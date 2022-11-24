ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “the damage is done”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief. 144. Because of defendants’ breaches and the uncertainty they have...
HackerNoon

Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism

Elon Musk has been creating polarizing headlines since his Twitter acquisition. From the abrupt layoffs to the promotion of citizen journalism, the platform is currently undergoing a major, public overhaul that the entire world is equally enjoying and stressing about. On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined...
HackerNoon

Inertia of Opinion and The Story of Gottfried Plattner

Tales of the Unexpected, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE PLATTNER STORY. Whether the story of Gottfried Plattner is to be credited or not is a pretty question in the value of evidence. On the one hand, we have seven witnesses—to be perfectly exact, we have six and a half pairs of eyes, and one undeniable fact; and on the other we have—what is it?—prejudice, common sense, the inertia of opinion. Never were there seven more honest-seeming witnesses; never was there a more undeniable fact than the inversion of Gottfried Plattner’s anatomical structure, and—never was there a more preposterous story than the one they have to tell! The most preposterous part of the story is the worthy Gottfried’s contribution (for I count him as one of the seven). Heaven forbid that I should be led into giving countenance to superstition by a passion for impartiality, and so come to share the fate of Eusapia’s patrons! Frankly, I believe there is something crooked about this business of Gottfried Plattner; but what that crooked factor is, I will admit as frankly, I do not know. I have been surprised at the credit accorded to the story in the most unexpected and authoritative quarters. The fairest way to the reader, however, will be for me to tell it without further comment.
HackerNoon

How to Scrape Google News Results with Node JS

This post will teach us to scrape Google News results with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio. Scraping the tags from the HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
HackerNoon

An Intro to Blockchain/Web3 Marketing in 2023

This article is an introduction to blockchain marketing, which I share with marketers who want to start in this field. My name is Daria Volkova. I’m the Head of Brand Marketing and Product Marketing Manager and have worked with blockchain products. There is less information in blockchain marketing than...
HackerNoon

The Story of the Last Trump

Boon, The Mind of the Race, The Wild Asses of the Devil, and The Last Trump by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Story of the Last Trump. The Story of the Last Trump. §...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy