SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara to become the first team in nearly 21 years to hold New Orleans scoreless and the 49ers beat the Saints 13-0 for their fourth straight win. The Niners set the tone on defense from the opening drive, when Fred Warner forced a fumble by Kamara that he recovered. They didn’t let up from there. They stopped the Saints near the goal line twice in the second half, including another fumble by Kamara. New Orleans had the longest active scoring streak and fourth longest in NFL history at 332 games since being blanked by San Francisco in the 2001 finale.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO