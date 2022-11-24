ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

knewallalong
4d ago

What a joke this country has become. We can’t trust anything that they say anymore. I don’t believe any experts and especially do not trust the media.

delidded core
5d ago

FDA said they only discouraged ivermectin. And D3? Everyone ought to be supplementing. Including that guy at work that moved up from LA--didnt even KNOW what D3 WAS.

The Oregonian

Oregon RSV hospitalizations leave state, hospitals and parents juggling uncertainty and fear

Amid the worst RSV season on record, Oregon pediatric hospitals are already stretching staff thin to care for all young patients who need specialized care. But health officials believe the situation is going to get worse in coming weeks, and it’s unclear what the state and hospitals will do if the influx of respiratory syncytial virus cases reaches a tipping point.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon incomes keep climbing but still lag national average

Oregonians have historically earned less than people in other parts of the country, but over the past decade the state has narrowed the gap considerably. Oregon’s per capita personal income was $61,596 last year, according to a new study by Molly Hendrickson, an economist with the Oregon Employment Department. That’s 96% of the national average. Oregonians made only 88% of the national average in 2011.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning

Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
OREGON STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs limits on campaign donations

The government of Oregon is being captured by big money. Candidates for governor spent over $80 million on their campaigns in the primary and general elections, doubling the previous record of $40 million and 40-fold the amount spent in 1998. Candidates for the Oregon Legislature spent over $40 million, also setting a new record. The top 10 Oregon Senate candidates spent an average of $1.5 million each; they spent around $50 per vote. The top 10 Oregon House candidates spent an average of $867,000 each; they spent nearly $60 per vote. One man alone contributed $5.25 million to candidates for Oregon governor this year. Oregon is one of five states with no enforced limits on campaign contributions. The result is that Oregon campaigns are among the most expensive in the United States, making candidates dependent on and beholden to their huge donors. Voters should demand that the Oregon Legislature, with Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, enact effective campaign finance reform, including limits on campaign contributions and requiring that political ads name their largest funders.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon health officials warn of potential spike in respiratory illnesses

As far as respiratory illnesses go, COVID-19 has been top of mind for much of the last three years. But state health officials are now warning of other viruses that largely stopped circulating during the pandemic. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order this week to help address rising pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. And health officials have warned of possible influenza and COVID-19 surges as winter approaches.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Washington's Flu Hospitalizations Highest in 10 Years

The Washington State Department of Health has reported a rapid rise of flu cases across the state, following nationwide trends. Flu hospitalizations are at the highest rates seen in 10 years at this point in the year, according to a press release. In Washington, there have been four flu-related deaths...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Electric vehicles do contribute

In response to the Nov. 23 letter, “Electric vehicles should pay their share:” I’d like to point out that Oregon is one of the few states that has actually already addressed the need to receive road revenues from hybrid and electric vehicles. Drivers can choose to pay either enhanced registration fees that increase with mile-per-gallon ratings so that higher-efficiency vehicles pay more at registration. Or they can subscribe to OReGo, Oregon’s mileage-based taxation system. While I appreciate the letter writer’s concern, this letter inadvertently promotes a misinformed and resentful viewpoint that higher mpg vehicles like electric vehicles do not pay their share in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
