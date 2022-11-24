Police: Son allegedly shot, killed his father after blowing his nose led to an argument in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — Police say a man allegedly shot and killed his father during an argument in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to a news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called out to a house in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. about a reported shooting.

According to WAFB, Adam Carter, 21, allegedly shot and killed his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, for blowing his nose.

According to court records obtained by WBRZ, Adam allegedly admitted to shooting his father when BRPD arrived and reportedly told them where he put the gun.

According to court records obtained by WBRZ, Adama reportedly told officers that he “becomes extremely angry when he hears someone blow their nose,” which is what allegedly led to an argument between him and his father.

Adam allegedly then went into his room and got his pistol. He said his father then provoked him to shoot, according to WAFB.

Adama has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a recommended charge of manslaughter, according to BRPD.

No further information has been released.

