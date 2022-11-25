ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Father and daughter dead after vehicle crashes into canal in Kings County, CHP says

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1Od8_0jLvnXxG00

The Kings County Coroner has confirmed a father and daughter are dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

10-year-old Amitis Prastuy and 66-year-old Piruz Prastuy died after their van crashed into a canal in Kings County.

CHP says the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 41 near Quail Ave.

Officers say 45-year-old Sepiddeh Prastuy was driving a 2016 Mercedez Benz van and tried passing a big rig but cut in front of it too early due to oncoming traffic.

The van was knocked into the canal and was quickly submerged.

Good Samaritans helped rescue the driver but were unable to save the man and girl.

Crews were able to pull the vehicle out of the canal.

"The forethought to jump into the water and get the driver out of the vehicle," said CHP Officer Timothy Palmer. "To start CPR until the fire department got there and continued CPR."

The driver of the big rig stayed at the scene and was not hurt.

Comments / 18

Eric Romeiro
5d ago

Happens all the time people traveling way to fast & don't care 55mph saves lives & fuel!

Reply
12
Suzanna Cortez
3d ago

so sorry for your family loss , I'm scared to pass any car , I try to stay away from traffic , it's better to get some where late , than to b in rush , and in danger anyone 🙏 this breaks my heart 💔

Reply
2
Paige Turner
6d ago

Isn’t this like the 3rd accident in that area this year? Why haven’t they put concrete barriers along this dangerous canal?

Reply(2)
3
Related
KMPH.com

Driver killed after colliding with big rig in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed early Tuesday morning following a collision in Hanford. According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was driving around 2:16 a.m. when she reached the intersection at SR-43 at Kent Avenue. Officers say she then drove into the intersection and collided...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

17-year-old Arrested, Found With Homemade Gun During Traffic Stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy