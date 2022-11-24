ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nickalive.net

Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Bubble Guppies' Episode 'The Big Rig Bandit!' on December 9

Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Bubble Guppies episode "The Big Rig Bandit!", which is thought to be the series finale of the current run of the beloved CG-animated preschool series, on Friday, December 9 at 12:00 p.m. (ET/PT). In the all new Bubble Guppies episode "The Big Rig Bandit!,"...
nickalive.net

Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+

Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+ Canada. For a limited time between November 27 to December 3, watch the full first episode of the new and exclusive Paramount+ Original Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone!. In the series premiere of Tulsa King, Dwight (Sylvester Stallone), blindsided by...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
nickalive.net

Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment

Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 15, "Masquerade" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
nickalive.net

Jace Norman Set to Make Directorial Debut with Upcoming 'Danger Force' Episode

Jace Norman is stepping behind the camera for an upcoming episode of Danger Force!. The 22-year-old actor, who is a producer on the Nickelodeon show and occasionally makes appearances, has revealed that is directing an upcoming ep of the hit Henry Danger spinoff series. If you missed, Danger Force was...
nickalive.net

Cirque du Soleil Ent. Offering Discounted 'PAW Patrol Live!' Tickets For CYBARK WEEK

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced that they are offering 25% off the price of tickets for select PAW Patrol Live! productions during "CYBARK WEEK"!. See your favorite pups from Nickelodeon's top-rated animated pre-school series live on stage!. To redeem the offer, simply visit www.pawpatrollive.com to find a city...
nickalive.net

PAW Patrol "Winter Warmers" Beauty Advent Calendar Releases In Germany

A brand new unique PAW Patrol advent calendar has been released for fans of Nickelodeon's beloved CG-animated preschool series in Germany! Like most advent calendars, the PAW Patrol "Winter Warmers" Advent Calendar features 24 doors, each hiding a special treat to countdown to Christmas, however, what makes this PAW Patrol advent calendar different to most others is that behind its doors are "24 small beauty surprises" and accessories designed for kids.
nickalive.net

Smurfette to Jump Off The Page in AR FCBD 'The Smurfs' Comic

Plus: Three Peyo Stories Published in English for the First Time. Papercutz is bringing something new to Free Comic Book Day 2023: Their Smurfs FCBD comic includes an augmented reality (AR) feature that brings the characters off the page and into virtual reality, ICv2 reports!. When the cover is viewed...
nickalive.net

Avatar Studios Releases Stunning New Last Airbender Artwork

Avatar Studios drops gorgeous new artwork featuring some of Avatar: The Last Airbender's most beloved characters, including Aang, Iroh and Zuko. Avatar Studios is busy working on a number of new projects set in the Four Nations. But while the releases of those projects are some years away, the Nickelodeon subsidiary still knows how to keep fans excited for the return of their favorite characters.
nickalive.net

Minecraft Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender Collaboration DLC

Mojang Studios' Minecraft has announced that the game is teaming up with Nickelodeon for a Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration!. According to Minecraft's tweet, the Avatar Legends DLC will be released in the Minecraft Marketplace on December 6. Judging from the teaser picture Minecraft included in their tweet, the partnership...
nickalive.net

Paralyzed (Official Music Video) | Big Time Rush

The official music video for Big Time Rush's latest single, "Paralyzed". Big Time Rush to Tour Latin America and Brazil in 2023!. Stream Big Time Rush on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Credits:. Filmed By: Aaron Gatewood & Fortress LA. Edited By: Kerry Henderson. Lyrics:. You walked into the...
nickalive.net

Billy West Reveals Kurt Cobain Once Tried to Write a Song for ‘Ren & Stimpy’

The Ren & Stimpy Show is one of Nickelodeon's most iconic animated series. The cult favorite premiered on August 11, 1991 as one of the original Nicktoons, alongside Rugrats and Doug, and if you were a '90s Nick Kid, there’s a good chance that “Happy Happy Joy Joy” will be seared into your mind until the end of time.
nickalive.net

PAW Patrol 2022 Advent Calendar Now Available

Countdown to the holidays with the official PAW Patrol 2022 Advent Calendar from Spin Master!. In this festive gift set, kids will get to discover a different holiday-themed Paw Patrol gift every day! With 24 gifts to find, there's always a new surprise waiting behind each door, every day, for 24 days! Kids will discover their favorite pups, Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Everest, Rocky and Zuma, dressed up for the holidays, two bears, a baby turtle, a kitten, a snail, a bunny and a deer, Chickaletta wearing her hat and scarf, Christmas trees, two tents, a cabin, two Pine trees, a fire pit, a lantern and more! Once all 24 gifts have been opened, kids can use their imaginations to create an Adventure Bay snow day and send the pups and their friends on exciting holiday missions!

