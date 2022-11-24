Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Comcast’s sneaky Broadcast TV fee hits $27, making a mockery of advertised rates
The Comcast "Broadcast TV" fee that isn't included in the company's advertised prices is rising again, tacking as much as $27 onto the monthly bills of cable TV users. Comcast's Broadcast TV and Regional Sports Network fees combined could add nearly $40 to a customer's monthly TV bill after next month's price hikes, all while Comcast advertises much lower prices than people actually pay.
Ars Technica
Patent detects in-game “collusion” by tracking “external connections”
Do you ever feel like your opponents in a free-for-all online game are trying to get you, specifically? It might not just be paranoia; it might be collusion among your opponents. And in a newly published patent application, Electronic Arts details some potential tools and data points—both inside and outside the game—that it could use to detect and root out this unfair practice.
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday opened fire against Apple over its tight control of what is allowed on the App Store, saying the iPhone maker has threatened to oust his recently acquired social media platform. The billionaire CEO also tweeted that Apple has "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why."
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is $40 off for Cyber Monday
Get the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset for a discount this Cyber Monday.
Ars Technica
Google says Google should do a better job of patching Android phones
Google's "Project Zero" team of security analysts wants to rid the world of zero-day security vulnerabilities, and that means it spends time calling out slacking companies on its blog. The group's latest post is a bit of friendly fire aimed at the Android and Pixel teams, which Project Zero says aren't dealing with bugs in the ARM GPU driver quickly enough.
Ars Technica
Twitter is now having trouble paying some employees on time
Twitter is investigating why some staff in Europe have not received their November salaries in a timely manner amid sweeping cuts and layoffs across the company since Elon Musk’s takeover. Twitter staff in the UK received an email just before 1 pm London time on November 25 telling them...
Comments / 0