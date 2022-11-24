Read full article on original website
Zanmato
4d ago
'TonightWeRiot'? Sounds like a totally respectable and non-violent Anti-fascist account. I'm sure they are a shining example of violence alternative protesting methods.
DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago
Lol, are violent liberal activists being banned and don't like it, boy that is rich. 🤣🤣
NannaDirtyKnees
2d ago
“It’s a private company. They can do what they want. Don’t like it? Start your own. 😂” didn’t age well, did it lefties?!
Related
Elon Musk knows what he's doing at Twitter, and it's making activist journalists panic
Billionaire Elon Musk has made dramatic changes at Twitter in the name of free speech, and they have activist journalists panicking about their former safe space.
Liberal professor loses it over Elon Musk's Twitter polls: For the next poll he can 'shove it up his a--'
NYU professor Scott Galloway complained about Twitter CEO Elon Musk's use of Twitter polls to help mold the direction the social media company should take.
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
Elon Musk tweeted a video mocking a Twitter closet full of "#StayWoke" apparel. In a since deleted tweet, Musk called the "hands up, don't shoot" movement "fiction." CNN's Don Lemon lays out the facts behind the social justice movement.
Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)
While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.
Fmr. CIA Operative: Elon Musk Has Got to ‘Reinstitute the Same Restrictions that Were on Twitter Before He Bought It’
Twitter, love it or hate it, the use of the social media giant is used by local governments, national governments, business entities, and your neighbor down the street. It has become a tool and a way to connect and share information instantly.
Biden torched over call to investigate Elon Musk's foreign ties: 'One of the most hypocritical statements'
Rep. James Comer called out President Biden’s hypocrisy after he suggested new Twitter CEO Elon Musk should be investigated for his ties to foreign countries. "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate," Biden said at the White House Wednesday when asked if Musk is a national security threat.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of 'Secretly Undermining' Donald Trump
Far-right activist Laura Loomer said the Georgia representative is trying to "sabotage" Trump's 2024 bid with Kanye West's campaign manager, Milo Yiannopoulos.
Monica Lewinsky Mocked for Twitter Poll: 'Shouldn't Be Lecturing Us'
Christina Pushaw, Rapid Response Director for Ron DeSantis, responded to Lewinsky's poll saying she is the last person to lecture about good decisions.
Alyssa Milano Ripped for Trading Tesla for Volkswagen: 'Founded by Nazis'
She referred to Elon Musk being aligned with "hate and white supremacy." Musk owns both Twitter and Tesla.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Wave of Jokes After Sharing Photo of Her Meal
One Twitter user asked what Greene had done to "that poor animal."
Upworthy
Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising
A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
HuffPost
Elon Musk Taunts Trent Reznor For Quitting Twitter. Wil Wheaton Shreds Musk Back.
Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor said he was quitting Twitter to protect his mental health, and the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, mocked the musician as a “crybaby.” The putdown prompted actor Wil Wheaton to slam Musk as a malevolent force and “hurt person who is hurting our society.”
teslarati.com
Elon Musk on reports of Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla: “concerning.”
Elon Musk called a report on Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla “concerning.” The Tesla CEO responded to a Rebel News report on screenshots of calls to action. Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for the ThePost Millenial, shared screenshots of the calls to action by the now-suspended Twitter account @AshRedacted. The account posted links to Tesla locations and encouraged followers to add their own.
'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Left Reeling After Usman Shocks Kim With Baby News
"90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" star Usman "Sojaboy" Umar had a surprising proposal for fiancée Kim Menzies following a loss in her family.
Fact Check: Did Lt. Colonel Vindman Tweet 'Spam' Message About Elon Musk?
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was likened to "bots" on Twitter after he slammed the platform's CEO in a message repeated by others.
The Age of Social Media Is Ending
It’s over. Facebook is in decline, Twitter in chaos. Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value and laid off 11,000 people, with its ad business in peril and its metaverse fantasy in irons. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has caused advertisers to pull spending and power users to shun the platform (or at least to tweet a lot about doing so). It’s never felt more plausible that the age of social media might end—and soon.
Trump Doubles Down on Defending Meeting With Kanye, Nick Fuentes
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to reveal more details of his recent Mar-a-Lago meeting with Kanye West, and denied having any previous connection to Fuentes.
Donald Trump Slams Reaction to Meeting With 'Troubled' Kanye, Fuentes
Trump had dinner with the rapper and Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Millions of Twitter users hacked in ‘colossal’ security breach
Millions of Twitter accounts have been compromised after a security bug was exploited by hackers.User records of over 5.4 million people were stolen through a vulnerability known as an API (application programming interface) attack, which exposed private phone numbers and email addresses.Twitter patched the issue after it was made public through a bug bounty programme in December 202, however hackers had already taken advantage of it and began selling the stolen data in July 2022.A report from BleepingComputer revealed the full extent of the security breach over the weekend, with Twitter confirming that the API bug was only fixed in...
Trump Disappointed But Biden Is Too Old, Says Gene Simmons of KISS
"I am an ageist, depending on the vibrancy and the mental alertness of what you've got," the 73-year-old bassist said in regard to President Joe Biden.
