ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases

A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records. When Cheryl-Ann Leslie is arraigned on felony counts of casting more than one ballot, she will become just the second person charged with voter fraud related to Alaska’s 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy