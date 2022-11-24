Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ebw.tv
Sperry’s Santa Parade Packs the Downtown Streets
3-2-1 it’s the Christmas season! Thousands filled the streets of Downtown Port Huron to watch the floats and to of course catch a glimpse of Santa Claus as he arrived into town for the annual tree lighting. [Sponsored by Northstar Bank]
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
2 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night that injured two people. The crash happened at the intersection of Vincent and Burtch roads in Grant Township around 11:15 p.m.
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
Arab American News
Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn
DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
fox2detroit.com
I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County
The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 has one lane closed. Westbound I-94 has the...
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set. The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking another round of rain before cold front crosses through Metro Detroit
DETROIT – What a weekend. After sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid-50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, Mother Nature did an about-face that left us with rain and temps near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Once the last of the scattered raindrops and...
Detroit News
Flight from Detroit to Orlando returns due to issue with landing gear doors
Detroit — A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit Metro Airport to Orlando turned around about an hour into the trip Sunday morning due to issues with the doors for the landing gear, according to a passenger. Keila Ramirez was supposed to have landed in Orlando at about 10 a.m....
Gas prices below $3 a gallon at some Michigan stations after record Thanksgiving high
Despite record Thanksgiving gas prices, some discount membership clubs in metro Detroit — such as Costo, Sam's and BJ's — were selling it Monday for less than $3 a gallon. All three in Madison Heights are charging just $2.89. ...
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
fox2detroit.com
3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
Detroit News
Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police
Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday afternoon near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle.
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
Wayne County said the bridge was closed for emergency repairs Friday morning. Pictures and videos reveal a large hole in the wall on the northbound side of the bridge near the intersection of Rotunda
Police: suspect dies, human remains found in trunk after Detroit shootout
As officers cleared the scene, they found the suspect in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound and human remains in the trunk of a vehicle.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
