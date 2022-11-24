A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.

29 DAYS AGO