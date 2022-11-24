17 Anti-Vaxxer Posts That Catapulted Me Back To 2020 In The Worst Way Possible
1. This person who was rightfully obliterated on Twitter:
2. This person who risked their child's life because they were scared of getting him a tetanus shot:
3. This person who doesn't seem to understand what a vaccine even is:
4. This person who's making wild assumptions about the cause of their uncle's death:
5. This person who's really referring to unvaccinated people as "pure bloods":
6. This person who seems to think some major disaster has taken place as a result of the COVID vaccine:
7. This person who tried to blame Leslie Jordan's death on the COVID vaccine:
8. This MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL who's spewing nonsense on Twitter:
9. This person who's spreading ridiculous misinformation that vaccinated people "shed" the COVID virus:
10. This person, too:
11. This person who's struggling to read between the lines:
12. This person who's already trying to marry off their unvaccinated grandchildren (to other unvaccinated people):
13. This person who has a completely warped sense of reality:
14. This person who doesn't even know what the Mayo Clinic is:
15. This person who should probably write horror movies, instead of trying to "educate" people:
16. This person who's REALLY reading into people being tired:
17. And finally, this person who had the audacity to even make this graph:
H/T: r/vaxxhappened
