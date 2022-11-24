A sunny Sunday was in store for Southern California with overall temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year, but a. cool upcoming week was forecast. Temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be in the mid- 60s, with overnight lows around 50. The valleys were expected to be around 70 with overnight lows in the 40s, the National Weather Service said. The mountains were expected to be around 60, dropping into the lower 40s overnight, and highs in the deserts will be in the lower 70s with lows in the 50s.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO