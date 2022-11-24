ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

9 Hallmark Christmas Movies That Fans Will Definitely Want To Prioritize, And You Know Lacey Chabert Is In There

By Heidi Venable
 5 days ago

There is something so comforting about a Hallmark Christmas Movie. Maybe it’s the general predictability of the plot, the important life lessons being imparted, or the wholesome overabundance of holiday spirit. But there’s nothing like pouring a glass of eggnog, possibly popping some rum in the mix, and sitting down to an instant dose of romanticized merriment. The holiday movie season seems to start earlier every year, but you won’t hear me complaining over any sleigh bells. The post-Thanksgiving stretch is when Christmas really takes full focus, though, allowing for ample time to plan for snow-covered viewings with our 2022 Hallmark movie schedule .

While a number of other networks have thrown their hats into the holiday movie ring - with some great options from Lifetime, Great American Family, Netflix and more - I’m limiting this particular list to just Hallmark. Because if we’re being practical, there are only so many hours in the day, and these people wrote the book on holiday fare. However, please feel free to go nuts with the full 2022 Christmas movie schedule for TV and streaming, and see how many you can check off. Here are nine movies from Hallmark’s 2022 Countdown to Christmas that should become prioritized viewing before 2023 arrives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvMDW_0jLwMMjr00

(Image credit: Hallmark)

A Cozy Christmas Inn

Taking actors from beloved TV series of past decades and giving them lead roles in holiday movies continues to be a most genius marketing move, and it’s one that definitely works on me. Jodie Sweetin of Full House fame is no newcomer to the holiday movie, and A Cozy Christmas Inn sounded like an adorable story, with Jodie Sweetin’s Erika being accidentally reunited with her ex, who runs the small-town Alaskan inn she’s tasked with purchasing for her big developer boss. As it goes.

A Cozy Christmas Inn actually premiered on October 28, even before Halloween arrived, but was I just supposed to let it sit in the queue for a whole month? My expectations were spot-on too, because it is perfectly charming, and Erika is the picture of positivity, despite her boss shipping her off to Alaska under the assumption she had no holiday plans. A Cozy Christmas Inn will reair at 6 p.m. ET Monday, November 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGlxP_0jLwMMjr00

(Image credit: Hallmark)

All Saints Christmas

As someone who lived in Louisiana for most of my life, I gravitate toward any Christmas movie set in the South. All Saints Christmas , a story about a New Orleans family of jazz musicians, was a no-brainer for my watch list. The plot sounds super cute, too, as singer Lisette (Ledisi Young) is mistakenly thought to be engaged after her ex-boyfriend Matthew (Roger R. Cross) dropped to one knee on a crowded street while having a back spasm. The movie premiered on November 6 and will air next at 2 a.m. ET on Friday, December 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cV2A_0jLwMMjr00

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

The preview for Christmas at the Golden Dragon promises eight different stories in one familiar place. It looks like we’ll get the familiar “family business is closing” plot with this one, and perhaps with a Love Actually vibe, as presumably the stories will all hold a connection to the Golden Dragon restaurant, allowing for super-heartwarming when the stories come together. Christmas at the Golden Dragon premiered on November 13 and will play again at noon ET November 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360JPk_0jLwMMjr00

(Image credit: Hallmark)

My Southern Family Christmas

While I've already stated my love for Christmas movies set in the South, but it was actually the cast more than the location that attracted me to My Southern Family Christmas . Jaicy Elliot of Grey’s Anatomy fame co-stars with One Tree Hill 's Moira Kelly and horror icon Bruce Campbell, and that is literally all you had to say to get me on board. Elliot joined Hallmark this year , helping to promote body positivity as an aspiring plus-size fashion designer in Romance in Style .

For My Southern Family Christmas , her character Campbell — under the guise of a journalist — meets her biological father for the first time without him knowing her identity. Will she choose to reveal the truth? This movie premieres at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, November 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iFmp_0jLwMMjr00

(Image credit: Hallmark)

#Xmas

I feel like the hashtag in #Xmas ’ title might be a love-it-or-hate-it choice with this year’s Hallmark viewers, but I’m all for any fun, new twists on the standard Christmas fare. Rather than trying to appeal to a younger demographic with this story about an influencer who must decide how honest to be with her followers, I feel like this may still be geared to the older folks who, like Clare Bowen’s Jen, have seen the world become overtaken by social media, and can't figure out this dadgum TikTok.

#Xmas stars the aforementioned Nasville vet Clare Bowen, and Pretty Little Liars fans might recognize Brant Daugherty from his role as Noel Kahn. Catch this one when it premieres at 6 p.m. ET Friday, November 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sR1xT_0jLwMMjr00

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Haul Out the Holly

I have two words that describe my reason for putting Haul Out the Holly on this list, and you knew they were coming: Lacey. Chabert. Is it even Christmas on the Hallmark Channel if you’re not watching the Mean Girls alum’s annual offering ? What’s more, this movie looks like so much fun, with Wes Brown issuing HOA violations to Chabert’s Emily for her lack of Christmas decor, leading to what looks like an epic battle between neighbors. HOA threats equal the opposite of merriment in real life, but I’m thinking Haul Out the Holly is going to pull it off when it premieres at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, November 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gM3wO_0jLwMMjr00

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Undercover Holiday

Noemi Gonzalez plays newly minted pop star Jaylen in Undercover Holiday , who’s forced to bring her overprotective security guard Matt (Stephen Huszar) home for the holidays with her family. For reasons that remain to be seen, she tells her folks that he is her new boyfriend, and I think we all know how this turns out. Something something, security guard of her heart. I’m excited to see how, exactly, they get there though. Undercover Holiday premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, December 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pndEX_0jLwMMjr00

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Christmas Class Reunion

Aimee Teegarden ( Friday Night Lights ) stars in Christmas Class Reunion , which will center on high school classmates coming together after 15 years to reminisce about the past, ignite unrequited love and ponder where they are in life. Has there ever been a bad high school reunion movie? OK, probably plenty, but I’m feeling Romy and Michele's High School Reunion vibes, or The Afterparty (presumably without the murder) and maybe a little Carrie ? Count me in when this premieres at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, December 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CjSE_0jLwMMjr00

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

The Holiday Sitter

Hallmark is making history with its lineup this year, offering its first Christmas movie with a leading LGBTQ+ couple , and I couldn’t be more excited to see Jonathan Bennett ( Lacey Chabert’s Mean Girls co-star ) and George Krissa in these roles. In The Holiday Sitter , Sam (Bennett) apparently finds himself overwhelmed when tasked with babysitting his niece and nephew, thus recruiting the help of neighbor Jason (Krissa). Bennett is a Hallmark mainstay, after several actors left for rival network GAF , and it’s great to see him taking the lead after being so enjoyable in his supporting role in The Christmas House and its sequel. The Holiday Sitter premieres at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, December 11.

Getting through your curated list of holiday offerings from Hallmark and other networks is a task not for the faint of heart. So get ready to adorn your most comfy Christmas sweater and settle in under a warm blanket, because this is our time, holiday movie fans! I wish you luck on your endeavors and, of course, a predictably happily ever after.

