Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Three refs will be the norm for Section III hockey this season: ‘It was a win-win’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee hockey coach Frank Colabufo knew for a couple months that he and his peers were staring at a massive headache that would require a delicate a Plan B solution. Section III executive director John Rathbun told Colabufo several weeks ago that a contract dispute with...
Section III boys, girls volleyball players poll: Which teammate is most likely to get floor burns?
Cicero, N.Y. — In volleyball, sometimes the difference between a win and a loss comes down to the hustle plays. These plays may require a player to sacrifice their body and layout on the floor to keep a play alive. This can sometimes lead to a number of bumps and bruises.
Section III boys swimming coaches poll: Which swimmers have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each year, high school sports teams experience some form of roster turnover due to graduation, transfers or athletes pursuing other interests. Some of the players lost may have been key to the team’s success a year prior. Once that player moves on, a new player must step up and help fill the hole the departing player left.
Section III hockey officials, school ADs reach deal that will avoid work stoppage
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III hockey officials agreed to a proposal by athletic directors and coaches on Sunday night that should allow high school games to proceed as scheduled with a full roster of refs. Section III hockey official Vince Christian, his sport’s liaison to the sectional’s overall officials committee,...
HS basketball roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls get ‘gritty’ win vs. Baldwinsville in tip-off tourney (91 photos)
Jamesville-DeWitt trailed by as many as seven points in the second half of Saturday’s girls basketball championship game of Baldwinsville’s annual Bill Middleton Tip-Off Tournament.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Dominates in Semi-final, to Rematch Pleasantville in State Championship
The Maine-Endwell Spartans are headed to their 7th state title game after a dominant 61-20 win over the Batavia Blue Devils of Section V on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans will face Section I's Pleasantville in a rematch from last years title game, where Maine-Endwell won 21-12 over the Panthers. Enjoy...
Impact of Baldwinsville girls basketball tournament spans generations for one family
It’s been more than 25 years since Michelle Middleton-Polky played her senior season on Baldwinsville’s girls basketball team without her biggest supporter. Her father died from melanoma skin cancer in 1996, and nearly every year since Baldwinsville has hosted the Bill Middleton Tip-Off Tournament in his memory.
Indoor track coaches poll: Who is the best overall athlete on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Some of the best athletes in Section III will be competing in winter track this season. Some of these athletes are so talented that no matter what event they compete in, they are going to dominate. >> Section III boys, girls track athletes take over syracuse.com’s...
What bowl will Syracuse football play in? Most experts agree where Orange will finish season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will learn its bowl opponent and where it will play its 13th game on Dec. 4. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished in the middle of the pack of the ACC. With no six-win teams in the pool of nine bowl-eligible ACC teams, plus Notre Dame, Syracuse will fall toward the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to desirable options.
Syracuse finally got another win. Now everyone admits: A 5-game losing skid is ‘no fun at all’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The guest locker room at Alumni Stadium was filled with excitement, and even some cigar smoke, when Syracuse football finally made its way back inside following a chippy end to its win at Boston College. For five weeks, both SU coach Dino Babers and his players...
Cicero-North Syracuse football stopped again in state Class AA semifinal
ENDICOTT – Just because it had happened before, and even though it was familiar, the pain the Cicero-North Syracuse football team felt last Saturday night at Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium remained deep and difficult to accept. For a fifth consecutive time, the Northstars found itself in the New...
Axe: Illinois is the biggest fish left in the pond for Syracuse basketball before ACC play
Syracuse Orange Men's Basketball 2022-23: Syracuse vs Bryant Syracuse, N.Y. — Did you get all the feelings aboutpoorly timed ejections, childish behavior by the opposing coach and a stunning buzzer-beater from Syracuse basketball’s 73-72 loss to Bryant out of your system?. Good. If you purchase a product or...
Maine-Endwell looks to punch their ticket to another state title game
The Maine-Endwell Spartans are just one game away from another Class B state final appearance.
Syracuse’s crazy loss to Bryant at the buzzer: A melee and a freshman bright spot (quick hits)
Syracuse met Bryant in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. And with 7:25 left in the first half, a basketball game turned into a melee.
Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
Syracuse has asked ACC to consider not sending football team to Fenway Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has asked the Atlantic Coast Conference not to be considered for one of its bowl games this postseason, a source told syracuse.com. The Orange will learn its bowl game and opponent on Sunday.
Syracuse men’s soccer beats Cornell, 1-0 on late goal to move one win away from College Cup (video)
Syracuse, N.Y — In a sudden jolt, Syracuse men’s soccer shocked Cornell with a late, breakaway goal to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon at the SU Soccer Stadium. Giona Leibold scored on a counter-attack in the 82nd minute, sprinting down the...
Which bowl will Syracuse football play in? These 3 games make a lot of sense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 7-5 after a 32-23 victory at Boston College on Saturday night. The Orange now awaits its bowl destination, to be announced Dec. 4 after the completion of the conference championship games.
Next season, ACC basketball teams play SEC teams; Big Ten challenge scrapped
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Beginning next season, the ACC men’s and women’s basketball teams will play SEC teams in a post-Thanksgiving schedule change, according to the NCAA’s Andy Katz. ESPN and the conferences later confirmed the reporting. The ACC has played Big Ten teams during that same time...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse is middle of the pack. Did it underachieve or finish where it started?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is 7-5 and awaiting its bowl destination. The Orange finished in a tie for third in the ACC Atlantic Division, though among the nine bowl-eligible teams, the Power Rankings have SU as the eighth-best of the bunch, thanks to a head-to-head win against Louisville on Labor Day weekend.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0