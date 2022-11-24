Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What is A Pseudo-Legendary?
Learn about pseudo-legendary Pokemon, how to tell if you've found one, and which are available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How to Change Natures in 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet'
Learn how to change your Pokémon's Nature in "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet."
How to Evolve Pawmo into Pawmot Easily in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Evolving Pawmi's second evolutionary form to its final form is a bit trickier than you might expect in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here's what you need to know.
Where to Find Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet—Get Sinistea Chips
Learn how to find Sinistea, a hard-to-find Pokemon needed for an exclusive evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Which Game is Better?
If you want to buy the newest Pokemon game, it's a good idea to know which version is right for you.
Hammerhead Sharks Prank on Teacher Delights Internet: 'Irrational Fear'
"This seems suspicious; I bet some of them are actually sharks disguised as students disguised as sharks," joked one commenter on Twitter.
Golden Retriever's 'Eye Contact' Through Glass Table Delights Internet
According to a study from 2016, golden retrievers have a higher likelihood of being obese than other dog breeds.
Tell Us What TV Show Plot Twist From 2022 Left You Absolutely Speechless
It's been a wild year for TV.
Internet Left in Hysterics at German Shepherd Hopping: 'Super Effective'
Over 7 million people have watched, with one writing: "The golden strategy is to hold steady and let their opponent expend all their energy before they ATTACK."
'Toy Story 3' Scene Goes Viral as Fans Think They Hear Doll Using Expletive
"The new Laurel or Yanny," podcaster Em Schulz wrote on TikTok.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1050M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0