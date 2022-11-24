WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a high school football game, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Northeast D.C. The annual Turkey Bowl took place at a local high school on Thanksgiving. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police responded to the 1600 Block of East Capitol Street, near the Eastern Senior High School, after a call of multiple gunshots came in shortly before 1:30 pm. They were hosting the District of Columbia Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl. Officers were already working on location at the game. According to investigators, the vehicle they are looking for is an older gray Toyota The post 15-Year-Old Shot During D.C. Turkey Bowl football game appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO