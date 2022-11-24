Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Football: Cavaliers can’t defend Tigers attack
Central Valley Christian traded touchdowns with Lemoore for three quarters without their best player but couldn’t stop the Tigers late in a 62-46 loss in the Valley Title game. Visalia – The Division II Valley Title game had everything fans could want. Two high scoring offenses trading touchdowns, timely...
goldcountrymedia.com
Falcons' impressive season ends with first loss
At this point late in the season with the final eight women’s soccer teams still playing in the CCCAA state playoffs, every game is going to be a dog fight. Saturday night at Folsom Lake College, the top-seeded Falcons faced the fifth-seed Fresno City. The teams met earlier in the season and played to a 0-0 draw, so the teams knew it would be a battle.
theshafterpress.com
CHAMPS! Generals come back for first Valley title in 67 years
The Shafter High Generals, for the first time since 1955, are Valley Champs in football. The Generals pulled one more victory out in their incredible playoff run by beating Caruthers, 41-35, on Friday night. Freshman quarterback Ezekiel Osborn had another outstanding game, going 22-37 for 372 yards in passing, with...
CIF-Central Section D2 championship: Lemoore wins 62-46 thriller over Central Valley Christian
Two things were clearly defeated Friday night at Central Valley Christian Friday night. The top-seeded Cavaliers were eliminated in the Central Section Division 2 championship by third-seed Lemoore. The other defeat was the notion that good defenses always beat good offenses. The ...
Lemoore, Mendota find out matchups for state regional bowl games
(KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Lemoore Tigers and the Mendota Aztecs were two of six teams in the Central Section to win championships in high school football. Both teams held up their winners plaques for their respective divisions, celebrated their victories and, as of Sunday afternoon, were back to work preparing for their state […]
FFX: 3 Kern County teams win CIF Central Section football championships
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After grueling postseason runs, three Kern County high schools claimed CIF Central Section crowns across the valley tonight. Below are the scores from Friday night’s CIF Central Section championship games. Division I, Championship (3) Liberty beat (4) San Joaquin Memorial, 29-13 Division II, Championship (3) Lemoore beat (1) Central Valley Christian, 62-46 […]
humboldtsports.com
Local MMA fighter crowned CAMO state champion
Dupree Stewart of the Institute of Combat in Arcata has become the first local fighter to win a California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization state championship after a big win at Visalia last week. Stewart improved to 5-0 in the cage with a third-round submission of Shane Christie in a...
‘Big Foot, The Hairy Man’ arrives at Eagle Mountain
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A giant carving called “Big Foot, The Hairy Man” is now in place at Eagle Mountain Casino. It was created by Bill Farmer, a self-employed woodworker and Tribal Member of the Tule River Tribe. The carving was erected on Nov. 22. Farmer says the piece was one of the largest projects […]
KMPH.com
Man scores winning jackpot at Eagle Mountain Casino, leaves with over $96,000
A Porterville man is now a bit richer after a recent trip to Eagle Mountain Casino. According to Eagle Mountain, Evencio Valencia Rocha, a resident of Porterville, scored big on Saturday night. The casino says he hit the winning jackpot while playing the “Rising Fortunes” slot machine and walked away...
Hanford Sentinel
Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success
The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
TikTok star returns home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
thesungazette.com
Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural
VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
Good Samaritans rushed to help when Fresno Denny's caught fire
A delivery driver in downtown Fresno saw smoke and sought help. He and a co-worker tried to slow the flames at the Denny's in downtown Fresno until firefighters arrived.
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
Artist and Fresno Native Rae Dunn donates to Marjaree Mason Center
Excitement filled the Marjaree Mason Center as artist and Fresno native Rae Dunn unboxed items from her clothing line and gifted them to the families being served.
KMPH.com
Deputy and K9 involved in crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno County sheriff's deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Monday morning. The deputy responded to a call and was traveling east on Shields Ave. when he entered the intersection at Clovis Ave. and was hit by another car. The deputy...
KMJ
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
Housing Watch: Increase in interest for 2-bedroom homes in Fresno
High home prices have some buyers now eyeing smaller properties they wouldn't have considered in the past.
