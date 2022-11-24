ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Big Ten Issues Punishments for MSU-Michigan Tunnel Incident

The Big Ten released a statement Monday announcing the punishments for both Michigan and Michigan State following the incident that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the two teams played in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. Following the Wolverines’ 29–7 win over the Spartans, videos surfaced showing numerous...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Reports: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson and Chris Hummer of 247Sports. McNamara was the Wolverines’ starter in 2021 when the team made the College Football Playoff and finished the year 12–2. McNamara, a senior, competed with sophomore J.J....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jim Harbaugh Has Special Place in Mind For Planted Michigan Flag

After Michigan players planted their school flag at the 50-yard line of Ohio Stadium following a 45–23 drubbing of their rival, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh addressed where the flag will go next. “I want to get that flag,” Harbaugh said. “I want to get that flag and put it...
ANN ARBOR, MI

