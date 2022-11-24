The Cyber Monday PS5 deals are here but not for much longer, you'll need to act fast if you want to get PS5 games, peripherals, and console bundles at discount prices. So long as they don't run out of stock, the Cyber Monday deals run until the end of November 28 (that's today!). With that in mind, you don't want to hesitate if you see something you like, Currently, there are some excellent prices on not just console bundles, but also some of the best PS5 games and best PS5 SSDs. Interested in an extra DualSense wireless controller, a stand, or something to complete the setup? You're in luck, some of the best PS5 accessories are discounted, too.

1 DAY AGO