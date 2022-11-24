ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, CA

thesungazette.com

Football: Cavaliers can’t defend Tigers attack

Central Valley Christian traded touchdowns with Lemoore for three quarters without their best player but couldn’t stop the Tigers late in a 62-46 loss in the Valley Title game. Visalia – The Division II Valley Title game had everything fans could want. Two high scoring offenses trading touchdowns, timely...
LEMOORE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Falcons' impressive season ends with first loss

At this point late in the season with the final eight women’s soccer teams still playing in the CCCAA state playoffs, every game is going to be a dog fight. Saturday night at Folsom Lake College, the top-seeded Falcons faced the fifth-seed Fresno City. The teams met earlier in the season and played to a 0-0 draw, so the teams knew it would be a battle.
FOLSOM, CA
theshafterpress.com

CHAMPS! Generals come back for first Valley title in 67 years

The Shafter High Generals, for the first time since 1955, are Valley Champs in football. The Generals pulled one more victory out in their incredible playoff run by beating Caruthers, 41-35, on Friday night. Freshman quarterback Ezekiel Osborn had another outstanding game, going 22-37 for 372 yards in passing, with...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

FFX: 3 Kern County teams win CIF Central Section football championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After grueling postseason runs, three Kern County high schools claimed CIF Central Section crowns across the valley tonight. Below are the scores from Friday night’s CIF Central Section championship games. Division I, Championship (3) Liberty beat (4) San Joaquin Memorial, 29-13 Division II, Championship (3) Lemoore beat (1) Central Valley Christian, 62-46 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
humboldtsports.com

Local MMA fighter crowned CAMO state champion

Dupree Stewart of the Institute of Combat in Arcata has become the first local fighter to win a California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization state championship after a big win at Visalia last week. Stewart improved to 5-0 in the cage with a third-round submission of Shane Christie in a...
ARCATA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success

The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural

VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Deputy and K9 involved in crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno County sheriff's deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Monday morning. The deputy responded to a call and was traveling east on Shields Ave. when he entered the intersection at Clovis Ave. and was hit by another car. The deputy...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA

