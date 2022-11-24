ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Sperry’s Santa Parade Packs the Downtown Streets

3-2-1 it’s the Christmas season! Thousands filled the streets of Downtown Port Huron to watch the floats and to of course catch a glimpse of Santa Claus as he arrived into town for the annual tree lighting. [Sponsored by Northstar Bank]
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn

DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County

The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Can your MacBook run the new macOS Ventura? Check it here.CleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 has one lane closed. Westbound I-94 has the...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set.  The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend

You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot

Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police

Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday afternoon near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI

