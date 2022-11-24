ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 5 Iowa St. 64

NORTH CAROLINA (6-0) Poole 0-3 1-2 1, Hodgson 4-8 1-2 11, Kelly 8-21 11-15 29, Todd-Williams 6-11 2-2 17, Ustby 6-10 2-5 14, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Paris 0-2 0-0 0, Key 0-1 1-2 1, Zelaya 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 18-28 73. IOWA ST. (5-1) Soares 7-17 4-6 19,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte visits Davidson after Loyer's 30-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (5-2) at Davidson Wildcats (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Charlotte 49ers after Foster Loyer scored 30 points in Davidson's 89-80 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Achile Spadone...
DAVIDSON, NC
Porterville Recorder

Clemson 80, N. Arizona 62

CLEMSON (4-3) Robinson 5-11 0-0 10, Hank 4-6 0-0 8, Bradford 2-7 4-4 8, Douglas 3-7 1-1 7, Whitehorn 12-16 4-7 29, Gaines 1-3 1-2 3, Hipp 0-0 0-0 0, Ott 0-2 0-0 0, Perpignan 1-3 3-6 6, Elmore 3-7 0-0 6, Inyang 1-3 1-1 3, Totals 32-65 14-21 80.
CLEMSON, SC
Porterville Recorder

North Carolina rallies from 17-down to beat No. 5 Iowa State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 29 points to power No. 8 North Carolina to a 17-point comeback over No. 5 Iowa State and win 73-64 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Sunday. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 17 points to help the Tar Heels (6-0)...
AMES, IA
Porterville Recorder

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn people to prepare

HONOLULU (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready if their communities are threatened. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but officials...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy