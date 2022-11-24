ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Quick Recap: Kansas defeats Texas Southern 87-55 in wire-to-wire victory

Kansas basketball defeated Texas Southern in dominating fashion 87-55 on Monday. KU showed little signs of fatigue after playing three straight games last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis and playing without the likes of important contributors in Kevin McCullar and Bobby Pettiford Jr. After a poor shooting performance against Tennessee that saw the Jayhawks shoot only 32 percent from the field, they rebounded in a big way against the Tigers with a 55 percent shooting night.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Live Updates: Kansas vs. Texas Southern

Kansas is set to take on Texas Southern in Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, the Jayhawks' first game since their loss to Tennessee last Friday. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Opponent: Texas Southern Tigers. When: Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Report: Fickell to make more than $7.5 million per year

MADISON, Wis. — According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell will earn nearly $7.9 million per year. Thamel reported that the contract is a seven-year deal. Fickell, 49, was introduced as the 31st head coach in UW history at an event at...
MADISON, WI
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering doughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
KMBC.com

Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
eastcoasttraveller.com

Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas

The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
TOPEKA, KS
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI
96.7 The River

Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Robbery of Menards

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 1/2 in prison for an early morning armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on September 27, 2021, 61-year-old Cornelius Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, went to the Menards store in West St. Paul and hid inside the store until it closed. Early on the morning of September 28, 2021, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day.
KANSAS CITY, KS
247Sports

247Sports

