Cambridge, MD

WBOC

Gianni D Hayes

Gianni (formerly “Nanci”) DeVincentis Hayes, 73, of Salisbury, MD, died peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Monaca, PA, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Virginia DeVincentis. Higher education and academia were Gianni’s passion. She was a life-long...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Accidental Salisbury House Fire Does Over $20k in Damage

SALISBURY, Md.- An early morning Saturday fire in Salisbury was ruled an accident. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by an officer with Wicomico County Sheriff's Office after they were called to a one story, wood framed home at 2306 Hudson Drive around 6 a.m. for a motion alarm.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Easton Home

EASTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at a two-story located at 27930 Peach Orchard Road. The Easton Volunteer...
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Dover AFB to Conduct Response Exercise

DOVER, Del.- Dover Air Force Base will conduct a base-wide force protection major accident response exercise Dec. 6-8, 2022. The exercise will occur during duty day operations and consist of an array of scenarios testing the base’s ability to respond to elevated force protection measures, antiterrorism procedures, emergency management capabilities and public health emergency response, satisfying annual training requirements, base officials said.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire

HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
HARTLY, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Regional Airport Impacted by Nationwide Pilot Shortage

SALISBURY, Md.- Fewer flights are leaving the Salisbury Regional Airport, according to airport manager Tony Rudy. He said it is not because of a lack of demand, but because there are fewer pilots to fly more flights. "We're down a few flights a day from where we were a couple...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Suspicious Person Investigation Leads to Wanted Harrington Man's Arrest

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say a suspicious person investigation has led to the arrest of a Harrington man wanted on burglary and related charges. Police said that shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, a trooper responded to Sycamore Road in the area of Beaver Damn Road in Laurel for a suspicious person walking down the roadway carrying a gas can. Upon arrival, troopers came into contact with 28-year-old Brandon Brown, of Harrington.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Two Delaware Men Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested two men on felony drug charges during a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 25 a state trooper made a traffic stop after seeing a car driving on Old Furnace Road with a broken brake light that failed to use their turn signal.
SEAFORD, DE

