Charlotte 49ers (5-2) at Davidson Wildcats (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Charlotte 49ers after Foster Loyer scored 30 points in Davidson's 89-80 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Achile Spadone...

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO