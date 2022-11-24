Countdown to the holidays with the official PAW Patrol 2022 Advent Calendar from Spin Master!. In this festive gift set, kids will get to discover a different holiday-themed Paw Patrol gift every day! With 24 gifts to find, there's always a new surprise waiting behind each door, every day, for 24 days! Kids will discover their favorite pups, Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Everest, Rocky and Zuma, dressed up for the holidays, two bears, a baby turtle, a kitten, a snail, a bunny and a deer, Chickaletta wearing her hat and scarf, Christmas trees, two tents, a cabin, two Pine trees, a fire pit, a lantern and more! Once all 24 gifts have been opened, kids can use their imaginations to create an Adventure Bay snow day and send the pups and their friends on exciting holiday missions!

