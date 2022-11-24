Sarah Rebecca Solo is a suspect in thefts at four schools in West Linn, Wilsonville and Milwaukie. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the West Linn Police Department are seeking a suspect in the robberies of four local schools. Sarah Rebecca Solo, 44, is suspected in thefts at West Linn High School and Alder Creek Middle School (located in Milwaukie) on Nov. 9, and Meridian Creek Middle School and Willamette Primary School on Nov. 14. In each incident, Solo is alleged to have visited the main office of the school claiming to want to enroll a student. She then allegedly asked to use the restroom and left the office to take items from unoccupied rooms. Solo is believed to drive a gray Nissan sedan with "Nissan of Portland" plate cards. Solo also is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary in Multnomah County for similar incidents in Portland. Law enforcement has asked anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WEST LINN, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO