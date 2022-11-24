ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downriversundaytimes.com

Local artists showcased in Padzieski Gallery holiday shop

DEARBORN – Holiday shoppers and art lovers are in for a treat now through Dec. 18 at the Padzieski Gallery’s Holiday Market, where local artists’ work is now available for sale. “This year we have a variety of artists and artisans,” said gallery curator Sasha Corder. “The...
DEARBORN, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Supporters of Joey’s Law seek stronger pedestrian safety measures

HEIGHTS – City Councilmember Tom Wencel spoke passionately Nov. 22 about the need for stronger measures to protect pedestrians and bicyclists, especially children, and explained the Joey’s Law request for stronger measures. A city council study session will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 in the council...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy