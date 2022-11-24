Kansas basketball defeated Texas Southern in dominating fashion 87-55 on Monday. KU showed little signs of fatigue after playing three straight games last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis and playing without the likes of important contributors in Kevin McCullar and Bobby Pettiford Jr. After a poor shooting performance against Tennessee that saw the Jayhawks shoot only 32 percent from the field, they rebounded in a big way against the Tigers with a 55 percent shooting night.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO