WOWT
City of Omaha sees ‘measurable success’ following safety changes in Blackstone District
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six months into a pedestrian safety pilot program in the Blackstone District, the City of Omaha says the changes that have been made have proven to be helpful. The changes in the area were sparked by two major crashes in the district last year. The first...
WOWT
Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time we have a picture of the Kansas man wanted on allegations of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Aldrick Scott, 47, is retired military. He served a total of 20 years with both the Marine Corps and U.S. Army. Investigators are trying to find...
WOWT
1 in custody after teen girl stabbed in Omaha
WOWT
Omaha police investigate Sunday stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening. Officers were called to a “nature unknown” call at 5:42 p.m. When they arrived at 51st and Ames streets, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed more than one time. She was taken to...
californiaexaminer.net
A Kansas Man Is Accused Of Kidnapping A Nebraska Woman Who Was Last Seen At Her Home
According to a Friday article from Omaha World-Herald, authorities issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43. When Law&Crime asked the Nebraskan Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for information on the whereabouts of the suspect and the missing woman, they did not react right away. Allen, a local resident of Omaha, was reportedly last seen on November 19 around 11 p.m. At her residence, which is close to 168th and Blondo Streets.
WOWT
Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit
Cold tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s, but a brief warm-up on the way for Monday ahead of snow chances. Data shows a project to improve pedestrian safety has been successful. New approach to improve pregnancy health in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new effort to improve maternal...
WOWT
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
WOWT
Police respond after fight at La Vista soccer complex
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded to a soccer complex in La Vista Sunday night after there were reports about someone with a gun holding people hostage. Fortunately, the reports were completely unfounded. However, police told 6 News a fight did break out and someone pulled out pepper spray...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate serving life for killing former girlfriend dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died in Lincoln Sunday. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate Necdet Canbaz, 70, died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Canbaz’s sentence started July 9, 1999. He was serving a life sentence on charges...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
WOWT
Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi-truck driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck traveling westbound on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa crashed into a bridge pillar at exit 70. When crews arrived they found the...
WOWT
Three people from Omaha arrested after stolen catalytic converter found in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Omaha were arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after a stolen catalytic converter was found in their car. Saturday at 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to 16th and Otoe Streets on a report of suspicious people. LPD said the caller saw unknown men...
WOWT
Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit. It happened Thanksgiving afternoon. State troopers caught up with the driver at 168th and Western after a pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after...
WOWT
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
WOWT
Creighton and Nebraska to host first and second rounds of NCAA volleyball tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The road to Omaha for the NCAA volleyball Final Four began Sunday, as the field of 64 was set. Creighton landed the No. 4 seed in the Stanford region and the 13th seed overall. The Bluejays will host the first and second rounds of the tournament for the second consecutive year. On Friday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena, the Jays will face Auburn. The other teams coming to Omaha for the first two rounds are South Dakota and Houston. The Coyotes and the Cougars face off at 3:30 p.m on Friday.
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Cool and breezy today
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through overnight sweeping away some rain showers that had been falling across southern Nebraska and Iowa. That rain staying mainly south of I-80, but not providing much relief from the ongoing drought conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with those gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of the morning, warming into the middle 40s this afternoon. More than 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but actually close to average for this time of year. Winds will die down this evening, but it will stay chilly with temperatures falling into the low 30s by 7pm.
WOWT
Omaha soccer fans show up in force to support USA in World Cup
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football fans heading to their favorite watering hole to watch the Huskers game at Iowa found parking tougher to come by than a Black Friday bake sale. That’s because there was another kind of football game drawing in fans around the metro. And these games...
WOWT
Suspect in Omaha woman’s death appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One suspect in the murder of an Omaha woman appears in court for the first time. Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder relating to the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6. Foster appeared in court Monday and was formally charged with first-degree...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
