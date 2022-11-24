ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Relive All of Todd Chrisley’s Family Drama Amid His Tax Evasion Sentencing

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xD7x8_0jLwMY5L00

The drama is real! Todd Chrisley and his famous family are no strangers to scandal. From prison sentencing to financial troubles to feuds (past and present) with his older children, Kyle and Lindsie, the Chrisley Knows Best stars have seen their fair share of ups and downs through the years.

No matter what happens, the reality dad always has the support of daughter Savannah. She stuck up for the real estate mogul amid his June 2022 guilty verdict and November prison sentence, sharing on her podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” that it was incredibly difficult to witness her parents’ ongoing struggles.

“I don’t know what my fate is, what my family’s fate is. I know that the short term is going to be really difficult and I may come home without both of my parents,” Savannah said. “That’s what the chances are, that’s the likelihood and that’s my new normal.”

Such an admission was not the first time Savannah was firmly in her dad’s corner. She supported him even after she said fans were creating “drama out of nothing” and blaming him for her split from fiancé Nic Kerdiles in September 2020.

“At the end of the day, everyone loves to portray dad as this controlling freak and that’s the reason my relationship didn’t work out. That is false,” the former beauty queen said on Todd and wife Julie’s “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.

“Nic will tell you that, as well,” Savannah continued, noting she and her ex had already broached the subject. “Nic was like, ‘That’s not why our relationship ended though.’ Our relationship ended on our terms and because of us and things that we weren’t giving each other. And that’s just what it was.”

Although she was speaking about her and the hockey player’s uncoupling, Savannah’s words seemed to reflect all of the negative or sensitive moments that have happened within the famous family.

“Just because we choose to live a public life, doesn’t give anyone the right to be hateful,” she added. “I’ve chosen to live a very public life. But with that being said … I don’t owe my life to the people that follow me on Instagram. You know, I don’t owe it to these tabloids to give them an answer to a question that they want.”

Todd and Julie are parents to Savannah and sons Chase and Grayson. The Southern businessman also shares Kyle and Lindsie with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

Although Todd and Kyle were estranged for years due to various factors — like his son’s battle with addiction, custody disputes about Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, and trust issues — the father-son duo reconciled in 2019.

“My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me,” Kyle wrote via Instagram in August of that year. “I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous, and through all that, they have stood by my side. Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that, I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

In June 2022, Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 counts of fraud. Although the pair denied the allegations, their case went to trial in May 2022. Todd and Julie were found guilty on all charges on June 7, Life & Style confirmed. They are facing 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, as well as 16 months of probation.

The Atlanta federal jury convicted Todd of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. For her part, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

This is an ongoing article that was originally published on October 5, 2020, and last updated on November 23, 2022.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for the Chrisley family’s drama through the years. See the biggest scandals to plague the reality family.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Chase Chrisley posts about people being ‘unexpectedly taken’ after parents’ sentencing

Chase Chrisley shared a story about making the most of your time with people a week after his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a collective 19 years in prison. The tale, titled “Make the Chili,” details a man encouraging his friend to make his wife’s favorite meal, despite it being an inconvenience, because life is short. The “Chrisley Knows Best” alum, 26, reposted it to his Instagram Story on Monday. “It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner. It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you...
OK! Magazine

Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source

Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Tells Fans To 'Be Kind' Because 'Literally Everyone Is Going Through A Lot' As Parents Await Sentencing

Savannah Chrisley reposted a heartfelt statement to her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 13, as time creeps toward her parents Todd and Julie's sentencing date."You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," the quote from a motivational Instagram account stated.This wasn't the 25-year-old's first self-positivity statement as of late, as she also took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 10, to reflect on "the person [she] wants to be."SAVANNAH CHRISLEY REFLECTS ON 'THE PERSON' SHE 'WANTS TO BE' AS PARENTS TODD & JULIE AWAIT SENTENCING FOR FRAUD CONVICTION"The best kind of people are...
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy