Engadget
Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase
Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
This Apple Watch Black Friday deal takes the series 7 down to its lowest ever price
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is showing no sign of slowing down, with more products entering the virtual bargain bucket or those already in the sale having their prices slashed further as we speak.From home appliances such as air fryers, vacuum cleaners, microwaves and more to big-ticket tech treats such as TVs, laptops, gaming and phones, there’s no short supply of savings to be had, and we’re keeping tabs on the latest and greatest on our designated Amazon Black Friday guide.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop nowBut, every now and again, a really great deal comes out of...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
TechRadar
13 best Cyber Monday TV deals: OLED, QLED and smart TVs starting at $79.99
Cyber Monday TV deals are in full swing at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already launched sales with massive savings on QLED, OLED, and smart TVs. The Cyber Monday TV deals event is your last chance to score your dream TV at a record-low price, and we're rounding up the 13 best offers available right now.
TechRadar
Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off
We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
TechRadar
26 best Currys Black Friday deals still available this weekend
Black Friday may be behind us, but that doesn't mean our shopping is stopping anytime soon! Lots of retailers will be pushing their sales from Black Friday through the weekend in the run-up to Cyber Monday next week. Some offers might change, some might stop entirely and new ones will...
CNET
These Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Still Live Ahead of Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but deals are still flowing at Walmart ahead of Cyber Monday . You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys. You might even see savings on PS5 bundles. We'll continue to round up the best deals still available below.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals
There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Digital Trends
This 12.9-inch iPad Pro Black Friday deal is the best we’ve found
It’s just been a month since the 2022 release of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so we weren’t expecting it to appear in this year’s Black Friday tablet deals. To our surprise, the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 128GB version is in the Amazon Black Friday deals with a $100 discount, which brings the device’s price down to $999 from its original price of $1,099. Apple’s latest devices usually don’t get cheaper during the shopping holiday, so if you were planning to buy the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity for some savings.
Best streaming deals in November 2022: it's the last day of Black Friday sales
Save money with the best Black Friday streaming deals and offers on Disney Plus, Prime Video and more...
TechRadar
Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!
If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find. However, we've been searching high and low, and have...
Engadget
Apple's new iPad is on sale for $426 for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. This may be...
AOL Corp
Lowe’s just unveiled its 2022 Black Friday deals, and they’re too good to miss
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Lowe's Black Friday deals are live now,...
TechRadar
This Sony OLED TV and soundbar deal is a Cyber Monday bundle of joy
Amazon is letting go of a 65-inch Sony A80K OLED TV and HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos soundbar for just $1,889.99 in this Cyber Monday bundle deal (opens in new tab). That’s a 36% savings, and $306 less than what you’d pay if you bought the TV and soundbar separately.
CBS News
The best Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen deals: Shop deals on The Pioneer Woman, Rubbermaid, Keurig and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has some of the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals. The major retailer has rolled back the prices of cookware...
TechRadar
Lego is giving away three free sets to customers this Black Friday
Black Friday is here and that means Lego.com has finally launched its Black Friday Lego deals. Admittedly the deals aren't among the best Black Friday deals we've seen in terms of the size of the discounts you can find, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the site completely in favor of third-party retailers.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday PS5 deals 2022: the best PlayStation 5 discounts available now
The Cyber Monday PS5 deals are here but not for much longer, you'll need to act fast if you want to get PS5 games, peripherals, and console bundles at discount prices. So long as they don't run out of stock, the Cyber Monday deals run until the end of November 28 (that's today!). With that in mind, you don't want to hesitate if you see something you like, Currently, there are some excellent prices on not just console bundles, but also some of the best PS5 games and best PS5 SSDs. Interested in an extra DualSense wireless controller, a stand, or something to complete the setup? You're in luck, some of the best PS5 accessories are discounted, too.
ComicBook
Christmas Movies Take Over Netflix Top 10
With Thanksgiving now officially in the rear view mirror, Netflix subscribers are flocking to the Christmas content on the streaming platform. As of this writing, four of the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States were Christmas movies, all of them Netflix originals and most of them having just premiered on the service. It's not exactly surprising that new movies quickly became the ones subscribers are watching the most, but the fact that so many of them are largely in the same subgenre is a bit of a surprise. Take a look at what the Top 10 looks like, and which Christmas movies made the cut, below.
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is $40 off for Cyber Monday
Get the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset for a discount this Cyber Monday.
