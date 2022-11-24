ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

See Santa at the Saturn V this Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Santa is making a special stop in the Rocket City this weekend. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is hosting Jolly Old St. Nicholas on Saturday, December 3, for a day of stories and activities. Santa will arrive at the Saturn V Hall of the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Toys for Tots Registration Underway

The Marine Corps League of the Shoals (MCLS) has opened registrations and is collecting donations to help needy families on Christmas. The Marine Corps League of the Shoals (MCLS) has opened registrations and is collecting donations to help needy families on Christmas. Teacher’s Remains to Be Flown Into Space.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Community Free Dental Clinic Hosts Charity Golf Tournament

If you like to hit the links, listen up and mark your calendar for a charity golf tournament in Huntsville hosted by the Community Free Dental Clinic which provides free dental care to Madison County residents who are 19 and older. Community Free Dental Clinic Hosts Charity Golf Tournament. If...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Two Found Dead in Decatur Apartment

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it’s investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment complex. The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it’s investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment complex. Teacher’s Remains to Be Flown Into Space. Katherine Joseph is receiving...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting

HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Teacher’s Remains to Be Flown Into Space. Katherine Joseph is receiving...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

