Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
Annual toy drive for children in need, Toys for Toys, kicks off in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People around Louisville have a chance to make a child happy this holiday season. The annual toy drive, Toys for Tots, kicked off on Monday morning in downtown Louisville with Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Fire Department and Metro Corrections leaders. People are asked to drop off...
wdrb.com
Zoneton Fire Department prepares to spread holiday cheer through community on 'Santa Truck'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa is coming to town later this week, hitching a ride with the Zoneton Fire Department. Zoneton Fire Chief Tracey Key said he hopes the truck will spread cheer to the community and help those who may be struggling. The truck was started in the late-1990s by former Chief Rob Orkies as a way to strengthen the relationships between the community and first responders. What started as a few strands of lights on a fire truck grew into a days-long decoration effort from the entire department.
wdrb.com
Bubba's 33 to open 2 locations in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bubba's 33 is planning on opening two new locations in Louisville. The sports bar and restaurant is owned by Texas Roadhouse. The company has filed plans to open a restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Another location would be put in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
wdrb.com
Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need.
wdrb.com
Viewing holiday village in Louisville collector's basement becomes tradition for Christmas lovers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When winter weather blankets the rooftops, every Louisville neighborhood becomes very similar, no matter how long it's been around. It snows a little, cars are stuck, tow trucks do their thing, and those news people have their cameras and microphones out. We're talking about neighborhood in...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofits seeing greater need this Giving Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales wrap up, a day of giving is set to begin. Giving Tuesday is a critical day for many nonprofits. Across the board, many different types of charity groups will say their need is at an all time high. But for some, donations aren't necessarily keeping up with demand.
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare's mobile unit to make weekly stops at Nia Center in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare's Prevention & Wellness Mobile Primary Care will now make weekly stops at the Nia Center in west Louisville. Norton's Mobile Primary Care held an open house Monday at the Nia Center at Broadway and 29th Street to give people who live and work in the area the chance to take a tour and possibly make an appointment when the center becomes a regular stop every Monday. Norton Healthcare providers said this is a significant step toward providing health care for all in Louisville but particularly areas they've identified as underserved.
wdrb.com
'Disheartening' | Officials investigating after shelter at Iroquois Park burned over holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are investigating after someone burned a shelter at Iroquois Park over the holiday weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said vandalism is one of the most heartbreaking issues it faces. The shelter recently got an upgraded floor surface and...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare plans to conduct a $10 million renovation of Frankfort facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare plans conduct a $10 million renovation of a facility for Limestone Centre at Franklin Square in Frankfort. The renovated health care facility is set to include adult primary care, an immediate care center, pediatric service and on-site x-ray and lab services. "We are thrilled...
wdrb.com
Frankfort Lego enthusiast building sets to raise awareness for autism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism. Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego. The Frankfort resident...
wdrb.com
Hank the Horse to visit New York City for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's own Hank the Horse is embarking on a journey to New York City. The horse hit the road on Sunday morning from his family's farm in Paris, Ky. He will be visiting Times Square in New York City to support Salvation Army's National Red Kettle Campaign.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's only Narcan vending machine gets heavy use, makes national news
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Narcan vending machine installed outside the police department in Vine Grove was emptied several times, and more than 400 doses have been dispensed. The machine has dispensed exactly 428 doses since it was installed in October 2022. "I know that it's not just the people...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
wdrb.com
47-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 47-year-old Louisville man was killed in a shooting on Nov. 24 in the Russell neighborhood. William L. Miller was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting near the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive on Thanksgiving Day. Louisville Metro Police said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.
wdrb.com
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
wdrb.com
Butchertown bar, event venue 'The Whirling Tiger' to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar and music venue that closed in September will reopen with new ownership. The Whirling Tiger, located on Story Avenue in Butchertown, plans to reopen with new owners Mark Evans and Alley McDowell. Evans posted on social media on Saturday saying the keys are...
wdrb.com
Woman taken to hospital after shooting near Shively, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Newly elected Louisville Metro Council members begin orientation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is due for some changes in just over a month. In January, seven new council members will be sworn in at City Hall in downtown Louisville. Before that can happen, the incoming members go through an orientation process to learn about the job.
wdrb.com
Louisville man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 52-year-old Louisville man was shot and killed the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
