coffee from the wonderful media dining. You can thank me now, or later, either one is fine. – 9:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nikola Jokic picks up his 4th foul at the 2:19 mark of the 3Q – 9:48 PM
Shai is 10-of-10 from the line tonight. Up to 23 points, six assists and four rebounds. – 9:48 PM
Zion Williamson with a season-high 30 points, eclipsing his previous best of 29 (twice).
His career high is 39 (March 26, 2021, Denver). – 9:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Smooth spin from Giddey makes it an OKC 16-2 run
@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/k2abic3C2N – 9:44 PM
Davon’s getting worked on both ends. He’s the guy OKC’s leaving open when they double Joker, and it’s working. – 9:39 PM
Every night you just have to shake your head at the shots Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes. Superstar. – 9:36 PM
Since 5:55 of the second quarter, Thunder are on a 38-18 run. – 9:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Charged back to take the lead! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4g8XIPsnhw – 9:34 PM
That J-Dub three gave the Thunder its first lead of the game, 75-72. J-Dub has 14 pts on 4-of-5 shooting. – 9:31 PM
OKC was down 19 points in the first half.
OKC has the lead 3 minutes into the second half.
So a typical Thunder game. – 9:31 PM
Jalen Williams on a catch and shoot cross court pass just drilled a three. The rookie stepped up big. He has 14 and gave OKC the lead. – 9:31 PM
OKC was down 19 points in the first half.
Tie ball game 3 minutes into the second half.
So a typical Thunder game. – 9:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
A Lu Dort 3 ties the game at 72-72 – 9:30 PM
As I said folks, I think Lu Dort is BACK. He just tied this game. – 9:30 PM
At this point, you can count on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kicks it out to him. – 9:28 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski is on the bench with his ankle wrapped. – 9:27 PM
Lu Dort makes this a three point game. Jalen Williams is starting in place of Aleksej Pokusevski in the second half. – 9:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I came home last night from Denver, so I’m watching the Jazz game at home. Why is League Pass still a kung-fu film? – 9:22 PM
Joker balled out in the first half 🃏
23 points
3 rebounds
2 assists pic.twitter.com/w1R4F8ynl9 – 9:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Isaiah Joe: staying ready, always ready 🫡
Watch more in the newest episode of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙝 with @Royce Young.
🎥 | https://t.co/oJXkDJmioR pic.twitter.com/x8kVbjQByz – 9:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons shouldn’t have this much energy. Back half of a road trip on the second night of a back-to-back after beating Denver in Denver. SLC’s elevation is no joke either. – 9:20 PM
Stats from the half 📊
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/0p2FGYXU28 – 9:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Pushed the pace in the second pic.twitter.com/TuoR7IYQ35 – 9:16 PM
Jalen Williams unmasked may be even better than masked JDub.
11 points on only 4 shots for the rookie at the half.
5 straight games in double digits. – 9:15 PM
Halftime rotations as the Nuggets lead the Thunder 69-63:
-Joker: 23 points, 7/8 FG
-Bruce: 10 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds
-13 points and a mean block pic.twitter.com/c8W4qzlfBP – 9:15 PM
Up at the half
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/N3VnmOXHA8 – 9:14 PM
What a wild game. Joker’s got 23 going into halftime, and the Thunder just hung 42 in the second quarter. And Vlatko!
#Nuggets up 69-63 at the break. – 9:13 PM
23-3-2 for Jokic in the first half on 7/8 shooting. Nuggets built a 19-point lead but it’s down to 6.
69-63 Nuggets – 9:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Nuggets 69, Thunder 63
SGA – 17 points
Joe – 12 points
JDub – 11 points
Jokic – 23 points
Cancar – 13 points
KCP – 11 points – 9:12 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 69, Thunder 63
OKC trailed by 19 in the first quarter. – 9:11 PM
Isaiah Joe is 4-of-7 from three. And he just took a charge against Nikola Jokic. He’s a +14 in nine minutes. – 9:08 PM
Legitimately bad defensive half from KCP tonight. He’s been responsible for several breakdowns. – 9:07 PM
ISAIAH JOE JUST TOOK A CHARGE THEM ARKANSAS PLAYERS ARE BUILT DIFFERENT ON THAT END. What can’t Isaiah Joe do? – 9:07 PM
OKC fans very thankful to the 76ers for Isaiah Joe on this Thanksgiving holiday. – 9:07 PM
Denver’s 19-point lead has been cut to 5 in the last four minutes … against the #Nuggets starters. Lot of turnovers fueling Thunder. – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe with some elite spot minutes as he’s hit 4 3’s and scored 12 points in 8 mins – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe with some with spot minutes as he’s hit 4 3’s and scored 12 points in 8 mins – 9:04 PM
MY BROTHER IN CHRIST I THINK ISAIAH JOE IS THE BEST THREE POINT SHOOTER I HAVE EVER SEEN – 9:03 PM
Lu Dort almost got a T, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled him away from the ref. OKC on the wrong side of a lot of calls here. – 9:02 PM
Mark is still giving official Brandon Schwab an earful. Dort motioned for Daigneault to calm down. – 9:02 PM
BUDDY ISAIAH JOE MIGHT BE HIM – 9:02 PM
Full court press with a trap before half court worked for OKC who is bringing an edge on defense. Mark Daigneault just got T’d up as well. – 9:00 PM
Name someone more clutch than Isaiah Joe. – 8:58 PM
Vlatko with 13/4/1 off the bench so far 😮💨
5 minutes left in the first half pic.twitter.com/BUpTGc58EJ – 8:56 PM
I can’t believe how good Vlatko Cancar was in that stint. 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in 9 minutes. – 8:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🅱aze 🅱lock ➡️ JDub 3 💦
Defense fueling the offense 💯 pic.twitter.com/JsIIlNenE0 – 8:53 PM
Darius Bazley just absolutely erased a shot. – 8:48 PM
As the starters begin to filter back in for the Nuggets, that Bruce Brown, Vlatko Čančar, Zeke Nnaji, Christian Braun and Jack White group was fun basketball to watch. – 8:48 PM
OKC is getting charred lately.
John Konchar last Friday.
Vlatko Čančar tonight. – 8:48 PM
Well, the #Nuggets haven’t lost a lot of rim protection with the White>DJ decision. Rookie swats two shots in about a minute. – 8:48 PM
Some of y’all laughed at my Jack White takes during summer league – 8:47 PM
That is a fantastic move by Jalen Williams on the and one. He is going to be very good. – 8:47 PM
Jack White block party I DID NOT SEE THIS COMING – 8:46 PM
Vlatko Cancar with seven points off the bench to force a Thunder TO. First guy off the bench to show love? DeAndre. – 8:45 PM
The Nuggets: consistently bringing more energy on the second night of a back-to-back than the first night than any other team in the NBA. – 8:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala looks cold asf in his black turtleneck fit lmao – 8:43 PM
Up 17 after 1
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/PMVwGtTSJX – 8:39 PM
He can also sink them from a little closer up 🪣 pic.twitter.com/tG6iD5ZQsj – 8:38 PM
Nuggets closed with the Brown, Braun, and White lineup. But no Green. – 8:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Slight step back for a SGA threeee 👌 pic.twitter.com/2lOkaGPnQ0 – 8:37 PM
So far, DeAndre’s the only guy of the 10 available players that hasn’t played. Against the Thunder, that’s probably the right call. Just play small and switch and force them to shoot. – 8:37 PM
End 1Q: Nuggets 38, Thunder 21
Nuggets shot 60%. Thunder shot 33%. Jokic has 14 on 5-of-5 shooting. – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Nuggets 38, Thunder 21
SGA – 7 points
Giddey – 5 points
Jokic – 14 points
Brown – 8 points
KCP – 7 points – 8:36 PM
This Brown-Braun-Cancar-Nnaji-White lineup is amazing. For a lot of reasons. Jack White in over DeAndre so far. – 8:35 PM
OK JACK WHITE SKY HIGH REBOUND GET UP THEN – 8:35 PM
Alright, not a bad stint for Joker. +17 in 9 minutes – 8:32 PM
A few pregame nuggets from the Mavericks’ visit to Boston tonight, including World Cup talk.
mavs.com/mavs-celts-not… – 8:30 PM
Probably the most fundamentally sound 9 minutes of defense the Nuggets have played all year. – 8:30 PM
Nikola Jokic has 14 points. So does OKC.
Rest of the #Nuggets have 17.
Denver up 31-14. – 8:27 PM
Nikola Jokić is unstoppable in OKC – 8:26 PM
Joker is currently cooking – 8:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Poku has surprisingly held his own in the post against Jokic so far – 8:24 PM
Tre Mann in the game now as the Thunder are looking for an offensive spark – 8:23 PM
Nuggets switches and rotations are on point so far tonight. And the ball is poppin.
24-10 Nuggets. – 8:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi is the first Thunder player off the bench – 8:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku patient on the assist to Giddey pic.twitter.com/zLSLl8bbto – 8:21 PM
Without options B & C, it’s a great sign that Nikola Jokic is hunting his shot early. That’s 9 points in 5 minutes. Doesn’t look like Robinson-Earl’s got much for Joker. – 8:21 PM
Jokic had 10 and 9 field goal attempts in the first two games against the Thunder. He’s 3-of-3 in the first five minutes of this one.
Expected given that MPJ, Murray and others are out. – 8:20 PM
Strong start for Joker and the Nuggets. Denver’s playing a lot of zone so far and they’ve played it pretty well. Might be the best way to reduce the number of SGA drives. – 8:19 PM
Thunder timeout and they are almost certainly going to change up their coverage on Jokic. He’s on pace for 90 points and looks like he actually wants to score tonight. – 8:19 PM
When KCP attempts a three, it’ll most likely go in 🪣 pic.twitter.com/RsaC8zO8mI – 8:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Bit of a reverse of roles as Poku bullet passes to Giddey for the layup – 8:18 PM
Wow, what a play by Aleksej Pokusevski the defense bought his shot fake (!) froze everything to set up a great pass to Josh Giddey for an open lay up. – 8:18 PM
Every time Josh Giddey hits a 3 an angel gets their wings – 8:16 PM
When KCP shoots a three, it’ll probably go in 🪣 pic.twitter.com/x5yUYsDUF0 – 8:15 PM
Lu Dort is still splashing. – 8:14 PM
Nikola Jokic scores Denver’s first three points before Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Borwn hit 3s from the corner. Nuggets up 9-3 early in OKC. – 8:13 PM
Come with me to tip-off
A back to back in the NBA
Nuggets vs Detroit and OKC pic.twitter.com/dldkMWFEkq – 8:12 PM
Joker looks like he is prepared to carry the team tonight. – 8:12 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski just hit. the spinning mid-range jumper. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander truly is a leader. – 8:11 PM
Josh Giddey to this day has 6’9 point guard in his bio on Twitter and I always wonder if when the PA guy intros him as the 6’8 guard if he ever just thinks “oh come on mate” I wonder if he is sticking to his guns on this 6’9 thing or just hasn’t updated the bio. – 8:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Let’s get it started!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/hPGfdso3Zo – 8:08 PM
I’m off Nuggets coverage tonight. Please direct all complaints about Christian Braun’s minutes to @DNVR_Nuggets. – 8:01 PM
OKC starters vs Nuggets
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Poku
JRE
Jokic is back for Denver but MPJ and Murray are out. – 7:51 PM
Starting 🖐
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lknd2fWuMv – 7:32 PM
Live for a bounce back edition of the pregame show. Come hang.
✅ The stages of grief
✅ Kenyon Martin on Chauncey, Karl, and coaching in the NBA
✅ No Murray, No MPJ
youtu.be/g3fvglLfzGo – 7:30 PM
Nuggets starting lineup tonight:
Bruce Brown
KCP
Davon Reed
AG
Jokić – 7:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Showin’ love before going to work ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zaxPKprZiG – 7:27 PM
Injury Update: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Ish Smith are OUT.
Nikola Jokić is available. pic.twitter.com/AIMj0t1Taf – 7:21 PM
Alec Burks is questionable for tonight’s game against the #Jazz due to return to competition reconditioning.
Tonight is the Pistons’ second game of a back-to-back. Burks had 21 points in 20 minutes last night against the #Nuggets. – 7:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sweet sounds 😌 pic.twitter.com/AIFiJktWkn – 7:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hXYoqkAQqw – 7:10 PM
Meant to pop this earlier: Haven’t done a mailbag in a minute. Got any burning (and we’ll accept anything from luke-warm to burning) #Nuggets questions out there? I know you’ve stored up a few. Drop them here. Much appreciated.
denverpost.com/nuggets-mailba… – 7:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nick Gallo & Paris Lawson are calling tonight’s Nuggets vs Thunder game once again with Chris Fisher – 7:00 PM
Michael Malone: “We’re on a back-to-back, you played 37 minutes last night, Jamal and MPJ are sitting, you just had COVID, we also have to play 4 on 5, you have to play with a blindfold on and the restricted area tonight is actually a snake pit.”
Nikola Jokic: “I’m playing.” – 6:56 PM
Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant’s positive comments about the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/7Vf8mfLEtK – 6:54 PM
Available players tonight for the Denver Nuggets:
AG
KCP
Jokić
Bruce Brown
DeAndre Jordan
Zeke Nnaji
Christian Braun
Davon Reed
Vlatko Čančar
Jack White – 6:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Dort & Baze working on their corner 3s pic.twitter.com/9gCawIhNAv – 6:54 PM
Asked Coach Malone what part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game is most challenging and he said “when he’s on the floor.”
“I don’t think the kid has any weaknesses in terms of offensive game and the arsenal he has.”
Leads the NBA in drives per game. OKC leads the NBA in PITP. – 6:49 PM
Coach Malone said watching the Detroit game back, the offensive execution wasn’t where it needs to be and that falls first and foremost on him.
Said the Nuggets have a huge discrepancy in wins vs losses defensively. One of the best defenses in wins, one of the worst in losses. – 6:43 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aleksej Pokusevski out early for pregame getting ready pic.twitter.com/XYSOvsXITp – 6:42 PM
Fits on fits
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/gJb3k3BnlE – 6:40 PM
Jokic will play tonight. Murray and MPJ are out. The Nuggets will have 10 players available on this second night of a back to back. – 6:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Seems like SGA & Poku are pregame buddies pic.twitter.com/oznd3xglPv – 6:38 PM
Michael Malone tells reporters that Nikola Jokic will play tonight.
The other questionables — Jamal Murray and MPJ — are out. – 6:38 PM
Coach Malone said the Nuggets watched about 20 clips from last night’s loss against Detroit.
Denver gave up 30 transition points – which is something they must limit and change tonight if they want to win in OKC. – 6:38 PM
“The guy is an MVP candidate,” Michael Malone says of SGA. – 6:36 PM
Coach Malone says Jamal Murray (reconditioning) and Michael Porter Jr (left heel contusion) are both out tonight.
Nikola Jokić will play.
No Jeff Green (knee contusion) or Bones Hyland (illness) either. – 6:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nikola Jokic, who is questionable, putting in some pregame work pic.twitter.com/dVlMtgiTee – 6:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault talks about KD praising the Thunder young core: pic.twitter.com/LVNVTDHr8s – 6:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he didn’t even think Mike Muscala knew he fractured his finger and was caught by surprise with the injury – 6:24 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski is IN tonight for the Thunder per Mark Daigneault pic.twitter.com/bg2AYy34jt – 6:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Aleksej Pokusevski will play tonight – 6:24 PM
Kenrich Williams said the coaches called them out defensively at practice yesterday for the last five games performances – 5:49 PM
OKC media coffee is number one in the league. Impeccable setup. pic.twitter.com/Sr1lBePk10 – 5:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝This is my new Oklahoma City family…I don’t think anybody’s going home hungry tonight and that was the goal.❞
A Holiday Assist from @Chet Holmgren and his family! They hosted Thanksgiving dinner for foster families from @cccokc pic.twitter.com/T72QmatosV – 5:27 PM
What’ll it be? 👀
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YsSnCedNw2 – 4:30 PM
Story on #Thunder second round pick Jaylin Williams showing his potential at the NBA G-League level:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/11/23/jay… – 4:30 PM
Plus-minus for Nuggets rotation so far this year:
Jokić, +125
Gordon, +91
KCP, +86
MPJ, +66
Murray, +42
Jordan, -40
Braun, -41
Davon, -42
Green, -47
Bruce, -52
Nnaji, -58
Bones, -69 – 4:00 PM
Alright. My AMA is live over on Nuggets reddit. Login to your burner and come ask me your questions on Nuggets, Serbia, Jokic, DNVR, our Documentary, etc.
reddit.com/r/denvernugget… – 3:57 PM
Said last tweet incorrectly: For those who thought last night’s game had some questionable officiating, the L2M report reflected that. There were five incorrect no-calls over the last two minutes alone. Three hurt Detroit, and two hurt Denver.
Five is a lot for a L2M. – 3:38 PM
Breaking: OKC Blue head coach Kameron Woods tells me if he had to choose one, it would be Pumpkin Pie over Pecan Pie, but added “I’d probably sneak back and grab the Pecan too.”
This is disheartening as someone with Pecan as a clear cut number 1 pie but he showed proper respect. – 3:36 PM
For those who thought last night’s game had some questionable officiating, the L2M report reflected that. There were five incorrect no-calls over the last two minutes alone. Three benefited Detroit, and two benefited Denver. – 3:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods said Ousmane Dieng hasn’t felt well for a couple days and didn’t practice yesterday
Said he thinks the plan for Dieng is for the Thunder to recall him at some point on Friday barring heath – 3:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Setting the tone of physicality early on will be key as the Thunder welcome in its division rival, the Denver Nuggets for a midweek matchup.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/vV0LLlbGaK – 3:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: South Bay Lakers 133, OKC Blue 115
Jaylin Williams: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists
Jahmi’us Ramsey: 26 points
Jaden Shackelford: 20 points
Scottie Pippen Jr.: 36 points
LJ Figueroa: 31 points
Blue is now 3-4 in the season – 3:04 PM
The OKC Blue fall again to the South Bay Lakers.
Jaylin Williams finishes just two assists shy of a triple-double, 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. He shot 8-for-11, including 1-for-2 from three, with a few and-one finishes.
Jahmi’us Ramsey dominated again with 26 points. – 3:03 PM
Injury Report for tonight in OKC ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/jayLzyL0tO – 2:49 PM
Poku (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight.
Jokic, Murray, MPJ and Ish Smith are all questionable. – 2:41 PM
Gonna have a lot of fun podcasts over on Locked on Thunder for you to enjoy over your holiday break this week, a content overload if you will. For a special Thanksgiving episode: What are you thankful for regarding the Oklahoma City Thunder this year? – 2:38 PM
Jaylin Williams is a fantastic passer. – 2:20 PM
#Nuggets injury report vs. OKC: Bones Hyland (out) due to non-COVID illness, Jeff Green (out) with a knee contusion.
Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray (both questionable) via return to play conditioning.
MPJ (questionable) with a left heel contusion.
Ish (questionable) calf strain. – 2:04 PM
Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game at OKC:
Jeff Green (right knee contusion) and Bones Hyland (illness) OUT
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić (return reconditioning) QUESTIONABLE
MPJ (left heel contusion) QUESTIONABLE
Ish Smith (right calf strain) QUESTIONABLE – 2:00 PM
Updated Nuggets injury report for tonight in OKC:
Bones Hyland, Jeff Green, and Peyton Watson are OUT
All four of Jokić, Murray, Porter, and Ish Smith are QUESTIONABLE.
Jokić/Murray – return to competitive conditioning
Porter – left heel contusion
Ish – right calf sprain – 2:00 PM
Comments / 0