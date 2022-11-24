ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
ARIZONA STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location

A new addition may represent a widespread change for the perennial company, as other locations may follow suit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, WHMI.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.
R.A. Heim

Dollar Tree making big changes in their stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Maine Writer

Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...

