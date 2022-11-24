Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Bubble Guppies' Episode 'The Big Rig Bandit!' on December 9
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Bubble Guppies episode "The Big Rig Bandit!", which is thought to be the series finale of the current run of the beloved CG-animated preschool series, on Friday, December 9 at 12:00 p.m. (ET/PT). In the all new Bubble Guppies episode "The Big Rig Bandit!,"...
nickalive.net
Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+
Tulsa King | Series Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+ Canada. For a limited time between November 27 to December 3, watch the full first episode of the new and exclusive Paramount+ Original Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone!. In the series premiere of Tulsa King, Dwight (Sylvester Stallone), blindsided by...
nickalive.net
Santiago Rescues Christmas Presents From Enrique! | Santiago of the Seas Toys | Nickelodeon Toymation
Santiago Rescues Christmas Presents From Enrique! | Santiago of the Seas Toys | Toymation. Santiago and Santa find Enrique's snow castle where all the stolen toys are! Santiago toy teams up with Santa to stop Enrique toy, rescue the presents, and save the day!. For Nickelodeon's holiday highlights, click here!
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
nickalive.net
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 15, "Masquerade" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
nickalive.net
Jace Norman Set to Make Directorial Debut with Upcoming 'Danger Force' Episode
Jace Norman is stepping behind the camera for an upcoming episode of Danger Force!. The 22-year-old actor, who is a producer on the Nickelodeon show and occasionally makes appearances, has revealed that is directing an upcoming ep of the hit Henry Danger spinoff series. If you missed, Danger Force was...
nickalive.net
The Pups Celebrate Winter Holidays 🎄⛄️| PAW Patrol | Toy Pretend Play Rescue for Kids | PAW Patrol Official & Friends
The Pups Celebrate Winter Holidays 🎄⛄️| PAW Patrol | Toy Pretend Play Rescue for Kids | PAW Patrol Official & Friends. Happy holidays! In this toy play episode, the PAW Patrol decorate a Christmas tree and learn all about Hanukkah and Kwanzaa! Then the Pups head outside to make a snowman!
nickalive.net
Every Christmas Song from Big Time Rush! 🎄 (ft. Miranda Cosgrove, Snoop Dogg) | NickRewind
Every Christmas Song from Big Time Rush! 🎄 (ft. Miranda Cosgrove, Snoop Dogg) | NickRewind. Tis the season for some of your favorite holiday songs from Big Time Rush! Let Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos be your carolers this year ❄️. 0:00 Beautiful Christmas. 1:58 Let’s Stay In...
nickalive.net
Cirque du Soleil Ent. Offering Discounted 'PAW Patrol Live!' Tickets For CYBARK WEEK
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced that they are offering 25% off the price of tickets for select PAW Patrol Live! productions during "CYBARK WEEK"!. See your favorite pups from Nickelodeon's top-rated animated pre-school series live on stage!. To redeem the offer, simply visit www.pawpatrollive.com to find a city...
nickalive.net
PAW Patrol "Winter Warmers" Beauty Advent Calendar Releases In Germany
A brand new unique PAW Patrol advent calendar has been released for fans of Nickelodeon's beloved CG-animated preschool series in Germany! Like most advent calendars, the PAW Patrol "Winter Warmers" Advent Calendar features 24 doors, each hiding a special treat to countdown to Christmas, however, what makes this PAW Patrol advent calendar different to most others is that behind its doors are "24 small beauty surprises" and accessories designed for kids.
nickalive.net
Smurfette to Jump Off The Page in AR FCBD 'The Smurfs' Comic
Plus: Three Peyo Stories Published in English for the First Time. Papercutz is bringing something new to Free Comic Book Day 2023: Their Smurfs FCBD comic includes an augmented reality (AR) feature that brings the characters off the page and into virtual reality, ICv2 reports!. When the cover is viewed...
18 Tweets That Prove "Wednesday" Is Worth The Watch If You Haven't Already Streamed It
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday is a whole mood.
nickalive.net
Avatar Studios Releases Stunning New Last Airbender Artwork
Avatar Studios drops gorgeous new artwork featuring some of Avatar: The Last Airbender's most beloved characters, including Aang, Iroh and Zuko. Avatar Studios is busy working on a number of new projects set in the Four Nations. But while the releases of those projects are some years away, the Nickelodeon subsidiary still knows how to keep fans excited for the return of their favorite characters.
nickalive.net
Minecraft Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender Collaboration DLC
Mojang Studios' Minecraft has announced that the game is teaming up with Nickelodeon for a Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration!. According to Minecraft's tweet, the Avatar Legends DLC will be released in the Minecraft Marketplace on December 6. Judging from the teaser picture Minecraft included in their tweet, the partnership...
nickalive.net
Paralyzed (Official Music Video) | Big Time Rush
The official music video for Big Time Rush's latest single, "Paralyzed". Big Time Rush to Tour Latin America and Brazil in 2023!. Stream Big Time Rush on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Credits:. Filmed By: Aaron Gatewood & Fortress LA. Edited By: Kerry Henderson. Lyrics:. You walked into the...
nickalive.net
Billy West Reveals Kurt Cobain Once Tried to Write a Song for ‘Ren & Stimpy’
The Ren & Stimpy Show is one of Nickelodeon's most iconic animated series. The cult favorite premiered on August 11, 1991 as one of the original Nicktoons, alongside Rugrats and Doug, and if you were a '90s Nick Kid, there’s a good chance that “Happy Happy Joy Joy” will be seared into your mind until the end of time.
nickalive.net
Every Type of Bending From Avatar: The Last Airbender 🌊⛰️🔥🌪️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Every Type of Bending From Avatar: The Last Airbender 🌊⛰️🔥🌪️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Let's look at every type of bending, and the powers that come along with it! We're bending it all - water, fire, lava, blood, metal, soup, and more! Here's every sub-bending skill from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra!
nickalive.net
PAW Patrol 2022 Advent Calendar Now Available
Countdown to the holidays with the official PAW Patrol 2022 Advent Calendar from Spin Master!. In this festive gift set, kids will get to discover a different holiday-themed Paw Patrol gift every day! With 24 gifts to find, there's always a new surprise waiting behind each door, every day, for 24 days! Kids will discover their favorite pups, Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Everest, Rocky and Zuma, dressed up for the holidays, two bears, a baby turtle, a kitten, a snail, a bunny and a deer, Chickaletta wearing her hat and scarf, Christmas trees, two tents, a cabin, two Pine trees, a fire pit, a lantern and more! Once all 24 gifts have been opened, kids can use their imaginations to create an Adventure Bay snow day and send the pups and their friends on exciting holiday missions!
Comments / 0