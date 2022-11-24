Bulls 118, Bucks 113: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (8-10) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-5) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Chicago Bulls 118, Milwaukee Bucks 113 (Final)

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bulls beat the #Bucks for a change:

🎯Chicago flips the script on offense and goes deep.

✋✋Active hands get in Giannis’ way early…

🛑 And maybe (probably) late, too.

And…

🛫🚞🚗 AJ Green’s cazy week.

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls craft best defensive game yet, beat Bucks on the road

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Don’t sleep on Patrick Williams.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“We gotta continue to work and we gotta continue to get better.”

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Happy Thanksgiving to all of the women and men with the Bulls, Hawks and United Center. You are truly appreciated and valued. Your hard work and dedication is a testimony to your character and integrity. We have much to be thankful for and I am truly humbled to work with you . – 12:26 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Beating the Bucks marked the Bulls’ best victory of the season for reasons both on, off the court.

That it came after Billy Donovan challenged his stars to be better-and after beating Boston-further fueled the internal belief this team can go places. nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:19 AM

Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

It must be Thanksgiving because DeMar DeRozan was COOKIN.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Near triple-double for Giannis tonight.

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine on Coby White’s two huge 3s: “That’s what he does. He’s been doing that his whole career. He stays ready. He’s confident. He’s not scared to take or miss any shot. That’s what I’ve always respected about him. It’s nothing new. He’s done it before.” – 11:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Brook continues his tear.

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeRozan: “Coach challenged me, Zach and Vooch a few games ago. We gotta live up to that. Keep this group going. It’s a challenge we all accepted. It’s fun as a competitor. You want to be challenged that way to make yourself and team better.” – 11:20 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Bucks lose at home to Chicago, so the Celtics will return to the floor Friday with a 1 1/2 game lead in the East and for the NBA’s best record. pic.twitter.com/zBtvPCBkE6 – 11:11 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls pull off a huge win to fill your belly the night before the turkey does … and don’t look now … life from PWill continues …

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 11:09 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Who would have thought we’d be here at the start of this week?

Observations as — behind active defense, DeMar DeRozan’s brilliance and clutch shotmaking by Coby White — the Bulls notched a signature road win over the Bucks Wednesday night

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:06 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/B3EdwCFXlH – 11:01 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Going to go ahead and call this the best regular-season win Billy Donovan has had as a Bulls coach. – 10:57 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls win Time to dance Give me a drumstick and get out of the way! pic.twitter.com/SV5GlvhCRt – 10:54 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

36 points in 34 minutes.

🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/NPyBFWu3uq – 10:50 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

StatMuse @statmuse

Jokic tonight:

39 PTS

10 REB

9 AST

11-15 FG

Ties Giannis for the most 35/10/5 games on 70 FG% by an active player. pic.twitter.com/UgyhOJJ9J5 – 10:48 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Deebo took over in the third to give the Bulls the W over the Bucks 😤 pic.twitter.com/G1vRrhpm8P – 10:41 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

This is #Bulls‘ first regular season win in Milwaukee since Dec. 26, 2017, when Nikola Mirotic scored 24 and Kris Dunn 20, part of the inexplicable 14-7 surge during Year 1 of the rebuild. – 10:40 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart said the Celtics believed they “lollygagged” against the Bulls. Said that pissed off the Celtics and made them want to respond tonight. – 10:38 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

What a ballgame for the Bulls. – 10:37 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The Bulls have beaten the Celtics and Bucks. Back to back. – 10:36 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

First regular-season win in Milwaukee since Dec. 26, 2017. Big boy night for DeMar DeRozan … scoring, play-making, and some great team defense! – 10:36 PM

Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q

Crazy stat😂

John Henson was starting for Milwaukee back then. pic.twitter.com/fovzyCYss2 – 10:35 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

A sweet win for the Bulls – as sweet as pecan pie. – 10:35 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Bulls 118, Bucks 113

Great road win by the Bulls to start a six-game trip. They carried over a solid performance in Monday’s home win against Boston and assembled their best win of the season. Chicago’s defense was fantastic tonight. – 10:34 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Bulls 118, Bucks 113

DeRozan: 36 pts, 8 ast

Vucevic: 18-5-4

LaVine: 18-5-5

Coby: 14 pts, 3 stl

P-Will: 11 pts, 2 blk

Bulls set season-highs in 3PM (18) and blocks (12), plus forced 19 Bucks turnovers

Two phenomenal wins in a row have them 8-10 before heading West – 10:34 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

The Bulls have responded to a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over the Celtics and Bucks this week – 10:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bulls 118, Bucks 113

– Antetokounmpo 34pts/11reb/7ast

– Lopez 20pts/8reb

– Holiday 14pts/11ast

– Allen 13pts/4reb/2ast

Bucks committed 18 turnovers. Bulls hit 18-of-42 from behind the 3-point line. – 10:34 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bulls get one in Milwaukee. #Bucks lose. pic.twitter.com/00Ik88jUs2 – 10:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 118, Bucks 113

Bulls open 6-gm trip with 1st clutch victory of season. Had been 0-7 in such games.

DeRozan 36 pts, 8 assists

Vucevic 18 pts, 4 assists, huge 3 late

LaVine 18 pts, 5 assists

White 14 pts, 3 steals, two huge 3s late

Giannis 36 pts, 11 rebs, 7 assists – 10:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls up 115-111 8.5 sec left – 10:31 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

First time the Bucks have been destroyed from three this year, and it’s predictably on a night when they got back to over helping in ways we haven’t seen much this year. Worked against the Bulls in playoffs but not tonight. – 10:29 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday tosses a lob out of bounds to Giannis Antetokounmpo. And Vucevic hits a deep 3 from the middle of the floor.

Antetokounmpo got to the rim on the next possession, but the Bulls lead, 115-111, with 9.6 seconds left. And they have the ball. – 10:28 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/ocpTvJ4Owt – 10:28 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

What a night by Coby White in just his third game back from an eight-game absence due to a quad injury. Offensively and defensively. Huge shot there to put the Bulls ahead three with 41.4 seconds left. – 10:27 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Patrick Williams in for Coby White as Bulls may go offense-defense here – 10:26 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Coby White with back to backs 3s..Bulls up 112-109. 41 sec left @670TheScore – 10:26 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Consecutive corner 3s by Coby White put #Bulls up 112-109 with 41.4 seconds left. Good passing decisions being made by Bulls – 10:26 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Two Coby White 3-pointers in 29 seconds pushed Bulls from 3-point deficit to 3-point lead.

White has 14 points, 3 steals and a block – 10:26 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

This game has been absolute chaos. Bucks and Bulls going back-and-forth and Giannis Antetokounmpo just called for a charge on Caruso.

Bucks and Bulls tied at 109 with 1:02 left. – 10:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Alex Caruso draws Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fifth foul with 1:02 to go in regulation. – 10:24 PM

Midrange assassin.

@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/8UH0831awm – 10:23 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 106 Bucks 105 3:01 left NBA ALERT @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. DeRozan with a game high 35pts – 10:22 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

A panicked Use-It-or-Lose-It call from Budenholzer, but he snuck it in just before the mark.

Bulls up, 106-105, with 3:01 left. – 10:21 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I’m not sure how, but the officials are saying that Brook Lopez and-one was not actually on the shot.

They are whistling Zach LaVine for a foul before the shot. – 10:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks are in the bonus with 4:37 to go in regulation. They lead the #Bulls 105-104. – 10:16 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls over limit. Bucks shooting FTs for final 4:37. Bucks have just two team fouls at this point – 10:16 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

With 4:43 remaining in Milwaukee, the Bulls and Bucks are tied, 104-104. There have been nine ties and 17 lead changes in this one. Should be a fun finish. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo was walking up the floor on that possession and the Bucks took a timeout after an initial push.

He’s up to 22 points in the second half. But the Bucks and Bulls are still tied, 104-104, with 4:43 left. – 10:14 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Will Bulls post their first “clutch” victory of season? They’re 0-7 and only team in NBA without one. This game just passed 5-minute mark and qualifies. – 10:13 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Couple of quick #Bucks turnovers out of a timeout and the #Bulls have taken a 98-97 lead. – 10:11 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

13-1 Bucks run vaults them from down 94-84 to ahead 97-95 in 3:20 span

Bulls were -5 in roughly three-and-a-half non-DeMar minutes to open the fourth. Zach LaVine is 1-for-5 in the quarter – 10:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

We didn’t get a flex out of Bobby Portis on that sequence, but it would have been deserved.

Stripped the ball to create a turnover on defense, ran down the floor and kept the ball alive on an Antetokounmpo miss. Giannis grabbed it and finished.

Bucks up, 97-95, with 7:23 left. – 10:07 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks come back from 10 down early in the fourth quarter to take a 97-95 lead with 7:23 to go in regulation. – 10:06 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Javonte Green landed hard following a dunk attempt challenged by Bucks forward Bobby Portis with 7:58 left to play. Green remained in the game to attempt free throws after appearing to be in significant discomfort. – 10:06 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion Williamson (13p) and Brandon Ingram (15p) combined for 28 in the third quarter.

That’s the most the two have ever combined for in any quarter as teammates.

The previous best was the 27p in the 4Q against the Bulls on Nov. 9.

(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) – 9:58 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Five players—DeRozan, Williams, Dosunmu, Drummond, Green—have two blocks for the Bulls, who have season-high 12 already – 9:56 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

DeRozan has 31 points and #Bulls lead Bucks 90-83 heading to 4thQ. Trying to take out top two teams in the East within three days. – 9:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

It wasn’t a buzzer beater, but DeMar DeRozan knocks down the only #Bulls three-pointer of the third quarter with 2.8 seconds left to give his team a 90-83 lead on the #Bucks heading into the fourth. – 9:54 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After three quarters, the Bucks trail, 90-83, to the Bulls.

DeRozan is up to 31 points on 19 shots tonight after scoring 18 points (played all 12 Q3 minutes) and the Bucks have plenty of work to do in the fourth quarter. – 9:54 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

This is DeMar DeRozan’s 7th 30-point game of season – 9:53 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

No matter what happens from here tonight, this is the best the Bulls have played defensively all season. They look like a different team. – 9:53 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Hard to pick anyone other than Giannis for MVP right now, but Tatum is right there with him. Incredible two way impact – 9:50 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls are defending their tails off right now – 9:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Mike Budenholzer calls for time as the #Bulls go on a 10-2 run to take a 85-79 lead with 1:20 to go in the third quarter. – 9:50 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Don’t know if I’d call this a #Bulls crowd at Fiserv Forum, but it’s pretty close to 50-50. – 9:49 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bulls have blocked 10 shots tonight – the latest being DeMar DeRozan getting Brook Lopez(!) – 9:48 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls up to 10 blocks and 6 steals. Multiple players have banner nights defensively. – 9:47 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

No Jrue Holiday, no Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks right now.

Hill, Nwora, Matthews, Portis, Lopez. – 9:47 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

After going 12-=23 from 3pt range in the first half, the Bulls have missed all five of their attempts in the third quarter.

Bucks 77-75 4:11 left 3rd. DeRozan a game high 22pts. – 9:44 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

4 fouls on Giannis – 9:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo was just called for a foul on Vucevic. But the play is under review.

Looked like Vucevic’s right arm came high and might have got him in the face. But the call stands. Nothing on Vucevic. – 9:38 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Giannis been watching too much World Cup! – 9:38 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounnpo has now been blocked five times at/near the rim by the #Bulls tonight. – 9:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 12-25 from 3pt range…season high is 16 vs Indiana – 9:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls with 20 assists 9 block shots. – 9:33 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

So, 6-11 @Indiana Pacers center @Myles Turner hits 7 three-pointers … Reggie Miller surpassed that only once in 18 seasons, hitting 8 at Milwaukee in 1996-97 season. My how the game has changed. (Not sure if Miller banked one that night as Turner did.) – 9:32 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Patrick Williams, who had a couple of early blocks on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and hit a couple early threes – now has four fouls for the #Bulls early in the second half. – 9:30 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

4 fouls on Patrick Williams early in third quarter. That’s big, because he’s been very good on Giannis tonight – 9:29 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

4 fouls on Patrick Williams, who has been solid defensively – 9:28 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo have six turnovers and 17 points thus far. #Bulls lead 65-62 in the early going of the second half. – 9:23 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs win this one over the Blazers 114-96. They’ve won four straight and head into Milwaukee on Friday looking like a much different team than they did last week. – 9:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 8 points on 4 of 11 shooting – including 3 of 7 in the paint – in the first half for the #Bucks – 9:15 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

In the first half, Pat Connaughton reached 200 career steals. – 9:13 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

HALF Bucks 62 Bulls 61. LaVine and DeRozan each with 143. Bulls 19 assists. 6 block shots. Giannis 8pts 0 FTA..leads NBA nearly 13 per game. @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 9:12 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic has 31 points, but only three rebounds and just one assist. Very atypical game for him. The Celtics, who were outrebounded 51-38 Monday in Chicago, are beating the Mavericks 29-18 on the boards. – 9:12 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Halftime: Bucks 62, Bulls 61.

A solid first half by the Bulls. They withstood multiple Bucks runs, played good defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo (give Patrick Williams a lot of credit) and moved the ball well offensively with several nice drive-and-kicks for open shots. – 9:09 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Halftime: Bucks 62, Bulls 61

LaVine: 13 pts, 3 fls

DeRozan: 13 pts

P-Will: 6-3-2, 2 blk

Coby: 6 pts, 3 stl

Bulls are 12/23 from 3P range

Bucks have 7 offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points – 9:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Bucks 62, Bulls 61

– Lopez 16pts/5reb

– Holiday 9pts/2reb/7ast

– Antetokounmpo 8pts/5reb/3ast

– Hill 9pts – 9:07 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

It’s the #Bucks turn to hit a buzzer beater, and they take a 62-61 lead over the #Bulls into the half. – 9:07 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bucks, 62, Bulls 61 at half

DeRozan 13 pts

LaVine 13 pts

Vucevic 7 pts, 4 assists

Williams 6 pts, 2 blocks

Bulls 12-23 from 3

Lopez 16 pts – 9:07 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls have done a solid job defensively on Giannis this quarter, including mixing in some zone looks – 9:04 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine is hot on the bench right now because he wants in for this final rotational turn but Donovan held him out because he has 3 fouls. – 9:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

In addition to two 3PM and assists apiece, Coby White has 3 steals tonight and has been flying around for loose balls. Carries over high defensive activity from Q4 vs. Boston – 8:59 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It’s starting to rain in Fiserv Forum. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/ip34uwp8YZ – 8:58 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 53-46, with 4:34 left in the second quarter.

All about the 3-point shooting thus far.

Bucks: 9-of-25 from 3

Bulls: 10-of-20 from 3 – 8:57 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

The lows haven’t been as low, but otherwise, this one playing out rather similarly to the loss in Milwaukee Monday night – 8:52 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bulls coach Billy Donovan hit with a technical during the timeout. – 8:52 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Things got ragged there for a second. Players from each team on the floor and Pat Connaughton grabbed a steal in transition. Bucks slowed it down. Pick-and-roll with Holiday and Lopez.

Lopez caught down low, pump-faked twice and drew an and-one. Had to be infuriating for Chicago – 8:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks have hit the front of the rim on their last few three-point attempts and are now just 6-for-18. – 8:47 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics come back from the #Bulls disappointment with a strong first half against #Mavericks, lead 70-49. Tatum 23, Brown 13, White 12, Horford 8, Brogdon 6; Luke 22, Dinwiddle 9. #Celtics winning at the 3pt line and FT line. – 8:47 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

This was called a Flagrant 1 foul on Zach LaVine, taking two Bulls points off board and giving Bucks two free throws pic.twitter.com/4mItCCwRgp – 8:46 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine draws a foul on boxout of Giannis, another reason that offensive foul is so big. He now has 3 fouls – 8:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Zach LaVine called for his third personal foul with 10:34 to go in the first half for the #Bulls – 8:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Flagrant 1 for Zach LaVine for kicking George Hill. – 8:43 PM

Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q

Now the Zach Lavine take foul at the end of the first quarter matters a lott more – 8:41 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Not only are they calling that an offensive foul on Zach LaVine, they’re checking to see if it’s a flagrant.

Looked like a simple fadeaway jumper to me. – 8:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Looks like George Hill just took a shot to the wallabies. (cc: @Kane Pitman)

It’s being reviewed. – 8:40 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics are carving the Mavericks up. A dominant performance, and a heck of a bounce back from Monday’s dud in Chicago. – 8:39 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bulls put up 13 threes in the first quarter. They only take about 29 a game on average.

#Bucks lead 33-32 after one. – 8:36 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls with 6-1st quarter blocks, they avg. 5 per game. LaVine with 10pts Green 8pts Vucevic 4 assists. Bucks 33-32 after 1 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio – 8:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 33-32.

Brook Lopez is leading the Bucks with 11 points. Jrue Holiday has 4pts/5ast and Giannis Antetokounmpo has 6pts/4reb/ – 8:35 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls shook off very sloppy start to post solid 1st quarter. The activity and energy from the Celtics’ victory has carried over. – 8:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks on top of Thanksgiving edition nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/23/nba… – 8:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Billy Donovan said his team was going to have to move the ball against the #Bucks — the #Bulls have 10 assists on all 10 of their field goals as they are shooting 55.6%. Milwaukee leads 29-27 with about 3 minutes left in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Timeout from Mike Budenholzer after that 3 from Javonte Green in the pick-and-pop with DeRozan. Didn’t seem happy with the coverage.

Bucks up, 29-27, with 2:55 left in the first quarter though. – 8:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bulls are an uncharacteristic 4-for-8 from behind the three-point line. The #Bucks are 5-for-11 and lead 25-24. – 8:26 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Between Jimmy Butler, Wesley Matthews and Jae Crowder, who most deserves to get his number retired by Marquette? – 8:22 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Ayo Dosunmu exhorted his teammates to run back faster on that last possession. He initially blocked Grayson Allen in transition but Allen grabbed offensive rebound and drew foul. Dosunmu wanted his teammates back to grab initial block – 8:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bulls shot their way back into it after the #Bucks took a 14-5 lead. Couple of Grayson Allen free throws gives Milwaukee a 18-13 lead in the early going.

Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews check in for the Bucks. – 8:21 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Wesley Matthews checked in for Jrue Holiday with 7:07 left in the first quarter.

He has missed the last three games. – 8:21 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bulls have done a nice job challenging Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim early in this one.

Nice sequence there from Patrick Williams. – 8:19 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Patrick Williams has blocked Giannis twice at the rim already – 8:19 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Brook Lopez drops a 30-footer. Logo has to be next, no? – 8:17 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

With that 3-pointer, Zach LaVine moves into sole possession of 2nd on the all-time franchise list behind Kirk Hinrich and ahead of Ben Gordon. – 8:15 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

The ol’ quick timeout by Billy Donovan, who watched Giannis take DeMar on the last possession in a matchup the Bulls need to avoid – 8:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks jump out to an 8-2 lead and Billy Donovan didn’t like DeMar DeRozan having to check Giannis Antetokounmpo in the post – so the #Bulls call timeout. – 8:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Brook Lopez opens scoring in tonight’s game with a corner 3. – 8:10 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Bulls. pic.twitter.com/pJsx471wsu – 8:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Really good bounce-back from the Celtics so far. They were low-energy and the offense was off against the Bulls. None of that so far tonight. – 8:05 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

After launching jumper after jumper during their loss against the Bulls, the Celtics seem intent on getting to the hoop tonight. – 8:01 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

So… yeah… the offense is a just a bit better in this one than it was in Chicago – 8:00 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Al Horford didn’t make a shot in Chicago, but he hits his first 3 tonight. I’m here for #AngryAl! – 7:47 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks starting with Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Game night 6:45 with @34billy42 @richwyatt_ and me @AlyssaBergamini in studio @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/2ueJetitpw – 7:28 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

One interesting thing about Bucks, ever since Budenholzer got there, they’ve been last or close to it in 3-ptrs allowed. Typically didn’t try to chase opponents off line, just get a hand up

Heading into this game, Bucks rank 5th in fewest 3-ptrs allowed with 11.0. Big change – 7:24 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Spencer Dinwiddie is playing (and starting) as expected, after being listed as questionable w/ a left shoulder issue from Sunday. Mavs play the team w/ the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics (13-4). They had a 9 game win streak end in Chicago on Monday. 6:45 tipoff, BSSW. – 7:17 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Tonight on Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network Head Coach Billy Donovan on the latest injury news on Goran Dragic. Halftime: Milwaukee’s @Pat Connaughton on his days at @NotreDame – 7:16 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

It’s all hands on deck tonight for #Bulls. Marko, Malcolm Hill & Kostas Antetokounmpo are all in the locker room. – 7:01 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Arizona wins the Maui Invitational with a 81-79 victory over Creighton.

Wildcats lost Benn Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko early to the NBA.

Certainly belong in the Top 10 after wins over Creighton and San Diego State.

Oumar Ballo was sensational with 30 and 13. – 7:01 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Pregame maintenance with Chip & Zach. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/6IwydXa23n – 6:50 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Pregame scene at Fiserv Forum: On one side of court, asst coach Damian Cotter going over video with Caruso. On the other side, asst John Bryant has laptop out with Derrick Jones. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/hBZb68KyDO – 6:49 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Goran Dragić is out for the #Bulls tonight vs. the #Bucks – 6:31 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says Goran Dragic (stinger) is out tonight vs. Bucks. #Bulls – 6:31 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Goran Dragic is out tonight vs Bucks – 6:31 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Goran Dragic is out vs. Bucks. – 6:30 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kleber getting in some light work. Kidd says there’s optimism that he will return for one of this weekend’s games against Toronto and/or Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/39f7P7TLuy – 6:21 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs G/F Romeo Langford is available tonight after missing the last five games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. His last game was against Milwaukee on Nov. 11, which, coincidentally, was the Spurs last win. – 6:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks were scheduled to use their Gathering Place court tonight.

Per the Bucks, they “need to make a few repairs to the Gathering Place court, so we’re switching to the standard court for tonight’s game. We look forward to having the Gathering Place court back very soon.” pic.twitter.com/LxaSHbDftU – 5:55 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Game night from Milwaukee ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@Milwaukee Bucks⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ ⁦@Audacy⁩ app ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ radio network with ⁦@34billy42⁩ ⁦@AlyssaBergamini⁩ ⁦@richwyatt_⁩ ⁦@TylerButerbaugh⁩ Leo Staudacher and me 6:45 pre Fired up! pic.twitter.com/vN2ilzLsek – 5:35 PM

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

LaVine made his feelings about being benched on Friday known. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/zac… – 4:00 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

since november 1st, here’s every team that has a worse offense than milwaukee: hornets, pistons, and spurs – 2:37 PM

