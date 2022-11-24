Tommy Jackson “Jacky” Brown, 76, of Cobbtown, Georgia, passed away at his home Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born February 6, 1946, to the late Tommy and Daisy Monroe Brown of Cobbtown, GA. He graduated from Collins High School in 1964 and enjoyed a long career in the textile industry. Jacky was a member of Excelsior Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and loved sharing his bounty with friends and relatives. Jacky never met a stranger and was a friend to all. His family was a treasure to him, and he enjoyed his time vacationing with family in the mountains. He was a practical joker and Christmas will not be the same without getting anything you laid down wrapped up and placed under the Christmas tree for Santa to pass out.

COBBTOWN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO