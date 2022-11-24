ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Matthews, KY

wdrb.com

Zoneton Fire Department prepares to spread holiday cheer through community on 'Santa Truck'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa is coming to town later this week, hitching a ride with the Zoneton Fire Department. Zoneton Fire Chief Tracey Key said he hopes the truck will spread cheer to the community and help those who may be struggling. The truck was started in the late-1990s by former Chief Rob Orkies as a way to strengthen the relationships between the community and first responders. What started as a few strands of lights on a fire truck grew into a days-long decoration effort from the entire department.
PIONEER VILLAGE, KY
wdrb.com

Bubba's 33 to open 2 locations in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bubba's 33 is planning on opening two new locations in Louisville. The sports bar and restaurant is owned by Texas Roadhouse. The company has filed plans to open a restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Another location would be put in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofits seeing greater need this Giving Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales wrap up, a day of giving is set to begin. Giving Tuesday is a critical day for many nonprofits. Across the board, many different types of charity groups will say their need is at an all time high. But for some, donations aren't necessarily keeping up with demand.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare's mobile unit to make weekly stops at Nia Center in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare's Prevention & Wellness Mobile Primary Care will now make weekly stops at the Nia Center in west Louisville. Norton's Mobile Primary Care held an open house Monday at the Nia Center at Broadway and 29th Street to give people who live and work in the area the chance to take a tour and possibly make an appointment when the center becomes a regular stop every Monday. Norton Healthcare providers said this is a significant step toward providing health care for all in Louisville but particularly areas they've identified as underserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort Lego enthusiast building sets to raise awareness for autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism. Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego. The Frankfort resident...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

47-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 47-year-old Louisville man was killed in a shooting on Nov. 24 in the Russell neighborhood. William L. Miller was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting near the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive on Thanksgiving Day. Louisville Metro Police said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Corrections adds 6 new officers, still seeking more recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections added six news officers Monday. Recruits were sworn in during a ceremony for jail in downtown Louisville. The group is part of the first lateral-graduating class for Metro Corrections, which means the officers came from other departments and agencies. The six officers have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting near Shively, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Newly elected Louisville Metro Council members begin orientation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is due for some changes in just over a month. In January, seven new council members will be sworn in at City Hall in downtown Louisville. Before that can happen, the incoming members go through an orientation process to learn about the job.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man shot and killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 52-year-old Louisville man was shot and killed the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY

