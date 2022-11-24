Pelicans 129, Spurs 110: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (10-7) play against the San Antonio Spurs (12-12) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans 129, San Antonio Spurs 110 (Final)

New Orleans Pelicans

Devonte’ Graham tonight:

21 Pts

6 3’s

Jim Eichenhofer

Devonte’ Graham, asked on @995WRNO by @NTGraff how much room for improvement remains for #Pelicans: “It’s a bunch. That’s the scary part about us. We’ve still have a lot of improvement. We’re going to continue to get better, one day at a time.” – 10:49 PM

Christian Clark

Zion shot 14 of 16 inside 5 feet pic.twitter.com/9M9bk4CXu6 – 10:49 PM

Jake Madison

Best performance of the season from Zion. But more importantly both he and Brandon Ingram worked well together

Full podcast coming soon pic.twitter.com/zLobVIHUw2 – 10:40 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

Let’s be fr… they just could not stop this man tonight🫡

#Pelicans | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/pH46Aio053 – 10:37 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

“Zion was a monster from start to finish,” – Willie Green

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/xsFljGOlbR – 10:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

Willie Green on the #Pelicans win pic.twitter.com/OWQwDoM13u – 10:32 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

Watch Live: Willie Green

Will Guillory

Zion Williamson’s shot chart tonight: pic.twitter.com/InuFHDr1Gm – 10:29 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Zion Williamson’s interior dominance, Devonte’ Graham’s hot perimeter shooting lead #Pelicans to a second straight one-sided win over a West foe, this time rolling to 129-110 road victory in San Antonio. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/YSWhqWbuXB pic.twitter.com/P5hxbLmtRA – 10:29 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion Williamson put the phenom in phenomenal, leading the Pelicans to a 129-110 victory over the Spurs.

32 points

11 rebounds

2 steals

1 block

14-18 FGs https://t.co/wqSVT9QmdG pic.twitter.com/hktfBDiUhM – 10:28 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

From @EliasSports: Most consecutive makes in a single game in Pels history:

– 13, Zion Williamson, 1/17/21 vs. Kings

– 12, Zion Williamson, 2/12/21 vs. Mavs

– 12, Willie Green,4/8/11 vs. Suns

– 11,Zion Williamson, tonight vs. Spurs

– 11, Zion Williamson, 2/16/21 vs. Grizzlies – 10:27 PM

San Antonio Spurs

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

In nine road games this season, the Pelicans are averaging 120.1 points per game. – 10:23 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Pelicans 129, Spurs 110

Williamson 32 pts (14-18 FG), 11 rebs

Valanciunas 22 pts, 10 rebs

Graham 21 pts (6-11 on 3s)

Ingram 17 pts, 10 assts

Back-to-back blowout wins for the Pels and probably the best performance of the season for Zion Williamson. Pels improve to 11-7. – 10:23 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs’ losing streak extends to 6, now their longest losing streak of the season.

Pelicans win by 19

Spurs are now…

…6-13 overall

…3-6 at home

…2-11 vs West pic.twitter.com/oChujqvSBr – 10:23 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

#Spurs drop their season-worst sixth in a row and 11th in their last 12.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 10:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

ALAMO DUB 🤠

#Pelicans | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/gOceEwpkEu – 10:23 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Pelicans 129, Spurs 110

Zion scored 32 points, 28 of them in the paint.

Jonas Valanciunas went 4 of 5 from 3.

New Orleans has won 5 of 6. – 10:23 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: Pels 129, Spurs, 110

– Zion: 32p, 11r, 14/18 FG

– Ingram: 17p, 10a

– JV: 22p, 10r

– Devonte: 21p, 6/11 3P

Pels: 56.6 FG%, 14/33 3P, 21/30 FT

Spurs: 48.2 FG%, 10/34 3P, 18/28 FT – 10:22 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Couple Zion notes:

– 32p, 11r in 26m – the only other players to do that are Ewing, Boozer, Embiid, Shaq, Beasley, Joe Ellis, K Love and Moses. Each did it once.

– Zion was 11-of-11 from the field in the final 3 quarters. – 10:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Zion tonight:

32 PTS

11 REB

14-18

+20 in 27 minutes. pic.twitter.com/goRLdhIB5o – 10:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

lol it’s just that kinda night for the Pelicans when Jonas looks like Steph out there – 10:07 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Brandon Ingram is up to 17 points and 10 assists, the 7th pts/asts double-double of his career. – 10:06 PM

San Antonio Spurs

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Putting Zion back in was just cruel – 10:04 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

“Beautiful Basketball” – @adaniels33

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/SoHeFNhNfX – 10:00 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion Williamson (13p) and Brandon Ingram (15p) combined for 28 in the third quarter.

That’s the most the two have ever combined for in any quarter as teammates.

The previous best was the 27p in the 4Q against the Bulls on Nov. 9.

(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) – 9:58 PM

San Antonio Spurs

26 PTS | 8 AST | 4 3PT pic.twitter.com/DjEzs7vVKc – 9:57 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Pelicans by 19

Both teams score 38 in the 3Q. No defense allowed.

Vassell 24 pts

McDermott 21 pts

Sochan, KBD 10 pts each

SA +8 from mid-range

Zion 30 pts

Graham 18 pts

Jonas/Ingram 17 pts each

NOP +16 in paint pic.twitter.com/xKNqlEJNZI – 9:55 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Quite the third quarter for #Pelicans forward duo:

Ingram 15 pts, Zion 13 pts (now has season-high 30 for the game) – 9:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

Larry with a strong finish before the end of the third! pic.twitter.com/RceYiXw3ak – 9:54 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

Yea… things are still going well 🤭 pic.twitter.com/nvcgoX1rqT – 9:54 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

It is just preposterous watching Zion Williamson play basketball. The combo of size, quickness, handles and touch doesn’t seem humanly attainable. – 9:47 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans are winning by too much to have Zion go and get 40 tonight – 9:47 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Zion Williamson is up to 30 points and 10 rebounds in the third quarter, marking the fifth 30/10 game of his career. – 9:46 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Zion Williamson with a season-high 30 points, eclipsing his previous best of 29 (twice).

His career high is 39 (March 26, 2021, Denver). – 9:45 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion is up to 30 points (13-17 FG) and 10 rebounds in the 3rd quarter.

This is just the 5th 30/10 game of his career. – 9:45 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion looks unstoppable tonight. Up to 30 points late in the third quarter. First time he’s scored 30 this season. His career-high is 39. – 9:44 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

30 points for Zion in 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/IEy3Kph4Yx – 9:44 PM

San Antonio Spurs

These two are hoopin’ tonight!

@Devin Vassell: 21 PTS | 8-14 FG

Doug: 21 PTS | 9-11 FG pic.twitter.com/gR93GPDkYj – 9:44 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion is finding his touch around the rim. Good luck stopping him – 9:39 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Just had a Duke flashback. Did everyone else see Zion Williamson fly out hard and jump high to block Doug McDermott’s 3-pointer?! – 9:39 PM

San Antonio Spurs

Happy Birthday, @BillLand! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/6oGOFZDcPL – 9:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

Trying whatever it takes to defend Z. pic.twitter.com/p9fawzFxIb – 9:29 PM

San Antonio Spurs

love to see this connection 🤩

@Devin Vassell ➡️ @Jeremy Sochan pic.twitter.com/DuthrCczxv – 9:27 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Pelicans by 19

NOP take the 2Q 37-28

Vassell 14 pts

McDermott 13 pts

SA +5 from FT line

Graham 18 pts

Zion/Jonas 17 pts each

NOP +10 in paint

NOP +18 from 3PT pic.twitter.com/lXviXbDEpm – 9:09 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

With their 66-47 lead over the Spurs at halftime, the Pelicans have outscored their opponents by a 194-130 margin over the last six quarters.

Can the Pelicans cook Thanksgiving dinner for everyone in New Orleans tomorrow too? They make things look so effortless in the kitchen! – 9:08 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Wouldn’t have traded Zion for Kevin Durant in the offseason and wouldn’t trade him after he puts up 17 and 7 at the half – 9:08 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

First half for the Pels frontcourt:

Zion: 17 points (7 of 11 FG), 7 rebounds

Jonas Valanciunas: 17 points (7 of 7 FG), 4 rebounds – 9:07 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

We shot 60.5% from the field in the first half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4d7HdRgBtw – 9:07 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs trail 66-47 at the break. Their season low for first half points is 45 (Nov. 14 at GSW). – 9:07 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 66, Spurs 47

Graham 18 pts (5-8 on 3s)

Williamson 17 pts, 7 rebs, 2 stls

Valanciunas 17 pts (7-7 FG)

Pels looking dominant again for the 2nd straight game. This is about as good as the Zion/JV combo has looked all season. – 9:07 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 66, Spurs 47

– Zion: 17p, 7r, 2s, 7/11 FG

– Ingram: 2p, 6a

– Devonte: 18p, 5/8 3P

– JV: 17p, 4r, 7/7 FG, 3/3 3P

– Pelicans: 19 assists on 26 FGs

Pels: 60.5 FG%, 9/19 3P, 5/8 FT

Spurs: 41/5 FG%, 3/16 3P, 10/14 FT – 9:05 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

🫡 @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/5hGrbUDDf7 – 9:04 PM

San Antonio Spurs

Eight straight for @Devin Vassell 👌 pic.twitter.com/xg3PwDoOOC – 9:02 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Devonte’ Graham is 14/24 from three-point range over the past four games, including 5/8 in first half tonight against Spurs. So hot we almost got a “hot hand in a dice game” from @adaniels33 – 9:01 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Devonte’ is up to 18 points!

5-8 from 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/OJtGBCdQ5L – 9:01 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs have assisted on all but three of their made field goals, which is great!

Trouble is, that’s 11 assists on 14 FGs, and they trail by 17 late second quarter. – 9:00 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

NBA Jam hot Te’ is fun. Devonte Graham with 18 points on 5 of 8 shooting from 3-point range in this first half. – 9:00 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

10 points in the first half for Devin Vassell

Pelicans by 17 pic.twitter.com/rROjcsDnT9 – 9:00 PM

San Antonio Spurs

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

The ball is POPPING for the Pelicans tonight. Just beautiful ball movement – 8:59 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jonas Valanciunas through 14 minutes against the Spurs:

17 points

4 rebounds

7-7 FG

3-3 3PT

Keep him out of trade machine proposals for the rest of this week. Thank you. – 8:56 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jonas Valanciunas must think he’s playing the Clippers tonight because he’s draining threes all over the court and generally dominating. JV is 7/7 from the field, 3/3 on threes for 17 pts – 8:55 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson: 30 points, 12-16 FG

San Antonio Spurs: 29 points, 9-31 FG – 8:55 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

You how you can tell Jonas Valanciunas has been working hard in the first half?

His hair is a little out of place. – 8:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

37% of games the Spurs have trailed by 20 – 8:55 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

New Orleans is up by 19 and Brandon Ingram is scoreless. – 8:50 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

lol the mere threat of Zion caused the Spurs to get a defensive 3 second violation – 8:49 PM

New Orleans Pelicans

He probably needs eyes in the back of his head 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K0bQguW4aN – 8:48 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Pelicans by 18 after Zion’s layup.

The Spurs have trailed by 18 or more in 4 straight games now – 8:45 PM

Will Guillory
The Spurs are a hot mess

The Spurs are a hot mess – 8:45 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion just made Sochan look like a crash test dummy. – 8:45 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

In their last two visits to San Antonio, #Pelicans were up 35-10 after the first quarter and now lead 37-19 early 2Q – 8:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Pelicans broadcaster/former Spur @adaniels33 is honored by the @San Antonio Spurs at the end of the first quarter! 👏 pic.twitter.com/lTymF9WpWr – 8:42 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Dyson Daniels is a good NBA defender already – 8:42 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Keldon Johnson just seems all sorts of out of sorts. – 8:41 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

That’s AWESOME that the Spurs gave Antonio Daniels a video tribute – 8:40 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Pelicans by 10

McDermott 11 pts

Jonas 10 pts

Zion 8 pts

NOP +9 from 3PT

NOP +6 in. paint pic.twitter.com/mv6o5bMuxb – 8:39 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Things are going well so far in SA

#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/LSqYSgNb66 – 8:39 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 29, Spurs 19

Valanciunas 10 pts (4-4 FG)

Williamson 8 pts, 6 rebs, 1 stl, 1 blk

Graham 5 pts

Pels held the Spurs to 30 percent shooting from the floor, 1-8 on 3s – 8:38 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Doug didn’t miss a shot in the first quarter 👀🎯

11 PTS | 5-5 FG pic.twitter.com/UYEeLTAkhS – 8:38 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Missing that call isn’t gonna do anything to help the idea that the refs have some issue with New Orleans – 8:37 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs trail 29-19 after 1Q. For them to still be within 10 points after the most horrendous start imaginable is something at least.

Doug McDermott has 11 of their points off the bench. – 8:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

11 point 1Q for Doug McDermott pic.twitter.com/TxmH2dFJ1I – 8:36 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green and others on the Pelicans bench are very upset that there was no foul or stoppage called as Larry Nance’s nose was bleeding. – 8:35 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Quick 9 PTS off the bench for McBuckets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/upTbLKBE7k – 8:30 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Devonte’ Graham cooking early again, has scored a quick 5 points to put the Pelicans up 26-11. – 8:26 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

53% of games the Spurs have trailed by 15 points – 8:26 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

This might be the best two-way stretch Zion has had all season – 8:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jonas is 4-4 with 10 points so far 👏

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/9qzowt5ESL – 8:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

3 guys defending Zion

Z still finds a way 🙌 pic.twitter.com/05Z3hrLykv – 8:23 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion’s energy and activity on both ends tonight has been big. – 8:22 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

63% of games the Spurs have trailed by 10

0-11 when down 10 entering tonight – 8:22 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pretty pretty prettttty good start for the Pelicans – 8:21 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

JOSE UP TOP TO ZION! 💪

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/nGJHS1J8Lu – 8:21 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

We’re getting a good glimpse of why the Spurs have been losing by an average of 23 points on their current 5-game losing streak in these opening minutes.

New Orleans up 14-2 after a Williamson steal and another 3-pointer by Valanciunas. – 8:21 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans’ energy on defense has been really good to start this one – 8:18 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

” Let me tell you guys about Jose Alvarado’s net rating” pic.twitter.com/TnYVwJPjoc – 8:13 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

This camera makes the Pelicans jerseys look black. Wonder if they’ll use this as inspiration – 8:13 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion Williamson grabs the contested defensive rebound among three Spurs and then Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3-pointer.

Pelicans are up 7-0 out of the gates in San Antonio. Fantastic start. – 8:13 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jonas 7, Spurs 0 – 8:13 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

On that 2nd possession by the Spurs the Pelicans played incredible defense – 8:12 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Pelicans: Alvarado, Jones, Ingram, Zion, Valanciunas

Spurs: Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl – 8:06 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pelicans starting five tonight with Jose in place of CJ (along with Herb, BI, Z and JV) has only played a total of 5 minutes this season together.

And they managed to go +10 in those 5 minutes. – 7:46 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

The Pelicans’ Herbert Jones, who played with Primo at Alabama, declined to comment before tonight’s game about the Spurs waiving Primo after psychologist Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit alleging he exposed himself to her in therapy sessions. – 7:43 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Bexar County finally updated its online court records today to show that former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen dropped her suit against both the Spurs and Josh Primo.

Until today, records showed she had only dropped her suit against the Spurs. – 7:39 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Almost time 👏

🕖: 7 pm CT

📺: Bally Sports NO

📻: @955WRNO pic.twitter.com/iT5V469bZS – 7:38 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jose Alvarado gets the start for the Pelicans in place of CJ tonight. – 7:25 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

Jose Alvarado

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:25 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

Jose Alvarado

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:24 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

GTA checks in for his 3rd start this season.

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/5yDTvwCkNW – 7:24 PM

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

Parking at San Antonio International can present challenges on busiest travel day of year. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/par… – 7:11 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

The Mustang 🐎

#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/IRmK8y5QjQ – 7:03 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

CJ McCollum (non-Covid illness) is out for tonight’s game at San Antonio. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas had started all 17 games for #Pelicans – 6:56 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

No CJ McCollum for the Pelicans tonight.

Team says he’ll miss for a non-COVID illness. – 6:53 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Trey Murphy III is also out tonight. He was doubtful earlier – 6:50 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Pelicans say CJ McCollum is out tonight with a non-Covid illness – 6:49 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans just announced that CJ McCollum will miss tonight’s game vs San Antonio with a non-COVID illness. – 6:49 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans are listed as 7-point favorites against the Spurs.

Take care of business tonight, improve to 11-7 overall in the standings, and Thanksgiving dinner should taste a little better tomorrow.

Let’s GEAUX! https://t.co/N7MSuEmtS2 pic.twitter.com/U0pRV4n7wg – 6:48 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

CJ McCollum (Non-Covid Illnesss) is out for tonight’s game at San Antonio – 6:47 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans have moved into fifth in #NBA statistical rankings in both offense and defense. They are the only team ranked top-five at both ends of floor. Willie Green: “We’re doing a lot of good things. There are some areas we’ll look at and improve. We like where we are.” – 6:40 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop called Jakob Poeltl the “one consistent defender we have.”

He added, “I don’t think the team is committed defensively in their mind, between their ears, the way they need to be.” – 6:36 PM

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs have lost 11 of 12 games. They’ll try to right the ship tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-pelicans… – 6:35 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Trey Murphy is out. He will miss a second straight game with a right foot contusion. – 6:32 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Willie Green says Trey Murphy III (Right Foot Contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game at the Spurs – 6:32 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Trey Murphy will be out again tonight against San Antonio, per Willie Green.

He says Murphy is still experiencing soreness in his right foot. – 6:32 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy is OUT tonight for Pelicans-Spurs matchup, per Willie Green. However, the head coach went on to say his right foot is feeling better but a little soreness remains. – 6:31 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) will not play tonight at San Antonio. Willie Green said “he’s still dealing with some soreness.” – 6:31 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Trey Murphy is OUT tonight with the right foot contusion. Says Trey is still dealing with soreness. – 6:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs downgraded Collins from probable to out this afternoon.

Asked if Collins is getting closer to returning, Pop said, “Yes, I guess is the answer. He’s just not ready yet. We thought he might be, but he’s not.” – 6:28 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs G/F Romeo Langford is available tonight after missing the last five games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. His last game was against Milwaukee on Nov. 11, which, coincidentally, was the Spurs last win. – 6:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Some of our best dunks so far 💫 pic.twitter.com/dMvRbGvBY0 – 4:45 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Get ready for #Pelicans-Spurs from San Antonio tonight by listening to Wednesday’s episode of @PodcastPelicans featuring guest @ErinESummers: https://t.co/Hyec1H3bbZ Also read our Rival Report preview and more with #NBA writer @Michael C. Wright: https://t.co/GDQMRNNti8 pic.twitter.com/CAcF7hMiFs – 4:30 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Updated Spurs injury report for tonight vs. New Orleans:

Collins (fractured fibula) downgraded from probable to out.

Richardson (sore ankle) downgraded from doubtful to out.

Poeltl (sore knee) upgraded from questionable to available. – 4:01 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Kam Woods said Ousmane Dieng hasn’t felt well for a couple days and didn’t practice yesterday

Said he thinks the plan for Dieng is for the Thunder to recall him at some point on Friday barring heath – 3:34 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Breaking down what the defense work

🏀 Pick and roll struggles

🏀 Kira Lewis Jr update

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/8z0LcVeqzr – 3:30 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Pelicans are favored by 7 tonight in San Antonio.

Earlier the Spurs announced Josh Richardson (right ankle soreness) and Zach Collins (left fibula; non-displaced head fracture) are OUT tonight.

Jakob Poeltl (right knee soreness) will be available – 3:26 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Giving more keys from @Jim Eichenhofer ahead of tonight’s game against the Spurs.

#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/GCaK7lwkXN – 3:09 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

As a child being raised by a single mother in a family living paycheck to paycheck, Isaiah Roby sometimes ate nothing but cereal for dinner.

On Tuesday, with his mom by his side, the #Spurs forward helped others facing hunger.

Photos by @kinhuiphotog.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:00 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs updated injury report:

OUT

– Zach Collins (fibula head fracture

– Josh Richardson (ankle soreness)

AVAILABLE

– Jakob Poeltl

Collins had previously been probable; Poeltl had previously been questionable. No word on whether or not there was a Collins setback. – 2:56 PM

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

If you’re flying out of San Antonio International Airport today, it might be a good idea to have a parking strategy. With the garage already full and surface lots filling up quickly on the busiest travel day of the year, leave plenty of time to find a space. More at 6 on @news4SA pic.twitter.com/1PMv4IOzET – 2:41 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

since november 1st, here’s every team that has a worse offense than milwaukee: hornets, pistons, and spurs – 2:37 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

It’s been a rough go from the 3-point line for Jeremy Sochan, but the Spurs have all hands on deck to help improve the rookie’s shooting — from Brett Brown, to motion sensors, to a voice in the sky matthewtynan.substack.com/p/noahs-arc-in… – 2:35 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Lakers guard Max Christie has cleared Covid protocols and is traveling to San Antonio to rejoin the team. Christie, who had been in protocols for a week, is expected to be available to play vs. the Spurs on Friday. – 2:29 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kevon Looney says his body feels “really good”. He wanted to play more in New Orleans, but coaches made a decision not to put him back in after the first quarter. Added he suffered his hand contusion against Houston. – 2:18 PM