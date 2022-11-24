Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers injures ribs in Packers’ loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with injured ribs. Rodgers already played the last several weeks with a broken right thumb and appeared in pain during a drive in the third that led to a Packers field goal. Rodgers attempted only a few short throws and grimaced after he released the ball. Rodgers was 11-of-16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Rodgers said he wanted to stay in the lineup.
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans, a Review
MIAMI GARDENS — Let's skip to the good part. Yes, Miami routed Houston 30-15 on Sunday. Yes, the Dolphins led 30-0 at halftime at Hard Rock Stadium. Yes, Miami is 8-3 and...
49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara to become the first team in nearly 21 years to hold New Orleans scoreless and the 49ers beat the Saints 13-0 for their fourth straight win. The Niners set the tone on defense from the opening drive, when Fred Warner forced a fumble by Kamara that he recovered. They didn’t let up from there. They stopped the Saints near the goal line twice in the second half, including another fumble by Kamara. New Orleans had the longest active scoring streak and fourth longest in NFL history at 332 games since being blanked by San Francisco in the 2001 finale.
Colts player honors late teammate prior to MNF game
Prior to Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell was warming up in attire that paid tribute to a former teammate, Dwayne Haskins, the former Steelers quarterback who was tragically killed in a dump truck accident in April. Campbell was one of the top receiving options for Haskins at Ohio Read more... The post Colts player honors late teammate prior to MNF game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deshaun Watson will return to play for the Cleveland Browns Sunday after serving 11-game suspension
For the first time in two years, embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the field for the Cleveland Browns Sunday after serving an 11-game suspension. The three-time Pro Bowler has not played in a regular season game since 2020. In August, the the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to suspend him for 11 regular season games without pay and fined him $5 million after he was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women.
Ravens’ Harbaugh speaks with Jackson about offensive tweet
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Lamar Jackson on Monday about the star quarterback’s profane postgame tweet directed at a fan a day earlier, saying the language Jackson used was out of character. Jackson, meanwhile, insisted on Twitter that he did not intend to disrespect anyone’s sexual orientation and has never done so. After the Ravens lost 28-27 to Jacksonville on Sunday, a fan suggested Baltimore let Jackson leave via free agency. Jackson responded — in a tweet that was later deleted — by saying the person “never smelt a football field” and using vulgar language that members of the gay community said was offensive.
BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status In Timberwolves-Wizards Game
Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards with an injury.
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington because of an apparent right leg injury
