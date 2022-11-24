Read full article on original website
Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect
It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart
Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
I tried fried chicken from 3 different grocery stores, and there's only one I'll buy from now on
I tasted fried chicken from the popular chains Lucky Supermarket, Safeway, and Walmart to find the best option to grab in a pinch.
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11th
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I worked at Walmart – there’s a common item always accidentally stolen but it can avoided if you use self-checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has claimed there is one item people regularly steal by accident, but you can avoid it by using the self-checkout. Warren Wright, who reportedly used to work as a store manager for the retail giant, said Walmart loses "millions" a year from a shocking product. Replying...
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location
A new addition may represent a widespread change for the perennial company, as other locations may follow suit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, WHMI.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
A HomeGoods Employee Loses Her Job After Responding To A Rude Customer
A HomeGoods cashier took to TikTok to share her ordeal after replying to a customer.
Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.
Dollar Tree making big changes in their stores
Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
I’m a bargain hunter – I found seven items for 90% off at Walmart including two for 20 cents
EARLY Black Friday deals are already underway at Walmart but you can find steep post-Halloween clearance sales, too. Couponwithkayla, a self-described "extreme couponer," found several items up to 90 percent off. Couponwithkayla typically shares the best savings at stores, including Walmart, Walgreens and Dollar General, to her 2.1million followers on...
Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart
A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
Man Argues With Dollar Tree Manager Over Only One Register Being Open, Offered Job on the Spot To Help Out
A fight between a Dollar Tree manager and customer was caught on camera after the customer complained the store had only one register open. A video posted by Kensha (@mixedbeauty) on TikTok has gone viral, attracting over 276,000 views.
