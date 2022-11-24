ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Anti-Vaxxer Posts That Catapulted Me Back To 2020 In The Worst Way Possible

By Daniella Emanuel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NQf5_0jLvte6v00

1. This person who was rightfully obliterated on Twitter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLYmD_0jLvte6v00
u/pottydefiance / Via reddit.com

2. This person who risked their child's life because they were scared of getting him a tetanus shot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vs4jy_0jLvte6v00
u/shurickdaryin / Via reddit.com

3. This person who doesn't seem to understand what a vaccine even is:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsDGR_0jLvte6v00
u/maybesaydie / Via reddit.com

4. This person who's making wild assumptions about the cause of their uncle's death:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnE70_0jLvte6v00
u/maybesaydie / Via reddit.com

5. This person who's really referring to unvaccinated people as "pure bloods":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMPrs_0jLvte6v00
u/maybesaydie / Via reddit.com

6. This person who seems to think some major disaster has taken place as a result of the COVID vaccine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44b57L_0jLvte6v00
u/maybesaydie / Via reddit.com

7. This person who tried to blame Leslie Jordan's death on the COVID vaccine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aed9Y_0jLvte6v00
u/0604050606 / Via reddit.com

8. This MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL who's spewing nonsense on Twitter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRr4N_0jLvte6v00
u/Tenebra99 / Via reddit.com

9. This person who's spreading ridiculous misinformation that vaccinated people "shed" the COVID virus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkHe3_0jLvte6v00
u/EwaRadfem / Via reddit.com

10. This person, too:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKxIA_0jLvte6v00
u/maybesaydie / Via reddit.com

11. This person who's struggling to read between the lines:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frzTU_0jLvte6v00
u/GetOffMyLawn_ / Via reddit.com

12. This person who's already trying to marry off their unvaccinated grandchildren (to other unvaccinated people):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCTj5_0jLvte6v00
u/maybesaydie / Via reddit.com

13. This person who has a completely warped sense of reality:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dcc8H_0jLvte6v00
u/Arkady2009 / Via reddit.com

14. This person who doesn't even know what the Mayo Clinic is:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nMZu_0jLvte6v00
u/PirateJohn75 / Via reddit.com

15. This person who should probably write horror movies, instead of trying to "educate" people:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOLwP_0jLvte6v00
u/truckoffvancouver / Via reddit.com

16. This person who's REALLY reading into people being tired:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lx7gA_0jLvte6v00
u/Lokael / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this person who had the audacity to even make this graph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSfEU_0jLvte6v00
u/treny0000 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/vaxxhappened

