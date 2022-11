Gus Turner, right, and Shaun Billingsley talked about a Missoula FFA team taking a national FFA win this year. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to a presentation to trustees.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO