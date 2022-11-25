Father and daughter dead after vehicle crashes into canal in Kings County, CHP says

The Kings County Coroner has confirmed a father and daughter are dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

10-year-old Amitis Prastuy and 66-year-old Piruz Prastuy died after their van crashed into a canal in Kings County.

CHP says the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 41 near Quail Ave.

Officers say 45-year-old Sepiddeh Prastuy was driving a 2016 Mercedez Benz van and tried passing a big rig but cut in front of it too early due to oncoming traffic.

The van was knocked into the canal and was quickly submerged.

Good Samaritans helped rescue the driver but were unable to save the man and girl.

Crews were able to pull the vehicle out of the canal.

"The forethought to jump into the water and get the driver out of the vehicle," said CHP Officer Timothy Palmer. "To start CPR until the fire department got there and continued CPR."

The driver of the big rig stayed at the scene and was not hurt.