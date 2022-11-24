ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Waite: A three-decade Thanksgiving tradition arises after sadness befell the family

By Andrew Waite
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Photo Provided Mary's family circa 1991

WEIGHING IN – Thanksgiving changed for my mother-in-law the day her mom fell.

It happened just before St. Patrick’s Day 1990, when Mary’s parents were traveling in North Carolina and her mother broke her hip. At the time, Mary’s mother, Margaret, had been living with Alzheimer’s for nearly a decade, and at 74 her mind and body were starting to shut down. She never really recovered after the fall.

“It was just awful,” my mother-in-law said of Margaret’s final months. In 1990, Mary spent weekends traveling down to Hampton, Virginia, to see a mother who struggled to recognize her own family members. Meanwhile, Mary’s father, John, was worn down from a decade of being Margaret’s primary caregiver.

Thanksgiving in Hampton wasn’t fancy, my mother-in-law said. Margaret would do most of the cooking, and the family of 11 would sit down to a dinner set on picnic and card tables in the finished garage.

But that first Thanksgiving after Margaret died was just too sad, my mother-in-law said. Mary’s father, normally the life of the party, was depressed.

“We couldn’t cheer him up and we couldn’t cheer ourselves up,” Mary said.

My mother-in-law remembers standing next to her brother, Rick, both of them with their arms folded. They met each other’s eyes and decided in unison that they couldn’t do Thanksgiving in Hampton again.

But where would they gather? Rick’s house in Williamsburg was too small. Mary’s house in Alexandria was too far away and required Rick driving through too much traffic.

That’s when the siblings recalled the occasional family trips they’d taken to the beaches of the Outer Banks in North Carolina. They’d only gone a handful of times, and always during the summer, but Mary said she and her brother had magical memories of being kids on the beach.

So for Thanksgiving 1991, the family began the tradition of renting a house on the Outer Banks. With the exception of pandemic-disrupted 2020, the tradition has been going strong for more than 30 years.

The tradition began with a three-night rental in a house the family of 10 split for no more than $200, Mary said. As an indication of the house’s general upkeep, Mary & Co. had to fish a dead bird out of the fireplace.

This year, the Outer Banks tradition will be a weeklong event, with more than 25 people sharing a smorgasbord of a Thanksgiving meal inside a three-story house standing on stilts. The family now ranges in age from my 1-year-old son to 79-year-old Aunt Marian.

Some years the weather is so gray and blustery, people have to force themselves to take walks on the beach. Other times the sun shines so brightly the kids — with pant legs rolled up — don’t want to stop being chased by the waves.

The annual trip to the beach has been the site of wedding and baby showers, and it’s marked the welcoming of many family members. (Back in 2011, I was introduced to Mary’s side of the family on the Outer Banks when my wife, Kathleen, and I had only been dating for eight months.)

There was the year everyone agreed to wear orange, the national color of the Netherlands, to play a practical joke on cousin Wiebe, who is from Holland. Perhaps that was payback for the year Wiebe poured cold water from the deck onto the crowd in the hot tub below?

There was also the year a horse entered the house. Cousin Amy, who used to work at a veterinarian’s office, brought a wild horse roaming the beaches of Corolla partway into the house so that Amy could stand on the stairs to examine its teeth.

Some rental homes have been as far south as Buxton, while others have been 80 miles north in Corolla. There’s usually billiards downstairs and bocce on the beach. There’s always a jigsaw puzzle in progress. There have been boat rides, bike rides and windsurfing adventures.

But so much of the time is spent simply chatting in the living room.

If, for whatever reason, members of the family are at a difficult point in their lives, all the better, Mary said.

“You were glad you went because then you were part of that time,” she said.

In the end, that’s what Thanksgiving is about. It’s being together. It’s taking a few days out of busy routines and slowing down to eat, to laugh and to school your cousins at foosball.

Mary hopes the Outer Banks tradition can continue, but she also knows reality might eventually impede. Every year seems to get more expensive, and lives are constantly changing — my in-laws now live in Seattle.

Mary knows that as children and families grow so do demands on their time. When the tradition began, she was a mother of two young girls. Now she’s a grandmother to four kids under 8.

If the time comes for a new tradition, Mary says she’ll make peace with it. She still thinks back to the first Thanksgiving the family spent on the beach. At night, after the kids were asleep, she and her brother, Rick, went out on the deck to look up at the clear and glistening sky. Mary remembers feeling calm and content in that moment — a far cry from the grief she and her family had been dealing with a year prior.

Then again, Mary said, no matter where she goes, she and her family always manage to find stars.

Columnist Andrew Waite can be reached at awaite@dailygazette.net and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

