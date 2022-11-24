Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Quick Recap: Kansas defeats Texas Southern 87-55 in wire-to-wire victory
Kansas basketball defeated Texas Southern in dominating fashion 87-55 on Monday. KU showed little signs of fatigue after playing three straight games last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis and playing without the likes of important contributors in Kevin McCullar and Bobby Pettiford Jr. After a poor shooting performance against Tennessee that saw the Jayhawks shoot only 32 percent from the field, they rebounded in a big way against the Tigers with a 55 percent shooting night.
Live Updates: Kansas vs. Texas Southern
Kansas is set to take on Texas Southern in Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, the Jayhawks' first game since their loss to Tennessee last Friday. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Opponent: Texas Southern Tigers. When: Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
Report: Fickell to make more than $7.5 million per year
MADISON, Wis. — According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell will earn nearly $7.9 million per year. Thamel reported that the contract is a seven-year deal. Fickell, 49, was introduced as the 31st head coach in UW history at an event at...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Badgers, Huskers and ASU make hires, FSU, USC and Michigan score big wins
On Monday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound we break down some of the biggest happenings in college football and the potential impact on the recruiting trail. What new head coach Luke Fickell brings to Wisconsin. Why Matt Rhule is an exciting hire for Nebraska. Kenny Dillingham coming home to Arizona State.
Luke Fickell gives Wisconsin a high-ceiling on and off the field | Wiltfong Whiparound
In this excerpt of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down Wisconsin's hire of new Head Coach Luke Fickell.
Wake Forest Basketball at Wisconsin preview
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes returns a younger team than he had a season ago and has combined that with a much-more challenging non-conference schedule. That schedule.
UW posts job openings for several football coaching positions after hiring Fickell
MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after announcing Luke Fickell as its next head football coach, the University of Wisconsin on Monday posted several job openings for positions on Fickell's staff. The Badgers, according to UW's job board, listed openings for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, football assistant coach...
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
captimes.com
9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon
Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering doughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas
The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Robbery of Menards
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 1/2 in prison for an early morning armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on September 27, 2021, 61-year-old Cornelius Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, went to the Menards store in West St. Paul and hid inside the store until it closed. Early on the morning of September 28, 2021, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day.
