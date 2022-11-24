Read full article on original website
Related
Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here
Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men,...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
IGN
How to Watch Knives Out (and Its Sequel, Glass Onion)
It seems like just yesterday murder mystery Knives Out made its debut as the tongue-in-cheek whodunit of the 21st century. We called it "...an exhilarating mix of comedy and thriller, as well as a deeply satisfying murder-mystery" in our Knives Out review. It was a huge success for Lionsgate, earning nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office. After its release in November 2019, we have been anticipating the sequel's release from director-writer, Rian Johnson. Now, three years later, it's finally time to crack the next case!
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away
For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
nickalive.net
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 15, "Masquerade" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
nickalive.net
Smurfette to Jump Off The Page in AR FCBD 'The Smurfs' Comic
Plus: Three Peyo Stories Published in English for the First Time. Papercutz is bringing something new to Free Comic Book Day 2023: Their Smurfs FCBD comic includes an augmented reality (AR) feature that brings the characters off the page and into virtual reality, ICv2 reports!. When the cover is viewed...
Jordan Peele, Riz Ahmed to Executive Produce Nuhash Humayun’s Live-Action Short ‘Moshari’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed are set to executive produce Nuhash Humayun’s live-action short film “Moshari,” Variety can reveal. The Oscar winners have boarded Humayun’s exploration of climate change in Bangladesh, which has caused both personal and global tragedies. “The film follows two sisters forced together to survive in a strange new world while battling their own inner demons,” reads the logline. Peele, who won three Oscars (including for best director) for “Get Out” as well as a best picture statue for “BlacKkKlansman”), will EP through his company Monkeypaw Productions. Ahmed, who has previously won an Oscar for best live action short...
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon To Premiere New 'Face’s SuperSnowtacular Holiday Special' on December 1
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Face's Music Party holiday special "Face’s SuperSnowtacular Holiday Special" on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)!. In "Face’s SuperSnowtacular Holiday Special," Face is hosting their biggest party yet, and this one is a celebration of all their friends at Nick Jr.! Get ready to party with characters from lots of Nick Jr. hits while singing songs kids already know and love.
‘Bones and All’ Writer David Kajganich Unpacks Cannibal Romance: Cuts, Changes, and That Ending
[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Bones and All.”] When David Kajganich was first presented with Camille DeAngelis’ novel “Bones and All,” the screenwriter didn’t initially realize the cannibal romance was intended for YA readers. Instead, the “Blood Creek” and “A Bigger Splash” writer was taken with the book’s fairytale quality, the wonderful romance at its heart, and its ability to interrogate “other”-ness in an entirely new way. It was also, of course, fairly juicy — literally and figuratively — and ripe for the screenwriter to apply his own ideas. It helped that Kajganich’s frequent collaborator, director Luca Guadagnino, came...
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Bubble Guppies' Episode 'The Big Rig Bandit!' on December 9
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Bubble Guppies episode "The Big Rig Bandit!", which is thought to be the series finale of the current run of the beloved CG-animated preschool series, on Friday, December 9 at 12:00 p.m. (ET/PT). In the all new Bubble Guppies episode "The Big Rig Bandit!,"...
‘Prepare for Bambi on rabies!’ Beloved fawn to become killer in new horror
Directors of The Curse of Humpty Dumpty and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to team up for new take on bereaved deer
nickalive.net
Frankie Zaps Cleo Into A Camera Monster! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High
Frankie Zaps Cleo Into A Camera Monster! | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High. It's time to take Fearbook pics and Frankie struggles to figure out their pose since there are a lot of parts that make up who they are! Frankie gets help from Draculaura, Clawdeen, Cleo, Deuce and more but accidentally ends up zapping everything by accident. Things go south when Frankie's bolts strike the school camera.
Kaleidoscope Marks Netflix's Latest Foray into Interactive Storytelling
Netflix is once again turning to interactive storytelling for upcoming anthology series Kaleidoscope. Featuring an ensemble cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, Rosaline Elbay, Peter Mark Kendall, and more, Kaleidoscope follows "a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history" as they go up against an impenetrable vault and the world's most powerful corporate security team. Helmed by Eric Garcia, the series is "loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy."
‘Woman King’ Leads Big-Budget Shoots in South Africa as Country Sees Production Boom
A host of big-budget studio productions, including Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible 7” and Viola Davis’ historical epic “The Woman King,” has given a boost to South Africa’s locations industry, with Netflix’s live-action series “One Piece” — based on the iconic Japanese manga — boasting the country’s biggest production budget to date. But while both foreign and domestic productions are booming, industry sources say more work needs to be done to rebuild confidence in the country’s beleaguered cash rebate program, as well as ramp up ongoing efforts to boost Black participation in the white-dominated sector. After several years in which producers were hamstrung by...
wegotthiscovered.com
The remake of an all-time action classic finally escaping 15 years in development hell hardly sets the world alight
The longer any remake or reboot spends in development hell, the less likely it is to actually happen. However, there’s clearly something in the water seeing as the long-gestating Escape from New York do-over has finally landed a creative team, which came not too long after the cursed Red Sonja V2.0 shocked everyone by actually making it in front of cameras.
Comments / 0