Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying just above the 28,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with the losers led by exporters and technology stocks on supply chain concerns amid growing unrest in China due to widespread protests against the government's zero-Covid policy that led to lockdowns in several cities.
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,080-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Seeing Further Downside After Early Pullback
(RTTNews) - After moving mostly lower early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Monday. With the steep drop on the day, the Dow is pulling back well off last Friday's seven-month closing high. Currently, the major averages are just off...
NASDAQ
Losing Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping almost 8 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1m615-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends Flat After Choppy Session
(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent modest recovery, the Switzerland stock market tumbled into the red Monday morning. Despite another recovery, the market failed to gain momentum and eventually ended the session on a flat note. The mood was cautious amid weak global markets and concerns over...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diana Shipping, off about 8.1% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 6.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas...
NASDAQ
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
South Korea orders striking cement truckers back to work
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s government issued an order Tuesday for some of the thousands of truck drivers who have been on strike to return to work, insisting that their nationwide walkout over freight fare issues is hurting an already weak economy. Despite facing...
NASDAQ
Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Rises in 7 of Prior 11 Weeks
In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company BKR stated that the U.S. rig count was higher than the prior-week tally. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications. Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy...
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN
The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 183,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of XTN were down about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines...
NASDAQ
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ
In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pinduoduo, up about 14% and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 7.3% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
NASDAQ
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Is China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is China Automotive Systems (CAAS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
LyondellBasell (LYB) to Build New Plant in Germany, Shares Up
Shares of LyondellBasell LYB have gained 7.5% since it announced its decision on Nov 18 to build an advanced recycling plant in Wesseling, Germany. This plant will convert pre-treated plastic waste into feedstock for new plastic production. On Oct 11, 2022, LYB announced that it signed an agreement with Germany-based 23 Oaks Investment to create a joint venture, Source One Plastics. The main focus of the joint venture will be to build and operate an energy-efficient plastic waste sorting and recycling facility in Germany. It will process the plastic packaging waste generated by 1.3 million German citizens per year that goes unrecycled, using renewable energy from wind and biomass. The processed waste will provide a material part of the feedstock to produce new plastic materials at LYB’s proposed advanced recycling plant at Wesseling. This plant further progresses LYB’s proprietary MoReTec technology, a high-yield technology used in converting plastic waste into pyrolysis oil and pyrolysis gas. This, in turn, can be used as feedstock in LYB’s crackers to create new plastic products. LyondellBasell currently operates a semi-industrial scale MoReTec plant at its Ferrara, Italy, site. LYB announced that the Wesseling plant will be the first commercial-scale, single-train advanced recycling plant with scope for further scalability. With this plant, LyondellBasell can recycle most plastic materials like mixed plastic containers, multi-layered food packaging items, and more. The facility, with an estimated annual capacity of 50,000 tons, is scheduled to begin operations at the end of 2025. LYB is actively trying to develop and implement scalable, sustainable and circular technology. LyondellBasell aims to support its customers in meeting their demand for renewable as well as circular solutions, and this plant at the Wesseling site is an important step to that end. LyondellBasell is one of the leading plastics, chemical and refining companies. Based in Houston, TX, it operates in 18 countries. Currently, it is the world’s second-largest polypropylene producer. Multiple industries, such as packaging, electronics, construction materials and automotive parts, uses LYB’s products. In the last reported quarter, LYB delivered adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96. Revenues fell 3.5% year over year to around $12.3 million in the reported quarter. LyondellBasell faced headwinds from higher-energy costs, new supply and softer markets in the quarter. Demand for its products used in consumer packaging remained stable. However, it saw weaker demand from durable goods markets. Olefins, polyolefins and intermediate chemicals markets witnessed significantly higher energy costs and soft demand in Europe in the reported quarter. LYB stated that its diverse business portfolio, strong balance sheet and solid liquidity are enabling it to navigate the challenging markets. Demand from consumer packaging, oxyfuels and refining markets remains strong. However, inflation, high-energy costs and softer seasonal demand are expected to further compress margins across most of LyondellBasell’s businesses in the fourth quarter. Challenging conditions are expected to persist in the European and Asian markets. For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LyondellBasell’s revenues is pegged at $50.87 billion, indicating 10.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The same for earnings stands at $12.32 per share, implying a decline of 32.3% from the prior-year reported number.
NASDAQ
TC Energy (TRP) Stock Rises 8% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
Shares of TC Energy TRP have gained 8.1% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 9. The upside is led by both earnings and revenue beats. TRP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, marginally outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. This outperformance could be attributed to strong segmental results like that of the Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Power and Storage, and the U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines unit, partially offset by a weak Liquids Pipelines unit.
NASDAQ
Top Research Reports for McDonald's, BlackRock & BP
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including McDonald's Corp. (MCD), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and BP p.l.c. (BP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Comments / 0