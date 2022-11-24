Read full article on original website
Be Grice Good this Giving Tuesday|We appreciate your support of Grice Connect
Tuesday, November 29, 2022, is the annual GivingTuesday. GivingTuesday is a growing global generosity movement that drives giving and collective action in communities around the world. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years,...
Mark A. Galo: Upright, faithful, authentic
In 2012, Mark Galo began serving as Student Ministry Pastor with the First Baptist Church Statesboro, specifically teaching students to become disciples. While there, he touched many lives and formed priceless bonds with students and their families. In the early fall of 2022, due to pain and difficulties swallowing, Mark had scans of his throat that revealed cancer. It had also metasticized to his blood. His doctors recommended immunotherapy, but sadly, Mark passed away on October 9, 2022, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Meet and get a picture with Santa GUS on Tuesday, Nov. 29
Don’t Miss Santa GUS on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Bishop Alumni Center, 1801 Akins Blvd. from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Santa GUS will be touring Georgia for the holidays. For a $5 registration fee per person guests will enjoy cookies, punch, and hot chocolate during this time. In addition, kids will be given a chance to acquire a GUS-themed coloring sheet and, more importantly, will be able to take pictures with their favorite college town mascot, Santa GUS. Once taken, photos will be sent to patrons by email. A portion of all registrations will go toward student scholarships. Click on the registration button below to pre-register.
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
VIDEO | Fire at Statesboro Summit Apartments contained to one apartment
On Monday, November 28, 2022 the Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at the Statesboro Summit Apartments at 241 North Main. Bulloch County 911 dispatched the call at 6:27 pm and the first firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes. They reported fire and smoke being visible from the sixth floor of the apartment building and requested additional assistance. They also began evacuating the entire building.
Annual Brooklet tree lighting set for Wednesday
The Brooklet Community Development Association will host its annual tree lighting ceremony in Brooklet on Wednesday, November 30. This annual event is traditionally held on the Wednesday after Thanksgiving. The event will begin at 6pm at the gazebo in downtown Brooklet. Ellen Perkins of the BCDA will welcome community members...
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean
On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
Wendell Best
George “Wendell” Best, age 76, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness on November 26, 2022. Wendell was the son of the late Olin Morris Best and Esther Barnes Best and had lived in Bulloch County all of his life. He was a Christian and his beloved church family was at Friendship Baptist Church.
Roger Dean Hagan
Mr. Roger Dean Hagan, age 87, died Friday November, 25, 2022 at Eagle Health and Rehab under the care of Affinis Hospice. The Bulloch County native was a 1953 graduate of Brooklet High School. Roger attended Georgia Teachers College and moved to Texas in 1955. He began working on a shrimp boat until April of 1958 at which time he purchased his first shrimp boat, “Anna Louise”, over his career he owned 16 shrimp boats and owned and operated his own businesses for over 48 years.
ALL FIRED UP FOR THE ARTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Get all fired up for local and regional art pieces as gift ideas for the holidays!. Go to the 11th Annual All Fired Up Winter Exhibition and Sale at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts on 31 East Vine St. Thursday, Dec. 1-Saturday, Dec. 3. At the Roxie Remley...
Terry A. Harville was one in a million
I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
Jacky Brown
Tommy Jackson “Jacky” Brown, 76, of Cobbtown, Georgia, passed away at his home Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born February 6, 1946, to the late Tommy and Daisy Monroe Brown of Cobbtown, GA. He graduated from Collins High School in 1964 and enjoyed a long career in the textile industry. Jacky was a member of Excelsior Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and loved sharing his bounty with friends and relatives. Jacky never met a stranger and was a friend to all. His family was a treasure to him, and he enjoyed his time vacationing with family in the mountains. He was a practical joker and Christmas will not be the same without getting anything you laid down wrapped up and placed under the Christmas tree for Santa to pass out.
Longtime educator Penny Lott receives presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for community service
A revered Bulloch County Schools educator has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award for community service. The U.S. President’s Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Awards, which are bestowed by the President of the United States to honor individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping others.
Statesboro’s JD Kaiser is first recipient of Simmons Strong Scholarship
JD Kaiser, son of Jeff and Kristi Kaiser, was recently awarded the inaugural Simmons Strong Scholarship in a special ceremony during Georgia Southern’s football game on November 19. The scholarship and the foundation from which it comes were founded earlier this year in memory of beloved Statesboro High School...
Weekly traffic interruption advisory: Holiday work restrictions
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 2. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major state routes are in place until Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 p.m. No lane closures or...
YMCA Day of Giving to fund summer camp scholarships
On Tuesday, November 29th, the Statesboro Family YMCA will host its annual Day of Giving fundraiser. The fundraiser will go on from 8am to 6pm. Guests will be given food, kids will be given s’mores, and there will be plenty of fun things to do. The money raised during...
EGSC Da’Mon Andrews & GS Dustin Anderson selected for USG Executive Leadership Institute
Dr. Da’Mon Andrews, associate vice president, Grants and Analytics, East Georgia State College and Dr. Dustin Anderson, associate provost for Student Success, associate professor of literature, College of Arts & Humanities, affiliate faculty, Center for Irish Research and Teaching, Georgia Southern University have been named to the University System of Georgia (USG) 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI). They will be part of 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office that will participate in the program.
Grice Connect’s “Bulloch Daily” 6 AM email technical issues resolved
Grice Connect experienced a technical issue on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 that impacted our “Bulloch Daily” email that over 10,000 Statesboro and Bulloch County residents depend on for their daily news, community information, events calendar and obituaries. View today’s “Bulloch Daily” below:. Our technical team...
Plank and Tile to host second annual Tinsel and Tidings holiday market Dec. 1
Plank and Tile will host their second annual Tinsel and Tidings holiday market event to celebrate the holiday season on Thursday, December 1. The event will be from 5-7:30pm at Plank and Tile (9020 US 301-S, Statesboro). Tinsel and Tidings is a vendor event that provides an opportunity for local...
Savannah Music Festival to feature 90 live performances
The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) is back with a 17-day agenda jam packed with award-winning performers. “We welcome audiences and artists into our creative community to enjoy stellar performances in intimate, historic indoor venues as well as expansive outdoor spaces,” said SMF artistic director Ryan McMaken. SMF will run...
