Chico, CA

Hayley's christmas tree cutting adventure

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A post-Thanksgiving tradition for many families is to head to the forest to find your own Christmas tree. You can get a $10 permit to cut down your own tree from most national forests. Action News Now Anchor Hayley Watts made plans to take part in...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Shoppers pack the streets of Chico for Small Business Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - The National Retail Federation predicts out of the 71 million people planning to shop the Saturday following Thanksgiving, about 76% of them are going out for Small Business Saturday specifically. Every dollar counts for many of the local businesses in the community. On Small Business Saturday hundreds...
CHICO, CA
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches

CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
CHICO, CA
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning

CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
CORNING, CA
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Mother, child hit by vehicle in Paradise released from hospital

PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her 3-month-old who were hit by a vehicle in Paradise Friday night have been released from the hospital, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a woman pushing a baby stroller at Skyway and Honey Run...
PARADISE, CA
Chico Police investigate deadly shooting in Chapmantown

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Chapmantown area of South Chico. A witness reported someone had been shot in the 800 block of East 16th Street in Chico. When officers arrived they found a man...
CHICO, CA
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
OROVILLE, CA
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
ANDERSON, CA
Orland Football stays undefeated, wins first section championship since 2011

ORLAND, Calif. - Orland Football beat University Prep 33-19 to win its first section championship since 2011. With the win, the 13-0 Trojans keep their perfect season alive. "It feels incredible," Head Coach Nick Velazquez said. "I wasn't sure if we were going to get it done a few times in that game. Credit to these kids. They're grinders. It reminded me of the West Valley game when it didn't look good but we got it done in the end. I'm just so proud of these guys."
ORLAND, CA

