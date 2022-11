Universal Orlando Resort is currently offering two extra days free with the purchase of a two-park, two-day ticket. With this offer, guests can experience four days of Universal thrills for the price of two. The ticket price is determined by the first date of the visit. It starts at $221.99 for a ticket that allows access to one park per day. A ticket with park-to-park access starts at $281.99.

