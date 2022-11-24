ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:

1-4-9-0-3

(one, four, nine, zero, three)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

