SD County Office of Education, Computers 2 Kids to bring low-cost computers to South County
The San Diego County Office of Education partnered with Computers 2 Kids to provide families in South county with free laptop and desktop computers. Families can attain the technology for as little as $100 during a drive-through event on Dec.3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Chula Vista High School, located at 820 Fourth Ave. Debit and credit cards will be accepted along with Cash.
Mostly Clear Skies Expected Over San Diego County
A sunny Sunday was in store for Southern California with overall temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year, but a. cool upcoming week was forecast. Temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be in the mid- 60s, with overnight lows around 50. The valleys were expected to be around 70 with overnight lows in the 40s, the National Weather Service said. The mountains were expected to be around 60, dropping into the lower 40s overnight, and highs in the deserts will be in the lower 70s with lows in the 50s.
Teen Boy Shot in Arm After House Party in Otay Mesa West
A teenage boy was shot in the arm early Sunday morning after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood. According to 619 News Media, the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the area of 3700 block of Palm Ave. The party was coming to an end and an argument broke out among a group of people as they were leaving.
Warning Again Issued For Silver Strand Shoreline
The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality today issued a water contact warning for the Silver Strand shoreline, based on higher bacteria levels one day after lifting it. In a news release, the DEHQ advised beachgoers that "bacteria levels exceed state health standards, and ocean waters may contain sewage...
Cooler Weather Predicted for San Diego County
Cooler weather and increased onshore flow were expected over San Diego County today with some patchy low clouds and fog developing over the coastal waters tonight, the National Weather Service said. Skies over Southern California were clear Saturday morning and forecasters said there will be some pockets of elevated fire...
Motorcyclist killed after running a red light in Chula Vista
A 34-year-old woman was killed after running a red light on her motorcycle and crashing into a compact SUV in Chula Vista. Emergency dispatchers received several calls on Nov. 26 at around 11:32 a.m. reporting a serious collision near Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Two Drown When Panga Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach
A man and woman drowned today when a panga boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach. The incident took place at around 6:10 a.m. in Imperial Beach near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue. According to Onscene T.V., local surfers helped save 2 women and 1 man, who were taken to a local hospital. There were at least 10 people reported on the boat with seven people rescued or reaching the shore.
