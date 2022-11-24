ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Related
KSBW.com

San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Senior Financial Analytics Consultant at Central California Alliance for Health. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District. Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Dining Administrative Coordinator...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Lauren Seaver returns to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise

SALINAS, Calif. — She's back!. Lauren Seaver returned to KSBW Action News 8 Sunrise Monday after taking time off to be with her second child. Monday was the first time that Paul Dudley and Lauren Seaver worked side-by-side. You can see Lauren's return in the video above.
SALINAS, CA
montereybayparent.com

The Gift of Giving: Monterey and Santa Cruz Holiday Toy & Gift Drives

New, unwrapped toys are needed. DROP OFF: Daily Drop Off is at 1113 Harkins Rd. Ste. E in Salinas. The Holiday Cheer program focuses on the whole family. All-In works with two domestic violence shelters and homeless families. The more received, the more kindness shared. Items needed include toys, pots and pans, small appliances, socks and underwear (all sizes and genders), bath towels, grocery cards, robes, and slippers (all sizes and genders_, body lotion, beanies, and gloves. Teens are always hard to shop for: gift cards for Target or Marshalls are appreciated.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

$5,000 reward for information about poisoned dogs in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information related to the poisoning of two pet dogs in Watsonville. According to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, PETA is offering the money to anyone who can give information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who poisoned two dogs.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in single vehicle car crash in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said an 18-year-old Watsonville man died in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Airport Boulevard just east of Pajaro Lane on Sunday morning Officers responded to the scene around 2:36 a.m. when they saw a 2004 Lexus Sedan driving westbound on Airport Boulevard at an undetermined speed. Officers said The post One dead in single vehicle car crash in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

California Rangeland Trust to purchase 4k acres for conservation easement near Hollister

Imperial Wildlife Area wetlands. Photo by Chadd Santerre, Wetland Programs Supervisor, California Waterfowl Association. Information provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. At its Nov. 15, 2022 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved approximately $24.46 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife...
HOLLISTER, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sailors Rescued After Running Aground Near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving

The Coast Guard conducted a helicopter rescue from the sailing vessel LULA that ran aground near Santa Cruz Island on Thanksgiving, Thursday. At 10 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center received a notification that a Digital Selective Calling distress signal was activated in the vicinity of Santa Cruz. After making radio calls on VHF Channel 16, Coast Guard watchstanders were able to determine that the distress signal came from the LULA that ran aground with two persons aboard. The stranded mariners had abandoned their vessel while on the rocks and left it adrift. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center launched a helicopter from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and a 45-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands to conduct the rescue.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in early morning car crash

SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP

SAN LUCAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a man died after a fatal crash on Jolon Road Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree for an unknown reason, said crash investigators. The man was pronounced dead The post Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina

MARINA, Calif. — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young. Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn't her time jumping out of a plane.
MARINA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Press Banner

Scotts Valley Brookdale Residents Face Steep Rent Hikes

Nine months after he moved into the Brookdale Senior Living long-term care facility in Scotts Valley, Kermit Sveen was hit with a 17.6% rent increase. He found the notice, dated Oct. 21, in his mailbox on Nov. 3. “The day that the letter arrived was another day the dining room...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA

