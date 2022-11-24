ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanmato
4d ago

'TonightWeRiot'? Sounds like a totally respectable and non-violent Anti-fascist account. I'm sure they are a shining example of violence alternative protesting methods.

DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

Lol, are violent liberal activists being banned and don't like it, boy that is rich. 🤣🤣

NannaDirtyKnees
2d ago

“It’s a private company. They can do what they want. Don’t like it? Start your own. 😂” didn’t age well, did it lefties?!

Fox News

Biden torched over call to investigate Elon Musk's foreign ties: 'One of the most hypocritical statements'

Rep. James Comer called out President Biden’s hypocrisy after he suggested new Twitter CEO Elon Musk should be investigated for his ties to foreign countries. "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate," Biden said at the White House Wednesday when asked if Musk is a national security threat.
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
HuffPost

Elon Musk Taunts Trent Reznor For Quitting Twitter. Wil Wheaton Shreds Musk Back.

Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor said he was quitting Twitter to protect his mental health, and the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, mocked the musician as a “crybaby.” The putdown prompted actor Wil Wheaton to slam Musk as a malevolent force and “hurt person who is hurting our society.”
teslarati.com

Elon Musk on reports of Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla: “concerning.”

Elon Musk called a report on Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla “concerning.” The Tesla CEO responded to a Rebel News report on screenshots of calls to action. Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for the ThePost Millenial, shared screenshots of the calls to action by the now-suspended Twitter account @AshRedacted. The account posted links to Tesla locations and encouraged followers to add their own.
The Atlantic

The Age of Social Media Is Ending

It’s over. Facebook is in decline, Twitter in chaos. Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value and laid off 11,000 people, with its ad business in peril and its metaverse fantasy in irons. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has caused advertisers to pull spending and power users to shun the platform (or at least to tweet a lot about doing so). It’s never felt more plausible that the age of social media might end—and soon.
The Independent

Millions of Twitter users hacked in ‘colossal’ security breach

Millions of Twitter accounts have been compromised after a security bug was exploited by hackers.User records of over 5.4 million people were stolen through a vulnerability known as an API (application programming interface) attack, which exposed private phone numbers and email addresses.Twitter patched the issue after it was made public through a bug bounty programme in December 202, however hackers had already taken advantage of it and began selling the stolen data in July 2022.A report from BleepingComputer revealed the full extent of the security breach over the weekend, with Twitter confirming that the API bug was only fixed in...
