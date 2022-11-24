Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz County, CA)
How blue is Santa Cruz? Republicans in Santa Cruz County certainly look like a permanent minority
For local Republicans, blue is the color of ice, and they're trapped in a deep freeze. But, Wallace Baine wonders, is the gradual but inexorable phenomenon of Americans clustering geographically to reflect their political orientations really good for Santa Cruz County? Good for America?
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Senior Financial Analytics Consultant at Central California Alliance for Health. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District. Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Dining Administrative Coordinator...
KSBW.com
Lauren Seaver returns to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise
SALINAS, Calif. — She's back!. Lauren Seaver returned to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise Monday after taking time off to be with her second child. Monday was the first time that Paul Dudley and Lauren Seaver worked side-by-side. You can see Lauren's return in the video above.
montereybayparent.com
The Gift of Giving: Monterey and Santa Cruz Holiday Toy & Gift Drives
New, unwrapped toys are needed. DROP OFF: Daily Drop Off is at 1113 Harkins Rd. Ste. E in Salinas. The Holiday Cheer program focuses on the whole family. All-In works with two domestic violence shelters and homeless families. The more received, the more kindness shared. Items needed include toys, pots and pans, small appliances, socks and underwear (all sizes and genders), bath towels, grocery cards, robes, and slippers (all sizes and genders_, body lotion, beanies, and gloves. Teens are always hard to shop for: gift cards for Target or Marshalls are appreciated.
Salinas Fire extinguishes fire at a shipping facility on Rianda Circle
Salinas Fire responded early this morning to a fire at the storage area of a shipping facility on Rianda Circle. The post Salinas Fire extinguishes fire at a shipping facility on Rianda Circle appeared first on KION546.
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
$5,000 reward for information about poisoned dogs in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information related to the poisoning of two pet dogs in Watsonville. According to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, PETA is offering the money to anyone who can give information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who poisoned two dogs.
One dead in single vehicle car crash in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said an 18-year-old Watsonville man died in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Airport Boulevard just east of Pajaro Lane on Sunday morning Officers responded to the scene around 2:36 a.m. when they saw a 2004 Lexus Sedan driving westbound on Airport Boulevard at an undetermined speed. Officers said The post One dead in single vehicle car crash in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
California Rangeland Trust to purchase 4k acres for conservation easement near Hollister
Imperial Wildlife Area wetlands. Photo by Chadd Santerre, Wetland Programs Supervisor, California Waterfowl Association. Information provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. At its Nov. 15, 2022 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved approximately $24.46 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sailors Rescued After Running Aground Near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving
The Coast Guard conducted a helicopter rescue from the sailing vessel LULA that ran aground near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving, Thursday. At 10 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center received a notification that a Digital Selective Calling distress signal was activated in the vicinity of Santa Cruz. After making radio calls on VHF Channel 16, Coast Guard watchstanders were able to determine that the distress signal came from the LULA that ran aground with two persons aboard. The stranded mariners had abandoned their vessel while on the rocks and left it adrift. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center launched a helicopter from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and a 45-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands to conduct the rescue.
One dead in early morning car crash
Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP
SAN LUCAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a man died after a fatal crash on Jolon Road Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree for an unknown reason, said crash investigators. The man was pronounced dead The post Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young. Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn't her time jumping out of a plane.
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paul Flores wants to delay his sentencing in Kristin Smart case. Here’s why
Paul Flores, who was convicted of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in October, has asked for his sentencing date to be pushed back, according to Monterey County Superior Court’s website. Smart went missing in May 1996 after an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo. Flores had long been...
Press Banner
Scotts Valley Brookdale Residents Face Steep Rent Hikes
Nine months after he moved into the Brookdale Senior Living long-term care facility in Scotts Valley, Kermit Sveen was hit with a 17.6% rent increase. He found the notice, dated Oct. 21, in his mailbox on Nov. 3. “The day that the letter arrived was another day the dining room...
