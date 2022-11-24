Nuggets 131, Thunder 126: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (10-7) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-10) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Denver Nuggets 131, Oklahoma City Thunder 126 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Katy Winge @katywinge

Lots of cheering coming from the Nuggets locker room postgame after this win in OKC – 10:53 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they win 131-126 in OT over the Thunder.

-Joker 39-10-9

-Brown triple-double first of his career

-AG 30 points, incl. 17 in 4Q

-Vlatko MASTERCLASS on both ends

I stand by my take on last night bc Denver’s capable of doing things like this. pic.twitter.com/quvODyP0AS – 10:49 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic with a season-high 39.

Aaron Gordon with a season-high 30.

Bruce Brown with his first career triple-double.

Vlatko Cancar with a career-high 20 points.

#Nuggets were up 19. Then they were down 15.

Then they outscored OKC 11-6 in OT.

131-126, Denver. – 10:49 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

FINAL: Nuggets 131, Thunder 126

SGA – 31 points 11 assists 7 rebounds

Joe – 21 points on 7/10 from 3

JDub – 16 points

Dort – 18 points

Poku – 13 points

Jokic – 39 points 10 rebounds 9 assists

Gordon – 30 points

Brown – 17 points 13 rebounds 10 assists

OKC is now 7-11 – 10:49 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Triple double for Bruce Brown

🏀17, 13 and 10. Also had 4 steals.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

JUST WIN

StatMuse @statmuse

Jokic tonight:

39 PTS

10 REB

9 AST

11-15 FG

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight

31 points

11 assists

6 rebounds

2 steals

1 block

1 turnover (!)

14-14 from the line

All Star – 10:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I think Mark Daigneault is playing offense defense here with Bazley in for Joe. OKC has to foul so Joe can come right back in after the first FT – 10:45 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC goes with the CBB strategy of “you do not need a three” Dort at the line for two in a four point game with 13 seconds left. He missed the first. – 10:44 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets got Bruce Brown for $6.5 million this season. Don’t forget that. – 10:44 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder PR:

Isaiah Joe has recorded a career-high with 21 points (7-10 3FGs). – 10:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Isaiah Joe has recorded a career-high with 21 points (7-10 3FGs). Thunder Pr – 10:43 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Fantastic execution on that play. Joker gets doubled, three passes to the corner, Brown attacks and hits the floater. Super clutch. – 10:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC now has no more timeouts, down 129-125 with 17 seconds left. That could be huge late if they need an advancement. Must score possession ATO. – 10:42 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

When Philly waived Isaiah Joe was it because they selected the wrong guy in the dropdown box or… – 10:42 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Isaiah Joe has a new career high for the Thunder. He has 21 points off the bench on that 7th triple for him. His previous career high was 18 with the #Sixers. – 10:42 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Isaiah Joe career high 21 points.

7-10 from 3.

Another clutch 3 to get OKC within 2 with 36 seconds left in OT.

How was this dude waived by Philly? – 10:41 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Loose ball, Poku tips it to Isaiah Joe for a three.

Joe has a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting.

Thunder trails 127-125 with 36 seconds left. – 10:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Talk about Joe cool, going into the huddle it just looks like he expected to make that difficult clutch shot to save the Thunder in this game and give them a chance at the end. – 10:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

ISAIAH JOE STAY HOT, KID! Two point game, 36 seconds left, Joe has 21. – 10:40 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Quietly purchased some Vlatko Cancar stock last week, feeling good right now. – 10:38 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Isaiah Joe

Aleksej Pokusevski

to close for OKC – 10:37 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Poku & Joe check in for the Thunder – 10:37 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in 12 of 17 games.

Elite scorer. – 10:34 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I’m not sure how to feel about Vlatko being Denver’s best option defending SGA after acquiring both Brown and KCP. – 10:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 31. – 10:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Another game with multiple three second violations for OKC. They are in the midst of letting up a 5-0 run to start OT. – 10:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Nuggets open up OT with a quick 125-120 lead less than a minute in – 10:32 PM

What a response from Luka. 2nd straight time he posts 42 after a 22 pt game. Great response from Wood w/26 and 12 after thr mysterious night vs DEN. But Mavs still get overrun. Tatum and Brown 37 and 31 and 17-34 3pt is tough to beat – 10:31 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

120-120 – 10:31 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Daigneault going with Giddey over Poku to start overtime. – 10:30 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC is starting OT with

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Jalen Williams

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 10:30 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA Giddey Dort JDub JRE start OT for OKC – 10:30 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder is 1-1 in overtime games. – 10:28 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Denver missed the open look, Overtime we go. – 10:28 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder & Nuggets go to OT tied at 120-120 – 10:28 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Vlatko has been Denver’s only SGA defender this game and he’s been fantastic. – 10:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Not one quarter has been within a 10-point margin tonight.

First: 38-21 Nuggets

Second: 42-31 Thunder

Third: 34-15 Thunder

Fourth: 36-23 Nuggets … with 26 seconds left. – 10:27 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Mercy… that Jokic whip pass to Gordon for a dunk – 10:26 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Nuggets trailed by 15 points with 11:43 left in the fourth. Now it’s a tie game, 120-120, with 47 seconds left. Really impressive comeback from Denver considering the circumstances. – 10:26 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

AG doin’ all he can

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

This is a fantastic environment. OKC and Denver are tied 120-120 with 47 ticks left, Mark Daigneault calls a timeout. – 10:25 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

DeAndre Jordan on the bench after Poku missed the FT: “Ball don’t f******* lie.” – 10:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The loud city fans are mad that Jokic is not getting a T – 10:24 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Three point game, two minutes left OKC Lineup:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Aleksej Pokusevski – 10:23 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Katy Winge @katywinge

This 4th quarter in OKC has been insane – 10:22 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Joe ties his career high with 18 points on that clutch 3-pointer. He’s 6-of-9 from three. – 10:22 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Isaiah Joe strokin’ it well tonight – 10:21 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

WHEN IT IS YOUR NIGHT IT IS YOUR NIGHT ARE YOU KIDDING ME ISAIAH JOE?! – 10:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Good lord, the Thunder can’t miss. – 10:21 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski double clutch the three, shot it, splashed it. Crowd goes wild. He has 12. – 10:20 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Bruce Brown has his first career triple-double: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists – 10:19 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Katy Winge @katywinge

Bruce Brown has his first career triple double tonight with that pass to Jokić: 12 pts, 12 rebounds, 10 assists – 10:19 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is gaining more confidence in just pulling that three point shot, and it is working out for him. – 10:16 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Defenders are respecting Aleksej Pokusevski so much now that they just flew by him trying to close out on a ball fake that was two plus steps behind the line. – 10:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jalen Williams ties his career high with 16 points.

4-7 shooting

2-2 from 3

6-6 from the line

JDub is currently #8 on the NBA rookie ladder. He’s trending up. – 10:11 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA has tied his career high with 14 made free throws. He’s 14-of-14 tonight. – 10:11 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Shai’s definitely got that superstar whistle after his superstar start to the season. – 10:10 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns at the 7:47 mark. OKC by six. – 10:09 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The question, as it is most nights, is how will OKC survive the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less minutes until he comes back to close the game. They are up ten right now with ten to play. – 10:00 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green ran that huddle heading into the 4th quarter for the Nuggets. DJ told the team the game is not over, do not give in. Green saying stop passing up open shots, take the looks. – 9:59 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out here embarrassing defenders on Thanksgiving Eve.

Davon Reed gonna have to ask for new ankles for Christmas. – 9:56 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey hit another tough layup and wanted a foul call, he is up to 12 points and six assists. – 9:56 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Davon Reed gonna have to ask for new ankles for Christmas. – 9:55 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

That’s two of the worst possessions of the year to close the third quarter. A Vlatko step-back 3, and a Davon step-back 3.

Denver’s been outscored 76-46 the last two quarters. – 9:54 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder won the third quarter 34-15 and lead the Nuggets 97-84.

If it holds, it’ll be OKC’s fourth 15+ point comeback this season. Right now OKC and Sacramento have three such comebacks, which leads the NBA. – 9:53 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 3Q: Thunder 97, Nuggets 84

SGA – 27 points 7 assists

JDub – 14 points

Dort – 13 points

Joe – 12 points

Poku – 9 points 3 blocks

Giddey- 10 points 6 assists – 9:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC head to the fourth up 97-84 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 27 points. OKC was once down by 19. – 9:52 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is so fundamental. He is Him Duncan. – 9:52 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder players were celebrating on the floor before the shot even went up after Shai dropped him, they just knew it was going in. He is incredible and the animation everyone is playing with is awesome. – 9:51 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Oh, man. SGA sent Davon Reed to the deck. Thunder bench is going crazy. – 9:51 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

The entire crowd and bench got up for that SGA basket – 9:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

WHAT SHAI JUST DID SHOULD BE ILLEGAL. THE COMPOUND JUST WENT CRAZY HE DROPPED THAT POOR MAN – 9:50 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Someone in Loud City tried to start an M-V-P chant for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I have a feeling it will catch on during his next trip to the line or in the fourth. – 9:50 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

That’s a new career-high for Vlatko Cancar. He’s got 15. Previous career-high was 14. – 9:50 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

2 shot attempts for Joker this quarter. The Thunder are Denver’s krypotnite. – 9:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

File this in the i’m not saying I am just saying department: The Thunder started their run after I went and got coffee from the wonderful media dining. You can thank me now, or later, either one is fine. – 9:48 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Nikola Jokic picks up his 4th foul at the 2:19 mark of the 3Q – 9:48 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai is 10-of-10 from the line tonight. Up to 23 points, six assists and four rebounds. – 9:48 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Zion Williamson with a season-high 30 points, eclipsing his previous best of 29 (twice).

His career high is 39 (March 26, 2021, Denver). – 9:45 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Smooth spin from Giddey makes it an OKC 16-2 run

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Davon’s getting worked on both ends. He’s the guy OKC’s leaving open when they double Joker, and it’s working. – 9:39 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Every night you just have to shake your head at the shots Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes. Superstar. – 9:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Since 5:55 of the second quarter, Thunder are on a 38-18 run. – 9:35 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

That J-Dub three gave the Thunder its first lead of the game, 75-72. J-Dub has 14 pts on 4-of-5 shooting. – 9:31 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC was down 19 points in the first half.

OKC has the lead 3 minutes into the second half.

So a typical Thunder game. – 9:31 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams on a catch and shoot cross court pass just drilled a three. The rookie stepped up big. He has 14 and gave OKC the lead. – 9:31 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

A Lu Dort 3 ties the game at 72-72 – 9:30 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

As I said folks, I think Lu Dort is BACK. He just tied this game. – 9:30 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

At this point, you can count on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kicks it out to him. – 9:28 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski is on the bench with his ankle wrapped. – 9:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort makes this a three point game. Jalen Williams is starting in place of Aleksej Pokusevski in the second half. – 9:27 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I came home last night from Denver, so I’m watching the Jazz game at home. Why is League Pass still a kung-fu film? – 9:22 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Joker balled out in the first half 🃏

23 points

3 rebounds

2 assists pic.twitter.com/w1R4F8ynl9 – 9:21 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Isaiah Joe: staying ready, always ready 🫡

Watch more in the newest episode of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙝 with @Royce Young.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons shouldn’t have this much energy. Back half of a road trip on the second night of a back-to-back after beating Denver in Denver. SLC’s elevation is no joke either. – 9:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Stats from the half 📊

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/0p2FGYXU28 – 9:17 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jalen Williams unmasked may be even better than masked JDub.

11 points on only 4 shots for the rookie at the half.

5 straight games in double digits. – 9:15 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations as the Nuggets lead the Thunder 69-63:

-Joker: 23 points, 7/8 FG

-Bruce: 10 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

-13 points and a mean block pic.twitter.com/c8W4qzlfBP – 9:15 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Up at the half

Michael Singer @msinger

What a wild game. Joker’s got 23 going into halftime, and the Thunder just hung 42 in the second quarter. And Vlatko!

#Nuggets up 69-63 at the break. – 9:13 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

23-3-2 for Jokic in the first half on 7/8 shooting. Nuggets built a 19-point lead but it’s down to 6.

69-63 Nuggets – 9:12 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Nuggets 69, Thunder 63

SGA – 17 points

Joe – 12 points

JDub – 11 points

Jokic – 23 points

Cancar – 13 points

KCP – 11 points – 9:12 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Halftime: Nuggets 69, Thunder 63

OKC trailed by 19 in the first quarter. – 9:11 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Joe is 4-of-7 from three. And he just took a charge against Nikola Jokic. He’s a +14 in nine minutes. – 9:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Legitimately bad defensive half from KCP tonight. He’s been responsible for several breakdowns. – 9:07 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

ISAIAH JOE JUST TOOK A CHARGE THEM ARKANSAS PLAYERS ARE BUILT DIFFERENT ON THAT END. What can’t Isaiah Joe do? – 9:07 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC fans very thankful to the 76ers for Isaiah Joe on this Thanksgiving holiday. – 9:07 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Denver’s 19-point lead has been cut to 5 in the last four minutes … against the #Nuggets starters. Lot of turnovers fueling Thunder. – 9:05 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Isaiah Joe with some elite spot minutes as he’s hit 4 3’s and scored 12 points in 8 mins – 9:05 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

MY BROTHER IN CHRIST I THINK ISAIAH JOE IS THE BEST THREE POINT SHOOTER I HAVE EVER SEEN – 9:03 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort almost got a T, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled him away from the ref. OKC on the wrong side of a lot of calls here. – 9:02 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark is still giving official Brandon Schwab an earful. Dort motioned for Daigneault to calm down. – 9:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

BUDDY ISAIAH JOE MIGHT BE HIM – 9:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Full court press with a trap before half court worked for OKC who is bringing an edge on defense. Mark Daigneault just got T’d up as well. – 9:00 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Name someone more clutch than Isaiah Joe. – 8:58 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Vlatko with 13/4/1 off the bench so far 😮‍💨

5 minutes left in the first half pic.twitter.com/BUpTGc58EJ – 8:56 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I can’t believe how good Vlatko Cancar was in that stint. 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in 9 minutes. – 8:54 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Defense fueling the offense 💯 pic.twitter.com/JsIIlNenE0 – 8:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Darius Bazley just absolutely erased a shot. – 8:48 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

As the starters begin to filter back in for the Nuggets, that Bruce Brown, Vlatko Čančar, Zeke Nnaji, Christian Braun and Jack White group was fun basketball to watch. – 8:48 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

OKC is getting charred lately.

John Konchar last Friday.

Vlatko Čančar tonight. – 8:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Well, the #Nuggets haven’t lost a lot of rim protection with the White>DJ decision. Rookie swats two shots in about a minute. – 8:48 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Some of y’all laughed at my Jack White takes during summer league – 8:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That is a fantastic move by Jalen Williams on the and one. He is going to be very good. – 8:47 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jack White block party I DID NOT SEE THIS COMING – 8:46 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Vlatko Cancar with seven points off the bench to force a Thunder TO. First guy off the bench to show love? DeAndre. – 8:45 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets: consistently bringing more energy on the second night of a back-to-back than the first night than any other team in the NBA. – 8:44 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mike Muscala looks cold asf in his black turtleneck fit lmao – 8:43 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Up 17 after 1

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/PMVwGtTSJX – 8:39 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nuggets closed with the Brown, Braun, and White lineup. But no Green. – 8:38 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

So far, DeAndre’s the only guy of the 10 available players that hasn’t played. Against the Thunder, that’s probably the right call. Just play small and switch and force them to shoot. – 8:37 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

End 1Q: Nuggets 38, Thunder 21

Nuggets shot 60%. Thunder shot 33%. Jokic has 14 on 5-of-5 shooting. – 8:37 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Nuggets 38, Thunder 21

SGA – 7 points

Giddey – 5 points

Jokic – 14 points

Brown – 8 points

KCP – 7 points – 8:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

This Brown-Braun-Cancar-Nnaji-White lineup is amazing. For a lot of reasons. Jack White in over DeAndre so far. – 8:35 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

OK JACK WHITE SKY HIGH REBOUND GET UP THEN – 8:35 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alright, not a bad stint for Joker. +17 in 9 minutes – 8:32 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

A few pregame nuggets from the Mavericks’ visit to Boston tonight, including World Cup talk.

mavs.com/mavs-celts-not… – 8:30 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Probably the most fundamentally sound 9 minutes of defense the Nuggets have played all year. – 8:30 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic has 14 points. So does OKC.

Rest of the #Nuggets have 17.

Denver up 31-14. – 8:27 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nikola Jokić is unstoppable in OKC – 8:26 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Poku has surprisingly held his own in the post against Jokic so far – 8:24 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann in the game now as the Thunder are looking for an offensive spark – 8:23 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nuggets switches and rotations are on point so far tonight. And the ball is poppin.

24-10 Nuggets. – 8:23 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Eugene Omoruyi is the first Thunder player off the bench – 8:21 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Michael Singer @msinger

Without options B & C, it’s a great sign that Nikola Jokic is hunting his shot early. That’s 9 points in 5 minutes. Doesn’t look like Robinson-Earl’s got much for Joker. – 8:21 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jokic had 10 and 9 field goal attempts in the first two games against the Thunder. He’s 3-of-3 in the first five minutes of this one.

Expected given that MPJ, Murray and others are out. – 8:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Strong start for Joker and the Nuggets. Denver’s playing a lot of zone so far and they’ve played it pretty well. Might be the best way to reduce the number of SGA drives. – 8:19 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Thunder timeout and they are almost certainly going to change up their coverage on Jokic. He’s on pace for 90 points and looks like he actually wants to score tonight. – 8:19 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Bit of a reverse of roles as Poku bullet passes to Giddey for the layup – 8:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Wow, what a play by Aleksej Pokusevski the defense bought his shot fake (!) froze everything to set up a great pass to Josh Giddey for an open lay up. – 8:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Every time Josh Giddey hits a 3 an angel gets their wings – 8:16 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort is still splashing. – 8:14 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic scores Denver’s first three points before Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Borwn hit 3s from the corner. Nuggets up 9-3 early in OKC. – 8:13 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Come with me to tip-off

A back to back in the NBA

Nuggets vs Detroit and OKC pic.twitter.com/dldkMWFEkq – 8:12 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Joker looks like he is prepared to carry the team tonight. – 8:12 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski just hit. the spinning mid-range jumper. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander truly is a leader. – 8:11 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey to this day has 6’9 point guard in his bio on Twitter and I always wonder if when the PA guy intros him as the 6’8 guard if he ever just thinks “oh come on mate” I wonder if he is sticking to his guns on this 6’9 thing or just hasn’t updated the bio. – 8:09 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/hPGfdso3Zo – 8:08 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

I’m off Nuggets coverage tonight. Please direct all complaints about Christian Braun’s minutes to @DNVR_Nuggets. – 8:01 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Nuggets

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Poku

JRE

Jokic is back for Denver but MPJ and Murray are out. – 7:51 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Starting 🖐

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Live for a bounce back edition of the pregame show. Come hang.

✅ The stages of grief

✅ Kenyon Martin on Chauncey, Karl, and coaching in the NBA

✅ No Murray, No MPJ

youtu.be/g3fvglLfzGo – 7:30 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nuggets starting lineup tonight:

Bruce Brown

KCP

Davon Reed

AG

Jokić – 7:30 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Ish Smith are OUT.

Nikola Jokić is available. pic.twitter.com/AIMj0t1Taf – 7:21 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Alec Burks is questionable for tonight’s game against the #Jazz due to return to competition reconditioning.

Tonight is the Pistons’ second game of a back-to-back. Burks had 21 points in 20 minutes last night against the #Nuggets. – 7:19 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Michael Singer @msinger

Meant to pop this earlier: Haven’t done a mailbag in a minute. Got any burning (and we’ll accept anything from luke-warm to burning) #Nuggets questions out there? I know you’ve stored up a few. Drop them here. Much appreciated.

denverpost.com/nuggets-mailba… – 7:09 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Nick Gallo & Paris Lawson are calling tonight’s Nuggets vs Thunder game once again with Chris Fisher – 7:00 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone: “We’re on a back-to-back, you played 37 minutes last night, Jamal and MPJ are sitting, you just had COVID, we also have to play 4 on 5, you have to play with a blindfold on and the restricted area tonight is actually a snake pit.”

Nikola Jokic: “I’m playing.” – 6:56 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant’s positive comments about the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/7Vf8mfLEtK – 6:54 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Available players tonight for the Denver Nuggets:

AG

KCP

Jokić

Bruce Brown

DeAndre Jordan

Zeke Nnaji

Christian Braun

Davon Reed

Vlatko Čančar

Jack White – 6:54 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Dort & Baze working on their corner 3s pic.twitter.com/9gCawIhNAv – 6:54 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Asked Coach Malone what part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game is most challenging and he said “when he’s on the floor.”

“I don’t think the kid has any weaknesses in terms of offensive game and the arsenal he has.”

Leads the NBA in drives per game. OKC leads the NBA in PITP. – 6:49 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone said watching the Detroit game back, the offensive execution wasn’t where it needs to be and that falls first and foremost on him.

Said the Nuggets have a huge discrepancy in wins vs losses defensively. One of the best defenses in wins, one of the worst in losses. – 6:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aleksej Pokusevski out early for pregame getting ready pic.twitter.com/XYSOvsXITp – 6:42 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Fits on fits

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jokic will play tonight. Murray and MPJ are out. The Nuggets will have 10 players available on this second night of a back to back. – 6:38 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Seems like SGA & Poku are pregame buddies pic.twitter.com/oznd3xglPv – 6:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone tells reporters that Nikola Jokic will play tonight.

The other questionables — Jamal Murray and MPJ — are out. – 6:38 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone said the Nuggets watched about 20 clips from last night’s loss against Detroit.

Denver gave up 30 transition points – which is something they must limit and change tonight if they want to win in OKC. – 6:38 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

“The guy is an MVP candidate,” Michael Malone says of SGA. – 6:36 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone says Jamal Murray (reconditioning) and Michael Porter Jr (left heel contusion) are both out tonight.

Nikola Jokić will play.

No Jeff Green (knee contusion) or Bones Hyland (illness) either. – 6:36 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Nikola Jokic, who is questionable, putting in some pregame work pic.twitter.com/dVlMtgiTee – 6:36 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault talks about KD praising the Thunder young core: pic.twitter.com/LVNVTDHr8s – 6:32 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said he didn’t even think Mike Muscala knew he fractured his finger and was caught by surprise with the injury – 6:24 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski is IN tonight for the Thunder per Mark Daigneault pic.twitter.com/bg2AYy34jt – 6:24 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Aleksej Pokusevski will play tonight – 6:24 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Kenrich Williams said the coaches called them out defensively at practice yesterday for the last five games performances – 5:49 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

OKC media coffee is number one in the league. Impeccable setup. pic.twitter.com/Sr1lBePk10 – 5:46 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝This is my new Oklahoma City family…I don’t think anybody’s going home hungry tonight and that was the goal.❞

A Holiday Assist from @Chet Holmgren and his family! They hosted Thanksgiving dinner for foster families from @cccokc pic.twitter.com/T72QmatosV – 5:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

What’ll it be? 👀

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Story on #Thunder second round pick Jaylin Williams showing his potential at the NBA G-League level:

thunderousintentions.com/2022/11/23/jay… – 4:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Plus-minus for Nuggets rotation so far this year:

Jokić, +125

Gordon, +91

KCP, +86

MPJ, +66

Murray, +42

Jordan, -40

Braun, -41

Davon, -42

Green, -47

Bruce, -52

Nnaji, -58

Bones, -69 – 4:00 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Alright. My AMA is live over on Nuggets reddit. Login to your burner and come ask me your questions on Nuggets, Serbia, Jokic, DNVR, our Documentary, etc.

reddit.com/r/denvernugget… – 3:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Said last tweet incorrectly: For those who thought last night’s game had some questionable officiating, the L2M report reflected that. There were five incorrect no-calls over the last two minutes alone. Three hurt Detroit, and two hurt Denver.

Five is a lot for a L2M. – 3:38 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Breaking: OKC Blue head coach Kameron Woods tells me if he had to choose one, it would be Pumpkin Pie over Pecan Pie, but added “I’d probably sneak back and grab the Pecan too.”

This is disheartening as someone with Pecan as a clear cut number 1 pie but he showed proper respect. – 3:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

For those who thought last night’s game had some questionable officiating, the L2M report reflected that. There were five incorrect no-calls over the last two minutes alone. Three benefited Detroit, and two benefited Denver. – 3:35 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Kam Woods said Ousmane Dieng hasn’t felt well for a couple days and didn’t practice yesterday

Said he thinks the plan for Dieng is for the Thunder to recall him at some point on Friday barring heath – 3:34 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Setting the tone of physicality early on will be key as the Thunder welcome in its division rival, the Denver Nuggets for a midweek matchup.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

FINAL: South Bay Lakers 133, OKC Blue 115

Jaylin Williams: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 26 points

Jaden Shackelford: 20 points

Scottie Pippen Jr.: 36 points

LJ Figueroa: 31 points

Blue is now 3-4 in the season – 3:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The OKC Blue fall again to the South Bay Lakers.

Jaylin Williams finishes just two assists shy of a triple-double, 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. He shot 8-for-11, including 1-for-2 from three, with a few and-one finishes.

Jahmi’us Ramsey dominated again with 26 points. – 3:03 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/jayLzyL0tO – 2:49 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Poku (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight.

Jokic, Murray, MPJ and Ish Smith are all questionable. – 2:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Gonna have a lot of fun podcasts over on Locked on Thunder for you to enjoy over your holiday break this week, a content overload if you will. For a special Thanksgiving episode: What are you thankful for regarding the Oklahoma City Thunder this year? – 2:38 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jaylin Williams is a fantastic passer. – 2:20 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets injury report vs. OKC: Bones Hyland (out) due to non-COVID illness, Jeff Green (out) with a knee contusion.

Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray (both questionable) via return to play conditioning.

MPJ (questionable) with a left heel contusion.

Ish (questionable) calf strain. – 2:04 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game at OKC:

Jeff Green (right knee contusion) and Bones Hyland (illness) OUT

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić (return reconditioning) QUESTIONABLE

MPJ (left heel contusion) QUESTIONABLE

Ish Smith (right calf strain) QUESTIONABLE – 2:00 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Updated Nuggets injury report for tonight in OKC:

Bones Hyland, Jeff Green, and Peyton Watson are OUT

All four of Jokić, Murray, Porter, and Ish Smith are QUESTIONABLE.

Jokić/Murray – return to competitive conditioning

Porter – left heel contusion

Ish – right calf sprain – 2:00 PM