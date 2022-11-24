Read full article on original website
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 13
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 13 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 30 of 50 for 436 yards with two touchdowns and nine carries for 44 yards in 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma. Robby Ashford, QB...
Oregon State Beavers extend contract of defensive coordinator Trent Bray through 2024
Oregon State Beavers defensive coordinator Trent Bray, who turned one of the Pac-12′s worst defenses into one of the best in the span of a year, was rewarded Monday with a contract extension through the 2024 season. Bray, 40, took over OSU’s defense on an interim basis last November,...
Oregon State’s 38-34 victory over Oregon produces 3 Pac-12 player of the week winners
The Oregon State Beavers claimed half of the Pac-12′s six weekly football award winners on Monday, two days after their 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon. Running back Damien Martinez was named the freshman of the week, safety Kitan Oladapo earned defensive player of the week honors and Cade Brownholtz was named special teams player of the week. Oregon State claimed nine Pac-12 weekly awards during the 2022 season.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 2nd worst Power 5 team at punting
Most of Oregon’s special teams units have been dreadful all season and they played were a huge factor in the loss to Oregon State, which cost the Ducks a chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. Oregon’s punting job was in flux all season and Alex Bales, who...
What they’re saying nationally after Oregon Ducks lose to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon lost to No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were eliminated from playing in the Pac-12 Championship game by their loss and Washington’s win over Washington State. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally after the game:...
Ken Goe: Oregon Ducks’ loss to rival Oregon State belongs to coach Dan Lanning
The Oregon players made a slow, painful walk off the field at Reser Stadium on Saturday, making their way past celebrating players through excited students. Once off the field, their path took them up the long ramp toward their locker room at Gill Coliseum, fans on either side. The Ducks...
Oregon State plagued by cold shooting, turnovers as Beavers lose to Duke in Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament
The Oregon State Beavers got behind early and never led in the final three quarters as they fell 54-41 to Duke in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament Sunday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State (4-2) shot 26% for the game and committed 20...
Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon
Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener
A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Portland State rolls past Oregon State 83-71, 2nd win in 8 days over Beavers ‘a big deal for our guys’
Eight days ago, Portland State men’s basketball was winless in 16 games against Oregon State. Suddenly, the Vikings suddenly have a two-game winning streak over the Beavers. Portland State walloped Oregon State in practically every way possible Sunday night, beating the Beavers 83-71 for seventh place in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at Chiles Center.
Oregon Ducks stave off late rally, beat Michigan State to claim 3rd place in Phil Knight Invitational
With a little more than seven minutes left in a Saturday morning matchup against Michigan State, the Oregon women’s basketball team found itself in a familiar position. The No. 18 Ducks had led the Spartans for all but 64 seconds in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game at Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum. But Michigan State, thanks to a tenacious press defense, had just scored off consecutive Oregon turnovers to complete a 9-2 run and tie the game 68-68 with 7:17 remaining.
Oregon Ducks fall in college football polls after loss to Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks fell in the polls after losing to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 701 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 681 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 38-34 loss to the Beavers on Saturday. That’s down...
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to become head coach at Arizona State, per reports
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is headed to his alma mater. Dillingham, 32, is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Arizona State, according to multiple reports. The first-year Ducks offensive play-caller is earning $1 million in the first of a three-year contract. His buyout of 25%...
Bill Oram: Give Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith his flowers, even if they aren’t roses
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 74-70 loss to Michigan State at PKI
We were live from Veterans Memorial Coliseum for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 12 Michigan State. The Spartans won 74-70. The Spartans (4-2) were 2.5-point favorites, per VegasInsider.com. The Ducks (2-4) were without guards Brennan Rigsby, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jermaine Couisnard and Tyrone Williams, who injured his right ankle...
Oregon women’s basketball drops 1 spot, remains in top 20 of AP poll
The Oregon Ducks dropped a spot, but remained in the top 20 of the AP women’s basketball poll after a 2-1 week. The Ducks (5-1) are ranked No. 19 with 198 points in the AP poll after beating Southern Utah, losing to then-No. 8 North Carolina and beating Michigan State last week.
Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson carry Oregon men’s basketball past Villanova for 7th place in PKI
Even at full strength, the Oregon Ducks would lean heavily on Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier. Down to six scholarship players, the veterans are shouldering the load of nearly every facet of the program on and off the court. In crunch time, Guerrier and Richardson were there to close out...
Oregon men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante leaves game against Michigan State in concussion protocol
The injuries keep coming to Oregon. Center N’Faly Dante, UO’s leader in points, rebounds, blocks and steals, left Friday night’s game against No. 12 Michigan State midway through the first half and won’t return due to concussion protocol, according to a team spokesman. Dante (14.8 points,...
