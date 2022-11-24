ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

candycane
5d ago

In the first nine months of 2022, people in Portland have reported more than 8,000 stolen cars. But the year is not over yet. We Democrats hope to exceed every city in car thefts. If you would like to help us break a record, the last push begins on Christmas Eve and ends on New Years Day.

kptv.com

Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect allegedly involved in multiple Hillsboro thefts arrested

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested an organized retail theft suspect on Saturday in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested the suspect with $1,200 of stolen merchandise. They did not say exactly where the merchandise was taken from. Officers said during the investigation, they learned the suspect was...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Reports: Double homicide victims were suspect's wife, her sister

The suspect was previously arrested for violent crimes and released pending trial. He was under GPS monitoring. The two victims in the Nov. 16 double homicide in the Scholls area were the wife of the suspect and her sister, according to news reports and a statement from a state legislator. Police responded to the 23000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, in unincorporated Washington County, just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. They found two victims dead outside the home and one person, the suspect, with life-threatening injuries suffered "from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County, West Linn police seek suspect in school robberies

Sarah Rebecca Solo is a suspect in thefts at four schools in West Linn, Wilsonville and Milwaukie. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the West Linn Police Department are seeking a suspect in the robberies of four local schools. Sarah Rebecca Solo, 44, is suspected in thefts at West Linn High School and Alder Creek Middle School (located in Milwaukie) on Nov. 9, and Meridian Creek Middle School and Willamette Primary School on Nov. 14. In each incident, Solo is alleged to have visited the main office of the school claiming to want to enroll a student. She then allegedly asked to use the restroom and left the office to take items from unoccupied rooms. Solo is believed to drive a gray Nissan sedan with "Nissan of Portland" plate cards. Solo also is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary in Multnomah County for similar incidents in Portland. Law enforcement has asked anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
newsnationnow.com

Portland business owner cites rampant crime for closing store

(NewsNation) — A business owner in Northeast Portland, Oregon, shuttered her store for good, citing rampant crime, theft and 15 break-ins in the last year and a half. Rains PDX owner Marcy Landolfo told a local ABC affiliate that she is at her breaking point. “Those break-ins are not...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 dead after 3 overnight shootings in Portland, 1 suspect arrested

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were investigating two deaths following three shootings late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Just after 9 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive in the Parkrose neighborhood of northeast Portland for reports of a shooting near a 7-11.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

